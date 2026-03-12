Obama: CIA Legend, Pt 48 - U.S. Senator Barack

Barack served as the junior U.S. Senator from Illinois from January 3, 2005, until November 16, 2008, when he resigned after being elected President of the United States.

During his brief stepping stone stint as U.S. Senator, Barack served on several key committees:

Foreign Relations (chaired the Subcommittee on European Affairs)

Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions

Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs

Veterans’ Affairs

Environment and Public Works (briefly)

Controversial Legislation

During his four years, Barack sponsored 147 bills (only a handful became law) and co-sponsored hundreds more. Barack revealed his until then hidden desires to diminish, then destroy (with the succession of Hillary), the U.S. to the unwary through two primary pieces of legislation.

First, Barack was involved in immigration “reform” (2006–2007), including amendments to the Comprehensive Immigration Reform Act (S. 2611, “McCain-Kennedy bill”)

Paul Rosenzweig, James Carafano and Janice Kephart, “The McCain-Kennedy Immigration Reform Bill Falls Short:”

immigration reform is necessary, but it will succeed only if it enhances national security, promotes economic growth, and protects freedom and liberty. The only practical solution is a comprehensive plan that addresses internal enforcement of immigration laws, the origins of illegal migration, and border security. The Secure America and Orderly immigration Act (S. 1033) introduced by Senators John McCain (R-AZ) and Edward Kennedy (D-MA) does not achieve these ends.

The bill Passed the Senate on May 25, 2006, by a 62–36 bipartisan vote (Obama voted YES). Although the bill promised border security enhancements and a new guest-worker visa program, it was a Trojan Horse designed to provide a path to legal permanent residency for illegals. Barack delivered a floor speech on April 3, 2006, falsely praising the bill’s “balance of enforcement and reform.” Once again, thankfully, it died, as the Republican-controlled House never advanced it for a floor vote.

Barack and other Democrats were banking on the short memories of the American public. The Immigration Reform and Control Act (IRCA) of 1986 was signed by President Ronald Reagan on November 6, 1986. Reagan worked with a Democrat-controlled House and Speaker Tip O’Neill, D-MA. The bill (Simpson-Mazzoli) passed the Senate 63–24 and the House 238–173.

Reagan publicly supported and signed the bill, calling it one of the most difficult legislative achievements of his presidency. He and O’Neill negotiated the final compromise after earlier versions stalled (partly due to concerns from the Hispanic Caucus and employer groups favoring open borders).

The Bargain:

Amnesty/Legalization for approximately 3 million undocumented immigrants already in the U.S. (those continuously resident since before January 1, 1982, plus a special agricultural worker program).

In exchange: Stronger interior enforcement (employer sanctions via I-9 forms and penalties for knowingly hiring undocumented workers) + increased border enforcement funding and resources for the Border Patrol.

Reagan fulfilled the amnesty portion immediately — nearly 3 million people gained legal status by the early 1990s.

Democrats — who controlled the House and influenced implementation — purposely failed to deliver on the enforcement side of the bargain, (which was the plan from the outset) making IRCA a “one-sided” amnesty that encouraged more illegal crossings. Illegal immigration resumed and grew significantly. The undocumented population rose from ~3 million in 1986 to an estimated 10–12 million by the mid-2000s.

Reagan was “Charlie Brown,” the Tipster was “Lucy,” removing the football as Charlie ran to kick it, looping in the air and falling flat on his back. Of course Lucy promised to never do it again, with fingers crossed behind her back.

Employer sanctions proved “toothless” in practice — widespread document fraud, weak verification, and minimal prosecutions.

Congress and successive administrations (Reagan’s through Clinton’s) never provided sustained funding or political will for robust interior enforcement.

No national electronic verification system was created at the time (E-Verify came decades later).

Economic factors in Mexico and U.S. labor demand continued to drive migration; border tactics simply shifted flows to harder-to-police areas.

CIRA was merely IRCA 2.0, and Barack not only knew it, it was key to his future dark plans.

