Obama: CIA Legend, Pt 36 - Barry's Harvard Lawfare Mentor

Barack’s time at Harvard was marked by activism for racial and gender “equity,” and building networks that aided his later career (e.g., professors and classmates who supported his political rise). He described the experience as shaping his views on law as a tool for “social change.”

Laurence Henry Tribe, the Carl M. Loeb University Professor Emeritus at Harvard Law School, where he taught from 1968 until his retirement in 2024. Tribe served as Senior Counselor for Access to Justice in the Obama administration (2010) and on President Biden’s Commission on the Supreme Court of the United States (2021). Tribe is a highly partisan, outspoken, and dedicated Leftist.

In the spring of 1989, during Barack’s first year, he approached Tribe’s office seeking a research assistant position. Tribe, who rarely hired first-year students. Barack, a “tall, skinny kid” in jeans, a sweatshirt, and an afro, sat on the floor engaging Tribe in hours-long conversations. Tribe hired him on the spot March 31, 1989. The two would become the one-two punch to radicalize law and destroy opponents.

The two remained close after Barack’s graduation in 1991. Tribe served as a mentor and informal adviser over the years, including during his political rise.

In political discourse “lawfare” refers to the strategic use of legal processes (prosecutions, civil suits, impeachment, or disqualification efforts) as political weapons rather than neutral justice. Tribe participated in and enabled “lawfare” against President Donald Trump:

His vocal advocacy for Trump’s impeachment (e.g., obstruction of justice arguments in 2017–2019 op-eds and Lawfare pieces).

Support for applying Section 3 of the 14th Amendment (insurrection clause) to disqualify Trump from office post-January 6, 2021 (e.g., in interviews and legal commentary).

Arguments against presidential immunity in criminal cases (e.g., 2018–2019 Lawfare debates on indicting a sitting president, later relevant to the multitude of baseless Trump-era cases).

His role as a Biden-appointed member of the 2021 Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court, critiquing the Roberts Court when it ruled in ways with which the Left disagreed.

Tribe is both inconsistent and partisan, shifting stances on impeachment from the Clinton era (more restrained) to aggressively supporting it against Trump. Tribe has been a key figure in “Democrat lawfare,” weaponizing constitutional law for political ends. Tribe frames his positions as principled defenses of the rule of law, constitutional text/structure, and accountability (e.g., no one is above the law, including presidents), but only when attacking Trump.

Tribe has been a listed contributor to Lawfare (the legal analysis blog founded in 2015 by Benjamin Wittes, Jack Goldsmith, and others, hosted at lawfaremedia.org). He has authored or co-authored pieces there on topics like presidential immunity, indictment of a sitting president.

Robert Barnes, “Liberal Harvard Law Professor Apparently Doesn’t Even Know What Treason Is, But Teaches Our Future Judges,” February 17, 2017:

Ever wonder how we get some of the dumb rulings from the bench we get these days? A key to uncovering the bad logic and lawless actions of some of our loonier lawsuits and inane judicial rulings finds a common source: law professors who teach students how to convert their political bias into ludicrous interpretations of the law under the self-deceived guise of "objective" analysis (much like the mainstream media feigns fairness and impartiality). Case in point? The rantings and ravings of Harvard Law Professor Laurence Tribe. Professor Tribe, and other liberals, throw the word "treason" around as it relates to Trump. Tribe and these others apparently don't even know what treason is, under the law.

Tribe has used language strongly critical of Donald Trump in various contexts, including terms like “treachery if not treason,” “treasonous” behavior, or actions that could reasonably fit the constitutional definition of treason (under Article III, Section 3: levying war against the U.S. or giving aid and comfort to enemies).

For example, on December 20, 2018, Tribe stated, “Yes, the Constitution Allows Indictment of the President” He argued that the Constitution does not categorically bar indicting a sitting president, emphasizing rule-of-law principles and rejecting “rigid immunity.“

Interesting that Tribe is silent on the aid and comfort to U.S. enemies Barack provided as president to belligerents such as Iran.

The rantings of irrational Trump-hater Rob Reiner seemed to resonate with Tribe:

Trump’s “jokes” inviting an adversary to wage cyberwar against the U.S. appear to violate the Logan Act and might even constitute treason. — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) July 28, 2016 Yes, it would be #Treason, @robreiner. It’s too late to mince words on this. Under 72 hrs to appoint independent prosecutor to start probe! https://t.co/NmjrRQ33wK — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) January 17, 2017 @robreiner isn’t overstating. I know it’s > 3AM but only the T word suffices for DT. POTUS & AG must name special prosecutor while they can! https://t.co/gFePkzB3P4 — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) January 17, 2017

Nine years ago, Barnes set the predicate for defense of the false claims against President Trump, which may actually be proven true regarding the activities of Tribe’s mentee…Barack Hussein Obama. Leftists always accuse opponents of what they are doing.

Treason is a specific crime under the United States Criminal Code, located at section 2381 of Title 18. It makes it a crime to "levy war against" the country, "adhere to" the sworn "enemies" of the country, or "give aid and comfort" to the sworn "enemies" of the country.

How will the continuing revelations of the true conspiracy against Trump and the Constitution play out in the coming months. Only God knows.

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth continues in The Barry Zone.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

