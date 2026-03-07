Obama: CIA Legend, Pt 43 - Barack, Ill. St. Senator

In 1996, Barack won the race for the Illinois State Senate representing Chicago’s 13th District. The incumbent, Democrat State Senator Alice Palmer, who became another “mentor,” decided in mid-1995 to run for the U.S. House of Representatives (2nd Congressional District). She endorsed Barack as her chosen successor, but after she lost the congressional race to Jesse Jackson Jr., Palmer decided to seek reelection to the state Senate.

Barack stabbed Palmer in the back by refusing to step aside for Palmer to resume her Senate role. He challenged Palmer’s nominating petitions, causing her to withdraw and essentially end her political career. Obama won the seat, but his ambitions for even higher office were immediately stoked by influential black leaders.

Larry Bell, Obama Kick-Back Cronyism - Part 2: Illinois Health And Human Disservices, forbes.com, November 2, 2011:

After he was elected to the Illinois State Senate, Emil Jones Jr., a powerful Democrat majority leader, recognized Obama’s potential for higher office. Jones called his old friend Cliff Kelly, a former Chicago alderman and then popular black call-in radio personality, bragging “Cliff, I’m gonna make me a U.S. Senator.” He then helped accomplish this by appointing Obama sponsor of virtually all high-profile legislation, angering many of the more senior rank-and-file senators in the process.

Barack served as an Illinois State Senator from January 8, 1997, to November 4, 2004.

He sponsored and passed legislation requiring police to videotape interrogations and confessions in homicide cases (2003), amid Illinois’ death penalty moratorium. He also helped enact the state’s first racial profiling law (requiring data collection on traffic stops) and fought the death penalty.

Barack sponsored the Health Care Justice Act (2003), commissioning a study on universal health care access. Co-sponsored welfare legislation, expanded tax credits for low-income working families, increased child care subsidies, promoted equal pay for women, and advanced community reinvestment. He voted to raise the state minimum wage (from $5.15 to $6.50 over time) and endorsed embryonic stem cell research.

Barack voted “present” (instead of yes/no) 129 times when he disagreed with a bill, presumably enabling him to avoid being accused of having opposed legislation that was going to pass anyway if that vote would come back to haunt him later. He voted “present” or against in committees (e.g., as Health and Human Services Committee chair in 2003, defeating an amended bill identical to the federal one on a party-line vote).

Obama was also favored with important Senate committee appointments, including chairmanship of the Senate Health & Human Services Committee beginning in January 2003. In that capacity he became the inside guy in the Illinois Senate in overseeing a state Health Facilities Planning Board, one with an infamous history of extorting contributions from companies in exchange for application approvals to build medical facilities. He also played a major role in pushing through Senate Bill 1332 leading to the “Illinois Health Facilities Planning Act”, which reduced the number of Planning Board members from 15 to 9, making voting decisions much easier to control. The result contributed to federal investigations, indictments and convictions arising from what has come to be to become termed “Operation Board Games.”

Per "The Obama Nation" Leftist Politics and the Cult of Personality:"

Barack’s policy positions and legislative actions align with far-left ideologies, setting the stage for a damaging presidency. His voting record is evidence of consistent left-wing extremism on issues like abortion, taxes, gun control, immigration, and national security.

Barack opposed bills restricting partial-birth abortion (e.g., in 1997, voted against legislation to prevent it) while supporting pro-criminal and anti-law enforcement measures cloaked as criminal justice reforms. His positions on gun control, taxes, and welfare were anti-business and pro-big-government, a pattern of “failed extremist politics” in the Democratic Party since the late 1960s.

Barack opposed legislation related to late-term abortions and infants born alive after attempted abortions (often called “born-alive” bills). He repeatedly voted against versions of the Illinois Born-Alive Infants Protection Act (or similar measures) in 2001, 2002, and 2003. These bills aimed to define any infant born alive during an abortion (even if non-viable) as a legal person entitled to medical care and protection.

Barack supported denying “basic protections” to babies who survived abortions, an extreme and out of step with mainstream view. During this same period, the federal Born-Alive Infants Protection Act of 2002 passed unanimously in the U.S. Congress. Barack’s stance aligned with radical pro-choice positions that refused restrictions even on extreme procedures.

Barack opposed the Illinois born-alive bills primarily because he believed they could undermine Roe v. Wade by creating legal personhood for fetuses in ways that might restrict abortion rights (even though the bills included “neutrality clauses” mirroring the federal version in later iterations). He held his ground even though existing Illinois law already required care for born-alive infants, making the bills unnecessary or redundant anyway.

Barack’s consistently sought to increase taxes and restrict gun rights. His positions reflect influences from his Chicago networks and leftist ideology, a warning that an Obama presidency would repeat “failed extremist politics,” which it did. He also honed his corruption skills.

Bell:

Republicans and Democrats worked together to set up the Planning Board scheme so that everyone involved would benefit. This had been going on for some time, dating back to the terms of two prior Republican governors, including George Ryan who is now in prison. The illicitly lucrative Planning Board selections were typically arranged through Tony Rezko, a major Obama and then-Governor Blagojevich (“Blago”) campaign contributor. According to trial records, a June 2003 e-mail exchange shows that Obama was one of eight officials who received names of Planning Board nominees in advance from David Wilhelm who had headed Blago’s 2002 campaign for mayor. Jennifer Thomas, a former aid in Blago’s patronage office, testified that she attended weekly meetings at Tony Rezko’s office between the spring of 2003 and November 2004 where Rezko floated names of candidates to be appointed and reappointed by Blago.

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth in The Barry Zone continues

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

