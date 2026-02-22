We once again enter the door which leads to the growing legend: you unlock this door with the key of imagination, beyond it is another dimension…a dimension of sound bites, a dimension of darkness, a dimension of mindlessness, you’re moving into a land of both shadow and imaginary substance, of stranger things, and nightmares presented as dreams, you’ve just crossed over into The Barry Zone.

Barry completed his sophomore year at Occidental College (Oxy) and before he officially enrolled at Columbia University as a junior in the fall of 1981, that summer, he traveled to Pakistan. But first, he stopped in Indonesia to see his mother, Stanley Ann Dunham/Obama/Soetoro, and half-sister, Maya Soetoro-Ng. From Indonesia, Barry continued to Pakistan for approximately three weeks, accompanied by two Pakistani college friends from Oxy: Wahid Hamid and Mohammed Hasan Chandoo.

The Associated Press, “Old friends recall Obama’s college years,” politico.com, 05/16/2008":

The Obama campaign declined to discuss Obama’s time at Columbia and his friendships in general. It won’t, for example, release his transcript or name his friends.

Why hide that information when it is readily available from multiple sources?

Obama had an international circle of friends — “a real eclectic sort of group,” says Vinai Thummalapally, who himself came from Hyderabad, India. As a freshman, he quickly became friends with Mohammed Hasan Chandoo and Wahid Hamid, two wealthy Pakistanis.

During the 1980s, the U.S. and Pakistan collaborated on Operation Cyclone, a CIA-led covert program that funneled arms, training, and funds to Afghan fighters via Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). This included recruiting international fighters (including Arabs like Osama bin Laden) and establishing training camps in Pakistan.

In 1981, Obama transferred from Occidental to Columbia. In between, he traveled to Pakistan…Obama spent “about three weeks” in Pakistan, traveling with Hamid and staying in Karachi with Chandoo’s family, said Bill Burton, Obama’s press secretary.

Born into a wealthy family in Karachi, Pakistan, Chandoo came from the city’s elite social strata. He attended Occidental College in the late 1970s, where he studied alongside other international students, including fellow Pakistanis Wahid Hamid and Imad Husain. Chandoo met Barry as a freshman at Occidental in 1979, quickly becoming close friends and roommates. Chandoo has maintained a low public profile, declining interviews about his friendship with Barry. Why no interviews?

Obama spent the six years between 1979 and 1985 in Los Angeles at Occidental College and then in New York at Columbia University and in the workplace. His memoir, “Dreams From My Father,” talks about this time but not in great detail; Siddiqi, for example, is identified only as “Sadik” — “a short, well-built Pakistani” who smoked marijuana, snorted cocaine and liked to party.

In Barry’s 1995 memoir, Dreams from My Father, Siddiqi is widely believed to be the inspiration for the composite character "Sadik."

When Obama arrived in New York, he already knew Siddiqi — a friend of Chandoo’s and Hamid’s from Karachi who had visited Los Angeles.

Hamid was one of Obama’s closest friends at Occidental College and remained a significant figure during his transition to Columbia University.

Siddiqi offered the most expansive account of Obama as a young man. “We were both very lost. We were both alienated, although he might not put it that way. He arrived disheveled and without a place to stay,” said Siddiqi, who at the time worked as a waiter and as a salesman at a boutique.

Pakastani’s here, there, and everywhere in The Barry Zone. Why so? Siddiqi, Hamid, Chandoo, Barry’s inner circle…but wait, Chandoo is a Kenyan of Indian descent. What was Chandoo’s family doing in Karachi?

Hasan Chandoo’s family was in Karachi due to “historical migration patterns” of the Cutchi Memon community. The Cutchi Memon community is a group of Sunni Muslims who originally hailed from the Cutch (Kutch) region of Gujarat, India.

When Barry stayed with the Chandoos in Karachi, he wasn't just staying with "Pakistani locals." He was staying with a family that, like him, had a multinational identity.

Barry had a multinational identity? Not just an American “born” in Hawaii?

Do those dots connect? You decide.

Next time in the search for truth in The Barry Zone:

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