Second, Barack further exposed those dark intentions by introducing S. 2433, the Global Poverty Act of 2007.

Ambassador Terry Miller and Brett Schaefer, “The Global Poverty Act: The Wrong Track for U.S. Aid Policy,” April 1, 2008:

The Global Poverty Act of 2007, currently before Congress, is superfluous, misguided, and dangerous: Superfluous in that it ignores current U.S. government development goals and strategies, which already include the elimination of global Poverty; misguided in that it focuses on foreign aid as the pathway to global development at a time when aid flows, large as they are, are insignificant in size and impact compared to the massive resources available to developing countries from trade, foreign direct investment, and remittances; and dangerous in that its exclusive focus on one goal for U.S. assistance-poverty eradication-risks undermining the many other vital roles played by U.S. assistance in promoting the safety and security of America and her interests around the world.

A companion bill passed the House by voice vote in September 2007. It advanced through the Senate Foreign Relations Committee with amendments on April 24, 2008 (S. Rept. 110-331). The bill was placed on the Senate Legislative Calendar but never received a full floor vote as the true intent and disastrous potential ramifications were being realized.

It would force the U.S. to dedicate 0.7% of gross national product (roughly $845 billion over time) to global poverty reduction and effectively hand U.S. policy over to the United Nations for wealth redistribution and “one-world government.” Thankfully, it died at the end of the 110th Congress.

Professionally, Barack cultivated Senate relationships that defined his early national profile:

Joe Biden (D-DE) : Served together on the Foreign Relations Committee.

Hillary Clinton (D-NY) : Senate colleague and 2008 presidential primary rival; their relationship evolved from competitors to allies, to co-conspirators (along with Joe).

Staff and advisors: Built a tight inner circle, including David Axelrod (political strategist) and a network of experienced Senate aides.

As a freshman senator, Barack deliberately recruited veteran Capitol Hill staffers—many from tax cheat Senate Democratic Leader Tom Daschle’s office. The core team:

Pete Rouse — Chief of Staff Rouse had served as chief of staff to Senate Democratic Leader Tom Daschle for 19 years and was widely known as the “101st Senator.” According to an anonymous source, “In 2004, Rouse was contacted by a law school friend of then-Illinois Senator Obama.” The contact persuaded Rouse that instead of retiring to help Barack navigate Senate rules, ethics reform, and early strategy (including a famous internal memo called “The Plan”). (Add Rouse to Barack’s “Mentor” List).

“The Plan”

The memo outlined a highly disciplined approach with three primary goals:

“The Workhorse, Not the Showhorse”: The most critical directive was that Barack should focus on being a serious legislator for Illinois rather than a national media figure. To achieve this, the plan mandated that he take no out-of-state speaking engagements for his first nine months and avoid the Sunday morning talk show circuit.

Building “IOUs” and Relationships: Instead of national fame, Rouse directed Barack to focus on helping his Democrat colleagues. This meant traveling to help others raise money and campaign for the 2006 midterms, which effectively built a bank of political capital (IOUs) within the Senate caucus.

Legislative “Home Runs”: The plan identified specific, bipartisan policy areas—such as ethics reform (working with Republican Tom Coburn) and nuclear non-proliferation (working with Republican Richard Lugar)—that enabled Barack to build a record of tangible results without appearing overly partisan.

The memo is famous because it successfully managed the tension between Barack’s massive 2004 keynote fame and the traditional Senate “seniority” culture. It provided the stable foundation that enabled Barack to launch a credible presidential bid just two years later in 2007, despite being a “junior” senator.

Lippert and Lu are both DC insiders, Strautmanis has deep foundational roots in Chicago and Illinois politics.

In 2006, Barack published his fairy tale, The Audacity of Hope, carefully crafted to avoid or blackwash his past, present, and future, through pure propaganda. Barack was setting the stage for his ultimate quest, a 2008 presidential run. He launched his presidential campaign on February 10, 2007, while still serving in the Senate.

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

