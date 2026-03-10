Obama: CIA Legend, Pt 46 - Barack Rebounds Bigly

Barack’s blatant attempt to overthrow fellow Black politician and former Black Panther Bobby Rush failed. Barack lost the 2000 Democrat primary for Illinois’s 1st congressional district, and he was forced to delay his unmerited meteoric rise while continuing to serve in the Illinois State Senate. In 2002, he was re-elected to the Illinois Senate for another term. Democrats regained control of the chamber, and Barack was appointed chairman of the Health and Human Services Committee in 2003 by one of his many “mentors,” Emil Jones.

Barack continued his race-based political endeavors, pushing a law requiring police to record the race of drivers they stop, supposedly to ”monitor” racial profiling. Policing based upon circumstances became “identify by race first,” then decide whether to enforce the law. Chicago is paying the price to this day.

In 2002, Barack formed a campaign committee to run for the U.S. Senate.

Campaign leadership

David Axelrod – chief political strategist and media consultant for the campaign.

David Plouffe – campaign manager (later famous for managing Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign).

Robert Gibbs – communications director and spokesman.

Finance committee / fundraising network

Several Chicago donors and political allies helped raise money for the Senate bid. One of the most notable names frequently mentioned in reporting on the campaign’s finance committee was:

Tony Rezko – a Chicago real-estate developer and fundraiser.

Other finance supporters included Chicago business and political donors tied to the Democratic establishment.

Political allies and advisors

Valerie Jarrett – Chicago civic leader and longtime Obama advisor who supported and helped connect him with donors.

Marty Nesbitt – businessman and close friend who helped with fundraising.

Penny Pritzker – Chicago business executive who became a major fundraiser for Obama in later campaigns.

In January 2003, he formally announced his candidacy for the United States Senate seat from Illinois.

SIDE NOTES:

David Axelrod: Obama “hatchetman.” “Robo-signing” scandal - Axelrod downplayed the need for a blanket national moratorium on foreclosures during the 2010 foreclosure crisis. Fraudulent practices by major banks and mortgage servicers included the use of forged signatures, falsified documents, phantom notarizations, and improper affidavits to expedite foreclosures on millions of homes amid the post-2008 housing crash. The crisis ultimately led to a $25 billion settlement in 2012 between major banks and 49 state attorneys general, providing relief to affected borrowers, but was a black mark for the Obama administration’s handling of the Great Recession’s aftermath.

David Plouffe: In February 2017, the Chicago Board of Ethics slapped Plouffe with a $90,000 fine—one of the largest in the city's history—for illegal lobbying on behalf of Uber. During a "hiatus" from the Obama administration, he accepted large payments for speeches connected to authoritarian regimes or sanctioned entities.

Robert Gibbs: Known as "the enforcer," using "slash-and-burn" tactics. Before joining the campaign, worked for the "527" political group that ran aggressive attack ads to derail Howard Dean’s 2004 presidential bid, paving the way for Barack. During the 2008 campaign, "deceived" the press corps by hiding a private meeting between Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton after the primary. Derided the "professional left," stating that some liberals "wouldn't be satisfied if Dennis Kucinich was president." Defended the 2011 drone strike that killed Abdulrahman al-Awlaki, the 16-year-old American-born son of Al-Qaeda leader Anwar al-Awlaki.

Tony Rezko : Central figure in a sprawling federal corruption investigation known as "Operation Board Games." His crimes primarily involved a "pay-to-play" scheme where he used his influence over the administration of then-Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich to extort money from businesses.

Valerie Jarrett: Judicial Watch obtained documents linking Valerie Jarrett to a series of real estate scandals, including several housing projects operated by convicted felon and Obama fundraiser/friend Antoin "Tony" Rezko. As Chief Executive Officer of the Habitat Company Jarrett managed a controversial housing project located in Obama's former state senate district called Grove Parc Plaza. According to the Boston Globe the housing complex was considered "uninhabitable by unfixed problems, such as collapsed roofs and fire damage...In 2006, federal inspectors graded the condition of the complex an 11 on a 100-point scale - a score so bad the buildings now face demolition."

Marty Nesbitt : Nesbitt’s Vistria Group led a consortium (including Apollo Global Management, Najafi Companies, and former Obama Deputy Education Secretary Tony Miller as a partner) to acquire Apollo Education Group, the parent company of the for-profit University of Phoenix, in a $1.1 billion deal that closed in February 2017. The purchase took the company private, ending public disclosures amid ongoing scrutiny. The deal raised questions about conflicts of interest, as Miller had previously helped enforce Obama-era regulations (e.g., “gainful employment” rules) that cracked down on for-profit colleges, leading to enrollment drops and a stock plunge for Apollo (from $86.54 per share in 2009 to around $9 by 2016). Critics, including education experts like Mark Schneider and former officials, called it “unseemly” that ex-regulators were profiting from an asset depressed by their own policies, potentially creating a “cloud of ethical fog.” The group hired former Obama aides (e.g., Jonathan Samuels, Amy Brundage) for lobbying efforts, spending $80,000 to meet with senators like Elizabeth Warren and Dick Durbin to build support.

Penny Pritzker: Billionaire businesswoman and former U.S. Secretary of Commerce (2013–2017) under Obama, has faced several controversies tied to her family wealth, business dealings, and public roles. These include financial scandals and ethical concerns. Pritzker served on the board of Superior Bank, a Chicago-based thrift half-owned by her family, which failed spectacularly in 2001 due to aggressive subprime mortgage lending and securitization practices that foreshadowed the 2008 financial crisis. Pritzker, as senior fellow of the Harvard Corporation (the university’s governing board) since 2022, faced backlash for her role in the Claudine Gay presidency scandal. The board, under her leadership, hired Gay in 2023 and defended her amid allegations of plagiarism and inadequate responses to campus antisemitism following the October 2023 Hamas attack on Israel. Gay resigned in January 2024 after multiple plagiarism instances surfaced. Billionaire investor Bill Ackman called for Pritzker’s resignation, accusing the board of mishandling the crisis and prioritizing diversity over merit. Harvard rejected the calls, and Pritzker remained in her role. This tied into broader family scrutiny, as her cousin Thomas Pritzker was named in Jeffrey Epstein documents. In 2017, the Paradise Papers revealed that Pritzker transferred shares in two holdings to her children rather than selling them, as she had indicated on federal ethics disclosure forms during her Commerce nomination. This raised questions about offshore trusts and potential tax avoidance. Separately, during her 2013 confirmation, she admitted to underreporting her 2012 income by $80 million on disclosure forms, blaming a clerical error.

According to Michelle Malkin in her 2010 book, “Culture of Corruption: Obama and His Team of Tax Cheats, Crooks, and Cronies,” Team Barack was only getting started.

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

