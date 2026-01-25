Obama: CIA Legend, Pt 4 - Legendary Hospitals

Share

In our previous post, “Obama: CIA Legend, Pt 3 - Mystery Birth” just scratched the surface of the Obama nativity mystery. In this post, we continue to reveal other yarns that are rolled out whenever Barry and his handlers are cornered into supplying yet another red herring to confuse and misdirect truth seekers and story tellers alike.

From the hardcopy version of “Where’s the Birth Certificate?” Pages 98-99:

The first hospital birth story: Obama was born at Queen’s Initially, the accepted Obama birth story was that he was born at Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu. This version appeared as early as 2004 in a high school in a Hawaii high school paper, and later turned up in more authoritative places, such as Obama’s campaign website and the listing of a library of Congress genealogist. In 2004, Obama’s half sister, Maya Soetoro reportedly gave an interview to the Rainbow Edition Newsletter, a high school newspaper published by the Education Laboratory School in Hawaii. In the first sentence of a two-page story on Obama, titled “A New Face in Politics,” reporter Bennett Guira wrote, “Barack Obama was born on August 4, 1961 at the Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu.”

This particular rendition of the Life of Barry was floated while Barry was becoming a Democrat rising star in the Illinois State Senate.

Wikipedia is one of the websites that has sanitized their Obama biography to switch the story to then claim that Barry was born at Kapi’olani.

From the hardcopy version of “Where’s the Birth Certificate?” Page: 99

Still, noting that the information came from Wikipedia in 2004 begs the question: Where did Wikipedia get its information? The fact remains that in 2004, the prevailing story throughout much of the media was that Obama was born at Queen’s, and—significantly—there is no indication Obama or any members of Obama’s family members made any effort to correct that story.

The story that Barry was born at Queen’s Medical Center was the commonly reported version of his nativity story, until after WND published its first story on the Obama two-hospital birth controversy in July 2009, even though the White House was apparently making an effort beginning in January 2009, within days of Obama taking the oath of office to be president, to switch the identification of the birth hospital from Queen’s to Kapi’olani.

From “Obama birth mystery: More than 1 hospital, posted July 7, 2009, on wnd.com:

The United Press International report from Nov. 4 originally stated:

“Obama described his birth at Queen’s Medical Center in Hawaii Aug. 4, 1961, to a young white woman from Kansas and a father of Luo ethnicity from Nyanza Province in Kenya, as an ‘all-America’ story transcending orthodox racial stereotypes and experience.”

After this WND story was originally posted, UPI also swapped the hospital of birth to indicate Obama was born at Kapi’olani.

The revised United Press International report from Nov. 4 now states:

Obama described his birth at Kapi’olani Medical Center for Women and Children in Hawaii Aug. 4, 1961, to a young white woman from Kansas and a father of Luo ethnicity from Nyanza province in Kenya, as an “all-America” story transcending orthodox racial stereotypes and experience.

Democrat party minions are but today’s incarnation of what George Orwell prophetically predicted in his dystopian novel 1984.

The protagonist, Winston Smith, works at the “Ministry of Truth.” Ironically, he is actually responsible for propaganda, censorship, and the systematic alteration of historical records to align with the ruling party’s ever-changing narrative. Smith falsifies documents, news articles, books, and photographs to eliminate any evidence of contradictions or past events that no longer fit the Party’s ideology.

Winston clones are alive and churning out endless lies in “newsrooms” and other main stream media covens world-wide.

There is non-fiction historical precedence for this behavior:

Newspaper editor Maxwell Scott in John Ford’s 1962 Western film The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance: “This is the West, sir. When the legend becomes fact, print the legend.”

Stay tuned for further revelations as we continue to connect the dots.

