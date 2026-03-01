Obama: CIA Legend, Pt 37 - Barack at Harvard Under Review

Barack Obama was elected the first Black president of the Harvard Law Review in February 1990, during his second year at Harvard Law School. The Harvard Law Review, widely regarded as the most prestigious student-run law journal in the U.S., had existed for ~103 years without a Black leader. Why half-black Barack?

The presidency is elected by the journal’s ~80 member editorial board, typically from among second-year editors. Barack beat out 18 other contenders. He had already been selected as an editor at the end of his first year (1988–1989).

This period was the blast off point of Barack’s then meteoric rise, which masked his extreme leftism and questionable associations. Barack’s radical roots and connections to “mentors” Frank Marshall Davis and Lawrence Tribe were hidden as his trajectory was subsequently straight up.

Surely, race was not a factor, right? After all, Harvard law school, the American flagship of legal scholars promotes racial equality, and ensures all of its professors are dedicated to the equal value of all students, preparing legal minds that are blind to skin color, and create unity among all classes.

Derrick Bell was Harvard Law School’s first tenured Black professor (appointed in 1969). Upon achieving such success, he entered a brave new world of equal opportunity and rewards based solely upon merit! Well no, he used his honored presence to promote racial animosity, and became a pioneering figure in critical race theory (CRT).

Bell protested Harvard’s lack of diversity on the faculty—specifically, the absence of tenured women of color (at the time, only three Black professors and five women total among dozens of faculty). In protest, Bell took an unpaid leave of absence starting in 1990 (and ultimately lost his tenure when he did not return by 1992), refusing to teach until the school hired a tenured woman of color.

Barack spoke at a student rally in Harvard’s Harkness Commons to back Bell and the broader “Strike for Diversity” movement. Banners at the event read “Harvard Law School on Strike for Diversity,” “Diversity Now,” and “No More Excuses.”

The aftermath: In 2022, Harvard graduate Ketanji Brown Jackson, firmly dedicated to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) in her judicial philosophy is appointed by the Autopen Administration to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Aaron Klein, “Obama Harvard prof: ‘Abolish white race as social category,” WND, March 7, 2012:

Derrick Bell, the late Harvard Law professor now under a microscope for his early association with President Obama, endorsed a controversial magazine whose official motto is "treason to whiteness is loyalty to humanity." Bell signed a credo calling for the abolishment of “the white race as a social category – in other words, eradicate white supremacy entirely.” He has a long history of racially divisive remarks. He was among the early critics of the June 1991 nomination of Thomas to the Supreme Court, stating, “To place a person who looks black and who, in conservative terms, thinks white, is an insult.” BuzzFeed.com released a short clip from 1991 of Obama, then a Harvard law student, praising the professor at a protest and asking students to “open your hearts and open your minds to the words of Professor Derrick Bell.” Breitbart.com editors showed more of the video on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show last night, including footage of Obama hugging Bell. The event was Bell’s protest demanding Harvard hire a black woman – specifically the visiting professor Regina Austin, who, like Bell, was an adherent of Critical Race Theory. Bell is largely credited as the originator of the theory, which analyzes the way “white supremacy” and “racial power” are reproduced over time and seeks “racial emancipation” and “anti-subordination” from whites. Bell endorsed a journal called Race Traitor, whose official motto is “Treason to the white race is loyalty to humanity.”

Derrick Bell, “Faces At The Bottom Of The Well: The Permanence Of Racism,” October 6, 1993, quotes:

“Despite undeniable progress for many, no African Americans are insulated from incidents of racial discrimination. Our careers, even our lives, are threatened because of our color.” “[T]he racism that made slavery feasible is far from dead … and the civil rights gains, so hard won, are being steadily eroded.” “[F]ew whites are ready to actively promote civil rights for blacks.” “[D]iscrimination in the workplace is as vicious (if less obvious) than it was when employers posted signs ‘no negras need apply.’” “We rise and fall less as a result of our efforts than in response to the needs of a white society that condemns all blacks to quasi citizenship as surely as it segregated our parents.” “Slavery is, as an example of what white America has done, a constant reminder of what white America might do.” “Black people will never gain full equality in this country. … African Americans must confront and conquer the otherwise deadening reality of our permanent subordinate status.” “Tolerated in good times, despised when things go wrong, as a people we [blacks] are scapegoated and sacrificed as distraction or catalyst for compromise to facilitate resolution of political differences or relieve economic adversity.”

We are defined by the company we keep, and the company Barack keeps resulted in a most divisive and destructive political career. It was just beginning to take shape.

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

Share

GodsFiveStones.com is a tax-deductible 501(c)3 foundation created by Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D., and Karladine Graves, M.D., managed by Capstone Legacy Foundation.

Corsi Nation Website: https://www.corsination.com

The Truth Central: https://www.thetruthcentral.com

Corsi Nation Sponsor

MyVitalC – ESS60 in Organic OliveOil

https://www.thetruthcentral.com/myvitalc-ess60-in-organic-olive-oil/