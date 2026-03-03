Obama: CIA Legend, Pt 39 - Barry & Black Panthers

In our previous Substack, “Obama: CIA Legend, Pt 35 - Barry Goes to Harvard,” we presented evidence that Dr. Khalid Abdullah Tariq al-Mansour helped pave the way for Barack to enter Harvard. Did the good “doctor” do more than pave?

The suspicion lingers that al-Mansour may have also helped pay for Barack’s Harvard education. A 1979 newspaper column by veteran journalist Vernon Jarrett detailed efforts by al-Mansour to secure $200 million in funding from OPEC for Black students.

NOTE: Vernon Jarrett was the father-in-law of Valerie Jarrett (of Iranian birth), who later became a senior advisor to President Obama.

Imagine an evidence board used by detectives to solve a crime. Photos of persons of interest with brief descriptive statements displayed, and lines drawn from one to another in order to visualize connections. Many a crime has been solved using this device. We will continue to provide the names and descriptions, we recommend that you construct the board.

Author Jack Cashill, in his 2012 article for WND, “Saudi Billionaire Did Help Obama Into Harvard” connected the dots for us:

…African American entrepreneur and politico, Percy Sutton…was asked to help smooth Barack Obama’s admission into Harvard Law School…he had been “introduced to [Obama] by a friend.” The friend’s name was Dr. Khalid al-Mansour…“the principal adviser to one of the world’s richest men.”…billionaire Saudi prince Al-Waleed bin Talal.

Al-Mansour advised Al-Waleed on U.S. investments, real estate, international deals (including Africa-focused projects). He helped guide the prince’s post-college strategy to build his fortune through Kingdom Holding Company. The relationship continued for many years; al-Mansour represented Saudi interests in the U.S. and facilitated political connections. Political connections? Such as…hmmm.

But al-Mansour is no mere admission smoother and advisor to Africa-focused Saudis, he also mentors members of a select group of people.

The Black Panther Mentor

Dr. Khalid Abdullah Tariq al-Mansour (born Donald Warden) was a Black nationalist, Muslim convert, and lawyer who co-founded the Afro-American Association in the 1960s. He “mentored” Black Panther Party leaders such as Huey Newton and Bobby Seale.

The Black Panther Party (BPP), founded in 1966 by Huey Newton and Bobby Seale as a revolutionary Black nationalist organization. FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover explicitly labeled the BPP as “the greatest threat to the internal security of the country” in 1969.

Newton and Seale?

Newton:

On October 28, 1967, Newton shot and killed Oakland police officer John Frey during a traffic stop. Newton was wounded and arrested. His trial became a worldwide cause célèbre (“Free Huey!”). Convicted of voluntary manslaughter in 1968, the conviction was overturned on appeal in 1970. While in prison, the BPP exploded in membership and notoriety. Newton was released after the conviction was reversed.

In 1989, Newton was fatally shot in West Oakland by a member of the Black Guerilla Family and drug dealer named Tyrone Robinson.

Seale:

In 1968, Seale was arrested as one of the “Chicago Eight” (later Chicago Seven) for his part in the violence at the Democratic National Convention. Seale was convicted in the “New Haven Black Panther trials” (1969–1970) for the murder of fellow Panther Alex Rackley (charges later dropped).

The BPP formed and unleashed armed patrols in predominantly Black communities in cities such as Oakland, Los Angeles, and Chicago. The BPP espoused a Marxist-Leninist ideology and called for a revolution to overthrow the U.S. Bone breakers for the up and coming “Only Black Lives Matter” movement?

But how does all this connect to Barack, you ask. Well, let’s expand the evidence board…

In 1989, the New Black Panther Party was formed by Dallas radio personality Aaron Michaels, in an attempt to revive militant Black activism and community organizing. Khalid Abdul Muhammad (expelled from the Nation of Islam) joined the NBPP and took over leadership by 1998. He shifted the group toward more extreme anti-white, anti-Semitic, and Black separatist rhetoric.

On Election Day 2008, two NBPP members — King Samir Shabazz (carrying a nightstick) and Jerry Jackson — stood outside a polling place in Philadelphia in paramilitary-style uniforms intimidated white voters. Vote for Barack or else.

The DOJ filed a civil lawsuit under the Voting Rights Act. After Obama took office, the new DOJ (Attorney General Eric Holder) dropped the charges in May 2009.

Hans A. von Spakovsky, “Voter Intimidation New Black Panther Style,” The Heritage Foundation, April 27, 2010:

…DOJ leadership apparently doesn’t believe the NBPP was engaging in intimidation when it sent thugs uniformed like Mussolini’s blackshirts, one with a billy club, to stand in front of the entrance to a polling place. In fact, there is nothing the New Black Panthers have ever said or done to suggest that they don’t believe what they did was intimidating to people they hate. They preach intimidation and worse.

Career DOJ attorney J. Christian Adams resigned in protest and testified before Congress in 2010 that the Obama DOJ had a policy of refusing to prosecute cases of Black-on-white voter intimidation. Adams and other whistleblowers claimed the case was dismissed for political/racial reasons.

Video footage of the two NBPP members shows one shouting “You’re about to be ruled by the Black man, cracker!” and making reference to Obama.

The NBPP endorsed Obama in 2008 and 2012, as “Obama is one of us.”

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

