Obama: CIA Legend, Pt 45 - Barack For Congress Fails

In 1999, Barack had only served three years as an Illinois state senator (elected in 1996, re-elected in 1998), and was only one year into that second term. His unquenchable ambition and growing over-self-confidence compelled him to always look for another upward opportunity. That opportunity presented itself in the form of incumbent U.S. Representative Bobby Rush (D-IL), Illinois’s 1st congressional district (covering much of Chicago’s South Side, including parts of Obama’s state Senate district).

Barack believed Rush was vulnerable after a poor showing (he finished third) in the February 1999 Chicago mayoral primary against incumbent Richard M. Daley. Rush lost badly among black voters and in his own ward, Barack smelled blood. The 1st District was heavily Democrat and 60% black, making the Democrat primary the decisive race.

Although Rush co-founded the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party, making him Barack’s soul brother, having been in the office for over three decades enabled Barack to paint Rush in his own mind as a dinosaur. Barack was an equal opportunist when choosing his next ladder rung target, accusing his fellow Black politician of having “a politics that is rooted in the past, a reactive politics that isn’t good at coming up with concrete solutions.” As always, Barack had the answer for that, himself, as electing him would provide a fresh and proactive voice focused on the current community needs.

Barack proved to be overconfident. He later called this move against his own as “hubris on my part” to think he could unseat an incumbent Black politician with deep community roots (Rush, in addition to being a former Black Panther, had been an alderman, and four-term congressman with high name recognition). Friends, colleagues, and even mentors warned Barack against the run as there was no compelling reason for voters to replace Rush. The only compelling reason was Barack’s blinding ambition.

Illinois State Senator Terry Link (D-Waukegan) warned Barack against challenging Rush. Link was a close friend and colleague in the Illinois Senate (both entered in 1997 and often shared office space or played poker together). Barack justified his race by arguing Rush wasn’t effectively representing the area and that he (Barack) could do a better job. Of course, that argument is just a cover story, Barack’s lust for more power always trumps the greater good. Link later reflected that Barack “misread it” (the chance to actually win) — he “didn’t analyze the strength of the congressman (Rush) in that area, the will of the people.” The will of the people? That has never factored into The Barry Zone!

Even wife Michelle/Michael opposed the race. Political mentor Emil Jones Jr. also called it a mistake. Barack should have taken the advice by Jones with more than a grain of pepper. Jones, a longtime Democratic state senator (serving from 1983 to 2009) and the first Black President of the Illinois Senate (2003–2009), played a pivotal role in advancing Barack’s legislative career and national ambitions. Without Jones, Barack would have languished in the shadows.

Per “The Obama Nation” Leftist Politics and the Cult of Personality:”

Barack’s 1999–2000 challenge to incumbent U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush in the Democratic primary for Illinois’s 1st congressional district played a major part of Obama’s early political career in Chicago. The race was an example of both Barack’s ambition and overreach, while highlighting his radical leftist associations, community organizing roots, and willingness to attack anyone or anything that stood in his way, including the established black political power structures in Chicago. Barack’s pattern of associating with extremist and radical elements was coming to light, as the race was a failed attempt to break into higher office using his leftist influences as a stepping stone.

Despite the unanimous advice to the contrary, Barack rushed into the breach. The challenge failed spectacularly: Rush won the March 2000 primary with 61% to Barack’s 30%.

