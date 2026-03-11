Obama: CIA Legend, Pt 47 - Barack Goes to Washington

While still just a candidate for the U.S. Senate from Illinois, relatively unknown state legislator Barack delivered the keynote address at the 2004 Democratic National Convention on July 27, 2004 in Boston. The keynote speech instantly elevated him to national prominence and helped launch the political momentum that soon carried him to the United States Senate and later, the presidency.

The convention was organized to nominate John Kerry*. Democrat party planners wanted a keynote speaker who could energize the convention and appeal to a broad audience. A number of names were considered, including well-known governors and senators, but planners also wanted someone new and inspiring. Barack’s name reached convention planners through several Democratic insiders and Illinois figures. Among those involved in elevating his profile was Illinois U.S. Democrat Senator Dick Durbin.

Durbin’s far-left nature dove-tailed firmly with Barack’s, yet had already gained him the name Dick “Turban” Durbin. In June, 2005, while speaking on the floor of the United States Senate, criticizing detainee treatment at Guantanamo Bay, he said that if someone described the treatment without naming the location, people might think they occurred in regimes like: Nazi Germany, the Soviet Union, or the Khmer Rouge.

Why was Turban Durbin so upset? Guantanamo opened in 2002 to hold foreign terrorism suspects captured mainly in the War in Afghanistan and related operations.

Standard conditions at Guantanamo:

Military-run prison facilities

Food meeting religious requirements, including halal

Medical care provided by U.S. military doctors

Access to prayer and the Qur’an

Legal access to attorneys after court rulings

Allowed to interact with other prisoners

Compare the above to how U.S. soldiers captured by the Taliban during the War in Afghanistan were treated:

Captives were only kept alive to be used as bargaining assets

Isolated and kept in cages or small rooms without sanitation

Repeated beatings and torture

Limited or no medical care

Malnutrition as a result of only basic food and water

Long periods chained or harshly confined

Moved frequently to avoid rescue attempts

Subjected to propaganda use

U.S. Senators were aware of this disparate treatment, Turban Durban ignored the facts in order to try to politically damage the Republican administration. Dick Turban Durbin had already become another mentor for Barack Hussein Obama. Public backlash forced Durbin to apologize…Barack supported the apology and said it was appropriate given the “reaction to the remarks.” Take note, Barack’s emphasis was on the reaction to the remarks, not Durban’s beliefs or statements themselves. Barack took note of Durbin’s mistake, keep your far-Left and hate-America thoughts and rhetoric to yourself, let your later actions speak for themselves. Lesson learned as we all now know.

Barack knew that his race-centric, hate-America private rhetoric and political actions would prevent him advancing. He had to suck it up and pretend, and yes, it was a masterful performance, that he actually loved America and if given the chance on the national stage would protect her and ALL of her citizens. So, publicly, he emphasized national unity and a shared American identity, pretending that the proclivity of the Democrat party and his own actions to create and fan the flames of political divisions were exaggerated. One of the most quoted lines from the blather fest:

“There is not a liberal America and a conservative America—there is the United States of America.”

Right. Surely, Michelle/Michael fainted if she read the draft of the speech. Perhaps Barack asked for her/his input and spun it 180 degrees.

Talking Points

The American dream and economic opportunity

The importance of community and responsibility

His personal family story, including his Black Kenyan father and White Kansas mother

Patriotism and national unity

Key elements of the message

Unity over partisanship: He framed America as one nation rather than competing political camps. Personal biography: He told the story of his parents and grandparents to illustrate opportunity in America. Appeal to shared values: He stressed faith, work, family, and responsibility as common ground across political lines.

The Media fawned over their new-found hero, casting him as a rising national political star overnight. The overwhelmingly positive press, catapulted him to a landslide victory over Republican candidate Alan Keyes in the 2004 United States Senate election in Illinois.

Durbin helped Barack learn Senate procedures, committee relationships, and legislative strategy. The two senators worked together on several policy issues and often coordinated their positions as Illinois’s Senate delegation.

* John E. O’Neill and Jerome R. Corsi, “Unfit For Command: Swift Boat Veterans Speak Out Against John Kerry,” 2004:

Kerry misrepresented his wartime exploits and is therefore incompetent to serve as commander in chief. Buttressed by interviews with Navy veterans who patrolled Vietnam’s waters, some along with Kerry, the book claims he exaggerated minor injuries, self-inflicted others, wrote fictitious diary entries and filed "phony" reports of his heroism under fire all in a calculated quest to secure career-enhancing combat medals. …his testimony against the war "caused more deaths and prolonged the war in Vietnam by undermining support at home and contributing directly to a Vietnamese Communist victory."

John F. Kerry and Dick Turban Durbin would both be eclipsed by Barack Hussein Obama. Barack’s entrance on the national stage had begun.

