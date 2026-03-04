Obama: CIA Legend, Pt 40 - Barack & Bomber Bill Ayers

Barack first met Bill Ayers on March 15, 1995, at the inaugural board of directors meeting for the Chicago Annenberg Challenge (CAC), an education “reform initiative” in Chicago for which Barack served as chairman and Ayers as a key board member.

Barak has described Ayers as “somebody who engaged in detestable acts 40 years ago, when I was 8.” The facts tell a completely different story, par for the course in The Barry Sone.

Not only is Ayers unrepentant to this day for his 1960s bombings, in 2001, he commented that he wished he had “done more.” More as in killed more cops.

So, just who is Barack’s BFF Bill Ayers? (Asking for a friend.)

William Charles Ayers (born December 26, 1944) co-founded the far-left domestic terrorist group known as the Weather Underground in 1969 — a revolutionary, militant, and violent organization that sought to overthrow America.

The Weathermen was initially part of the Revolutionary Youth Movement within Students for a Democratic Society (SDS), splitting off as the SDS was not radical enough and the revolutionary war against the U.S. government needed to begin immediately. Their founding document called for a "white fighting force" allied with the "Black Liberation Movement" and other anti-colonial movements, with the goal of achieving world communism.

Ayers was a leader of the “Days of Rage riots in Chicago in 1969” and helped plan the group's shift to underground urban terrorist cells. The riot was timed to coincide with the trial of the Chicago Seven — like minded extremists charged with conspiracy related to the 1968 Democratic National Convention riots. The Weathermen framed their riots as their moment to "bring the war home."

On October 6, 1969, just before the riots began, a group including William Ayers blew up a statue in Chicago commemorating police officers killed in the 1886 Haymarket affair. The blast shattered nearly 100 windows and sent pieces of the statue flying onto the Kennedy Expressway below and one police officer was killed. Several civilians, including rioters, as well as police officers died or were wounded in the ensuing violence.

The backlash by normal non-violent citizens was so severe, that Ayers & Co. conducted an internal post-mortem following the Days of Rage. The decision, was to completely revise their tactics. By May 1970, although spilling blood was preferred (after all, it was a communist revolution), they changed their name to the Weather Underground and shifted to covert, carefully planned bombings designed to primary destroy structures that represented “The Man.”

Ayers girlfriend Diana Oughton died violently in a March 1970 explosion at a New York City townhouse that was temporarily being used by the Weathermen as a bomb-making facility. The group scattered and went fully underground. Ayers immediately went into hiding.

For ten years Ayers lived on the run as a fugitive — stealing explosives, planting bombs, hiding from the law, and practicing "tradecraft." He became "Joe" creating elaborate false identities while carrying out bombings including one inside the Pentagon.

Ayers turned himself in on December 3, 1980, in New York. Charges against him were dropped. He went on to earn a doctorate at Columbia University. He was hired at the College of Education, University of Illinois at Chicago in 1987. He later became Distinguished Professor of Education in 1999, a position he held through 2010.

Do those dots connect? You decide.

Next time in the search for truth in The Barry Zone: Bill’s other half - FBI 10 Most Wanted List Alumni Bernardine Ohrnstein Dohrn

