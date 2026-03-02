Obama: CIA Legend, Pt 38 - Barack Sows Poisonous Seeds

Barack graduated from Harvard Law School in June 1991 with a J.D. degree, and immediately returned to Chicago to begun a deliberate next phase of community activism.

Barack accepted a two-year position as Visiting Law and Government Fellow at the University of Chicago Law School while finishing his memoir Dreams from My Father. He began teaching constitutional law as a lecturer.

In 1992, he directed Project Vote! (also called the Illinois Project Vote!), a large-scale voter registration drive on Chicago’s South Side that registered tens of thousands of new voters.

Project Vote! collaborated closely with ACORN on the effort (ACORN contributed about 5,000 registrations). Barack later described working “smack dab in the middle” with ACORN on this project.

While Barack served on the board of the Woods Fund of Chicago (1994–2002), the foundation awarded approximately $190,000 in grants to Chicago ACORN for community organizing and housing work.

Chicago ACORN leaders invited Barack to train their staff on organizing techniques in the 1990s. ACORN’s political action committee endorsed Barack in the 2008 Democratic primary, and his campaign paid an ACORN affiliate roughly $800,000 for get-out-the-vote work during the primary (later amended in FEC filings).

But was ACORN on the up and up? Apparently not.

U.S. House Of Representatives, Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, “Is ACORN Intentionally Structured As a Criminal Enterprise,” July 23, 2009:

The Association of Community Organizations for Reform Now (ACORN) has repeatedly and deliberately engaged in systemic fraud. Both structurally and operationally, ACORN hides behind a paper wall of nonprofit corporate protections to conceal a criminal conspiracy on the part of its directors, to launder federal money in order to pursue a partisan political agenda and to manipulate the American electorate. Emerging accounts of widespread deceit and corruption raise the need for a criminal investigation of ACORN. By intentionally blurring the legal distinctions between 361 tax-exempt and non-exempt entities, ACORN diverts taxpayer and tax-exempt monies into partisan political activities. Since 1994, more than $53 million in federal funds have been pumped into ACORN, and under the Obama administration, ACORN stands to receive a whopping $8.5 billion in available stimulus funds. Operationally, ACORN is a shell game played in 120 cities, 43 states and the District of Columbia through a complex structure designed to conceal illegal activities, to use taxpayer and tax-exempt dollars for partisan political purposes, and to distract investigators. Structurally, ACORN is a chess game in which senior management is shielded from accountability by multiple layers of volunteers and compensated employees who serve as pawns to take the fall for every bad act.

First, ACORN has evaded taxes, obstructed justice, engaged in self dealing, and aided and abetted a cover-up of embezzlement by Dale Rathke, the brother of ACORN founder Wade Rathke.

Second, ACORN has committed investment fraud, deprived the public of its right to honest services, and engaged in a racketeering enterprise affecting interstate commerce.

Third, ACORN has committed a conspiracy to defraud the United States by using taxpayer funds for partisan political activities.

Fourth, ACORN has submitted false filings to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the Department of Labor, in addition to violating the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA).

Fifth, ACORN falsified and concealed facts concerning an illegal transaction between related parties in violation of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA).

The report revealed that ACORN, contrary to using “reform” in its name, was merely a full-time left-wing lobbying organization. The political damage was instantaneous and fatal (at least to ACORN):

Federal Defunding: Congress moved quickly to strip ACORN of federal funding.

Loss of Contracts: The Census Bureau and the IRS ended their long-standing partnerships with the group.

Bankruptcy: Private donations dried up. Dogged by previous internal scandals (including an embezzlement case involving the founder’s brother), ACORN filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy and disbanded in 2010.

ACORN was not on the up and up, but Barack’s political trajectory was unimpeded.

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

