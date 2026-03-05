Obama: CIA Legend, Pt 41 - Barack & Bernadine

Born Bernardine Ohrnstein on January 12, 1942, she grew up in Whitefish Bay, a suburb of Milwaukee.

Her father, Bernard D. Ohrnstein, changed the family surname to Dohrn — constructed from his middle initial “D” plus the first letters of his last name — when Bernardine was in high school. Her father was Jewish, and the name change was intended to obscure that fact.

She graduated from the University of Chicago with a B.A. in 1963, a master's in 1964, and a law degree in 1967.

Dohrn was an original co-founder and arguably the top leader of the Weather Underground. Read our previous Substack “Barack and Bomber Bill Ayers” to understand Ayers, the Weather Underground's "Declaration of a State of War" in May 1970 (Dohrn was a principal signatory), which formally declared war on the U.S. government, the group's transformation from political advocacy to violent action, and related events which resulted in fugitive Ayers and FBI Most Wanted List terrorist celeb Dohrn going “on the lamb” for the next 10 years.

While on the run, Dohrn co-wrote with Bill Ayers the subversive manifesto Prairie Fire in 1974. The manifesto promoted “radical democracy,” in synch in many ways with the “Democratic Socialism (DS)” movement. DS is the political gateway drug leading to the rise of increasingly radical Leftists such as Bernie (Three Mansions) Sanders, Green New Scamanista AOC, and Islamist/Communist Zohran Mamdani. (A topic for another time)

So, 1980 ended the 11-year period for Dohrn and Ayers as fugitives. The fatigue from underground life, difficulty of raising their own next generation of radicals, and the belief that remaining charges were “manageable,” Dohrn turned herself in to authorities, and pleaded guilty to misdemeanor state charges related to the 1969 “Days of Rage” riots in Chicago (aggravated battery and bail jumping).

Dohrn received 3 years’ probation and a $1,500 fine—no prison time. Federal charges had already been dropped in 1979. Dohrn later served 7 months in jail (1981–1982) for refusing to cooperate with a grand jury investigating a 1981 Brinks robbery linked to former radicals in the Dohrn/Ayers Zone.

That jailing denied Dohrn the opportunity to take the bar exam and become a practicing attorney, despite holding a law degree from the University of Chicago. Why would being a convicted violent unrepentant domestic terrorist prevent her from practicing law in the U.S.? Fascist Pigs!

Dohrn became a clinical associate professor at Northwestern University School of Law, directing the Children and Family Justice Center for over 20 years. Her role was primarily clinical and advocacy-oriented rather than traditional classroom lecturing. As a clinical professor, she focused on supervising law students in real-world legal work, mentoring (brainwashing?) them through case representation, policy advocacy, and research. Let’s add Dohrn to the growing list of prominent Leftist “Mentors:” Frank Marshall Davis, Dr. Khalid Abdullah Tariq al-Mansour, et al.

Dohrn advocated for rehabilitative (rather than punitive) approaches in juvenile courts, challenging zero-tolerance policies in schools, reducing over-incarceration of youth (especially children of color), abolishment of life without parole sentences and the juvenile death penalty. She co-authored or edited books such as A Century of Juvenile Justice (2002) and Resisting Zero Tolerance: A Handbook for Parents, Teachers and Students (2001). The soaring crime rates in Chicago are a testament to the results of Dorhnism.

Dohrn & Ayers married in 1982 in Chicago, and set about raising a family while engaging in indoctrination/activism. A case study in radical domestic multi-tasking.

In 1995, the Ayers’s hosted a small gathering at their Hyde Park home (about a mile from Barack’s residence) to introduce Barack as the extremist endorsed successor to state Senator Alice Palmer for her Illinois Senate seat, during Barack’s first political campaign.

Barack maintains that he was not “close” with the unrepentant domestic terrorists, with interactions limited to “professional overlaps” and “neighborhood encounters” until around 2002.

Per “The Obama Nation” Leftist Politics and the Cult of Personality:” those connections were “long-term and close,” “much closer than heretofore revealed by the press.” The influence of Ayers and Dohrn on Barack reflects deeper ideological alignment. The “overlaps” were more than casual, the threesome share radical views on education and community organizing.

The Obama’s and Ayers lived in the same Hyde Park/Kenwood area of Chicago, and had ongoing personal familiarity beyond the public denials. Barak’s exposure to extremist politics from the 1960s, including socialist and communist influences are obvious. The relationships demonstrate Barack’s comfort with figures who engaged in “despicable acts” (referencing Weather Underground bombings), despite Barack downplaying them during his political campaigns.

Do those dots connect? You decide.

Next time in the search for truth in The Barry Zone.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

Share

GodsFiveStones.com is a tax-deductible 501(c)3 foundation created by Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D., and Karladine Graves, M.D., managed by Capstone Legacy Foundation.

Corsi Nation Website: https://www.corsination.com

The Truth Central: https://www.thetruthcentral.com

Corsi Nation Sponsor

MyVitalC – ESS60 in Organic OliveOil

https://www.thetruthcentral.com/myvitalc-ess60-in-organic-olive-oil/