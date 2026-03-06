Obama: CIA Legend, Pt 42 - Run Barack, Run

Barack’s Leftist community organizing and legal work in Chicago quickly set the tone for what was to come. It directly prepared the ground for his 1996 run for the Illinois State Senate representing Chicago’s 13th District, covering parts of Chicago’s South Side including Hyde Park, Kenwood, and South Shore). The Obamas and Ayers lived in Hyde Park.

The seat became open when incumbent Democrat State Senator Alice Palmer, decided in mid-1995 to run for the U.S. House of Representatives (2nd Congressional District) after incumbent Mel Reynolds resigned amid scandal.

Barack, then 34, a civil rights attorney, lecturer at the University of Chicago Law School, and community organizer, announced his candidacy on September 19, 1995. During the campaign, Palmer introduced Barack to local influential Leftists, including a small gathering in late 1995 at the home of unrepentant domestic terrorists and former Weather Underground leaders Bill Ayers and Bernardine Dohrn. Palmer presented Barack as her successor.

Per “The Obama Nation” Leftist Politics and the Cult of Personality:”

The 1995 Fundraiser/Introduction at Ayers and Dohrn’s home launched Barack’s political career. The Ayers/Dohrn endorsement was a deliberate alignment with Chicago’s radical left. This event was a pivotal moment, with Palmer presenting Barack to influential Leftists, including physician Quentin Young.

Alice Palmer became another “mentor” to Barack (add her to the list).

Mitch Dudek, “Alice Palmer, state senator who mentored Barack Obama, dies at 83,” Chicago Sun Times, May 31, 2023:

Alice Palmer was an activist, author, educator and politician whose state Senate seat, after some controversy, served as the launching pad for the political career of Barack Obama. In 1995, Mrs. Palmer announced she would give up her seat in Springfield and run in a special election to succeed convicted U.S. Rep. Mel Reynolds in Congress. She endorsed Obama as her chosen successor in the state Senate, but after she lost the congressional race to Jesse Jackson Jr., Mrs. Palmer decided to seek reelection to the state Senate. Obama refused to halt his campaign, saying that he only entered the race because Mrs. Palmer had promised him she would not seek reelection. His supporters challenged Mrs. Palmer’s nominating petitions, causing her to withdraw and essentially end her political career. Obama won the seat.

Et tu, Barack? Barack displayed his soon to be well honed back-stabbing skills, even “mentors” who posed a threat were eliminated. Take that Hillary.

So, Palmer had introduced Barack to Quentin Young. Quentin, who? Quentin David Young (September 5, 1923 – March 7, 2016) was a lifelong activist and advocate for single-payer universal healthcare. Young was deeply involved in social justice movements: He opposed the Vietnam War and participated in the Civil Rights Movement. He authored an autobiography, Everybody In, Nobody Out: Memoirs of a Rebel Without a Pause (2013), detailing his activism.

Young co-founded and served as national chairman of the Medical Committee for Human Rights (MCHR) in 1964, which supported civil rights workers during Freedom Summer and later aided anti-war protesters and Black Panther Party initiatives (e.g., volunteering at their People’s Free Health Center in Chicago).

Barack had become known through his work as board chair with Ayers at the Chicago Annenberg Challenge school “reform” project starting in 1995, and community “organizing” in the area.

The March 1996 Democratic primary was competitive initially, with several candidates (including Palmer, who later re-entered after her congressional bid failed). However, in true Democrat fashion, Barack successfully challenged the nominating petitions of all of his opponents (including Palmer) on technical grounds—alleging invalid signatures, duplicates, or out-of-district signers—leading the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners to disqualify every one of them. As a result, Obama ran unopposed in the Democratic primary and won the nomination automatically. Barack: a quick study.

The 13th District was overwhelmingly Democrat, making the general election largely a formality after Barack secured the primary.

General Election Results, November 5, 1996:

David Whitehead, Harold Washington Party: 13%

Rosette Caldwell Peyton, Republican: 5%

Barack Hussein Obama, Democrat: 82%

Barack was sworn in on January 10, 1997, for a two-year term (the seat was up for a full four-year term in 1998, which he also won). He served in the Illinois Senate until 2004.

Summarizing from Obama Nation:

This race was a calculated guaranteed victory for Barack to become a part of Chicago’s Democrat political machine. Conceived with domestic terrorists, fueled by Far-Left associations, and secured through palace intrigue. Barack was on his way.

Do those dots connect? You decide.

Next time as the search for truth in The Barry Zone continues: Illinois Senator Barack Hussein Obama.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

