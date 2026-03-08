Obama: CIA Legend, Pt 44 - Barry Loves Larry

Alex McNear (full name Alexandra McNear) was Barry’s college girlfriend during his time at Occidental College in Los Angeles (1980–1981). They dated briefly while both were students there, and the relationship continued long-distance after Barry transferred to Columbia University in New York City as a junior.

Between 1982 and 1984, Barry handwrote a series of nine letters to McNear (spanning his time at Columbia, a trip to Indonesia, and early work at Business International in NYC). These letters, now part of Emory University’s Stuart A. Rose Manuscript, Archives, and Rare Book Library collection (acquired and made public in 2017), reveal Barry between the ages of 21 and 23 grappling with identity, alienation, race, class, money, and relationships.

In a November 1982 letter, Barry revealed his sexual attraction to men, writing: “In regard to homosexuality, I must say that I believe this is an attempt to remove oneself from the present, a refusal perhaps to perpetuate the endless farce of earthly life. You see, I make love to men daily, but in the imagination.”

David Garrow, “Rising Star: The Making of Barack Obama – The Definitive Biography of the Formative Years and Forces Behind the 44th President,” May 9, 2017:

McNear donated or sold letters Barry wrote her to Emory University via an intermediary in the rare book world, aiming to “preserve them for historical study while maintaining some control over sensitive content.” As of 2026, no additional letters have been publicly added to the collection, and access remains appointment-based. Why the restrictions?

McNear also shared the letters with biographer David Garrow, while redacting sensitive portions (e.g., references to homosexuality in Obama’s writings) to control what enters the public domain.

Garrow: “she wanted to have her role known” through the letters, but this appears limited to archival and biographical contexts rather than personal matters. Again, why? Here’s why:

Barry’s Musings on Gender and Sexuality

Quote: “In regard to homosexuality, I must say that I believe this is an attempt to remove oneself from the present... You see, I make love to men daily, but in the imagination.”

Supposedly Barry had “made a choice” to live as a man in the physical world, viewing his heterosexual identity as a “contingency” of his physical existence, while relegating his inner desire for sex with males to his hidden fantasy land. Tell that to Larry Sinclair, who exposes the dark side of The Barry Zone in his 2009 book, “Barack Obama & Larry Sinclair: Cocaine, Sex, Lies & Murder?”

From the Publisher

The biggest untold story of the 2008 U.S. Presidential Election... Finally, the no-holds-barred, 100% true story of Barack Obama’s use and sale of cocaine; his homosexual affairs and the December 23, 2007 murder of Barack Obama’s former lover and choir director of Obama’s Chicago church of 20 years, Donald Young, just days before the 2008 Iowa Caucus. This searing candid story begins with Barack Obama meeting Larry Sinclair in November, 1999, and subsequently procuring and selling cocaine, and then engaging in consensual, homosexual sex with Sinclair on November 6th and again on November 7, 1999.

You'll read how the Obama campaign used internet porn king Dan Parisi and Ph.D. fraud Edward I. Gelb to conduct a rigged polygraph exam in an attempt to make the Sinclair story go away. The Obama team and the controlled media - specifically MSNBC's Chris Matthews, Keith Olbermann, the New York Times, CNN, Politico's Ben Smith, The DailyKos, The Huffington Post and others - attacked the National Press Club for making its facilities available to Larry Sinclair for a news conference to present his evidence and allegations to the world media. You'll read how Vice President Joe Biden's son, Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, issued an arrest warrant on completely false, fabricated charges to attempt to discredit Mr. Sinclair's National Press Club news conference.

On September 6, 2023, Larry Sinclair was interviewed by Tucker Carlson, “Larry Sinclair Says He Had a Night of Crack Cocaine-Fueled Sex with Barack Obama, and That Obama Came Back for More the Next Day.”

Key Points from Recent Statements

Sinclair reiterated his long-standing claims that he engaged in sexual acts and consumed crack cocaine with Barry in Chicago in 1999.

During the interview, Sinclair denied being a “fugitive” and asserted that he had served any sentences given to him for his past criminal record.

He further alleged that others who had similar encounters with Barry were murdered by Barry’s campaign to prevent them from speaking out.

Sinclair has previously challenged Barry to take a polygraph test, though Sinclair himself notably failed two polygraph tests regarding these same allegations in 2008.

The Death of Larry Sinclair

Sinclair was diagnosed with Stage 3 stomach cancer in November 2024. In early 2025, he publicly stated he had chosen to focus on “quality of life over quantity” rather than undergoing aggressive treatment that would leave him constantly ill.

While his specific date of death was not widely reported in mainstream news, commemorative tributes and podcasts confirming his passing began appearing in September 2025.

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

Share

GodsFiveStones.com is a tax-deductible 501(c)3 foundation created by Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D., and Karladine Graves, M.D., managed by Capstone Legacy Foundation.

Corsi Nation Website: https://www.corsination.com

The Truth Central: https://www.thetruthcentral.com

Corsi Nation Sponsor

MyVitalC – ESS60 in Organic OliveOil

https://www.thetruthcentral.com/myvitalc-ess60-in-organic-olive-oil/