Obama: CIA Legend, Pt 36 - Barry Goes to Harvard

Barack attended Harvard Law from 1988 to 1991. Tuition alone was roughly $12,000 to $14,000 per year. He worked high-paying "summer associate" jobs at law firms such as Sidley Austin to help cover living expenses and tuition costs, and received federal and private student loans which he paid off in 2004.

From Jerome Corsi, “The Obama Nation: Leftist Politics and the Cult of Personality” (2008),

There are “hidden aspects” or “mysteries” regarding his financing. These points of contention include:

Financial Aid for Foreign Students : Did Barack apply for aid reserved for foreign students, potentially representing himself as being from Kenya or Indonesia?

Sealed Records : Barack’s academic and financial records from Harvard remain private or “sealed,” preventing independent verification of how his education was funded.

Radical Mentors: Some suggest that influential figures, like attorney Percy Sutton, may have played a role in assisting his admission or financial path to the Ivy League.

Percy Sutton’s Testimony: Percy Sutton (a prominent New York political leader). In the interview, Sutton claimed he was asked by a “Dr. Khalid al-Mansour” (an advisor to Saudi royals) to write a letter of recommendation for Obama to Harvard Law. Did foreign interests—specifically Saudi or Islamic interests—fund Obama’s Ivy League education?

Percy Sutton and Barack Obama

The relationship between Percy Sutton and Barack Obama is a point of significant debate, largely fueled by a 2008 television interview given by Sutton, a prominent Black civil rights attorney and former Manhattan Borough President.

Investor’s Business Daily Editorial, “Barack Obama—The Radical Mansourian Candidate,” September 24, 2012, Sutton is often cited as a key figure who helped “clear the path” for Barack’s admission to Harvard Law School:

The Obama Record: …the 44th president might owe his meteoric rise to an education funded by Israeli-hating adviser to a Saudi billionaire. On Sept. 9, 2008, we published an editorial as part of our attempt to properly vet the then junior senator from Illinois, Barack Obama, whose past was somewhat foggy. We pointed out the connection between one Dr. Khalid Abdullah Tariq al-Mansour, born Donald Warden, an Israeli-hating Islamist supporter and top adviser to radical Saudi Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal, and a college student (Barack).

In March 2008, Percy Sutton appeared on the show Inside City Hall. During the interview, he made the following claims:

The Request: Sutton stated that he was asked by Dr. Khalid al-Mansour to write a letter of recommendation for a “young man” applying to Harvard Law School named Barack Obama.

The Support: Sutton claimed he complied with the request and supported Obama’s application because of his high regard for al-Mansour.

Enter The Kingdom

Jack Cashill, “Saudi Billionaire Did Help Obama Into Harvard:”

In late March 2008, on a local New York City show called "Inside City Hall," the venerable African American entrepreneur and politico, Percy Sutton, told host Dominic Carter how he was asked to help smooth Barack Obama’s admission into Harvard Law School twenty years earlier. The octogenarian Sutton calmly and lucidly explained that he had been “introduced to [Obama] by a friend.” The friend’s name was Dr. Khalid al-Mansour, and the introduction had taken place about 20 years prior. Sutton described al-Mansour as “the principal adviser to one of the world’s richest men.” The billionaire in question was Saudi prince Al-Waleed bin Talal.

Of course, Barack and his spin doctors have a completely different cover story, Cashill continues:

The Obama camp, in fact, denied that Obama even knew al-Mansour. Smith then talked to al-Mansour. At first, al-Mansour avoided contradicting Sutton’s story out of respect for Sutton, “a dear friend.” When pressed, however, al-Mansour disowned Sutton's story. “The scenario as it related to me did not happen,” he reportedly told Smith.

From The Obama Nation, Barack’s success was not purely meritocratic:

Outside Influence: Barack was sponsored by radical / foreign interests, using al-Mansour’s involvement.

The “Path” to Harvard: Because Barack’s records remain private, his admission to an elite institution like Harvard his way must have been facilitated by political heavyweights like Sutton.

Who paid the bills for a lowly community organizer from Chicago?

So, who paid the bills? Barack himself? Financial aid for foreign students? A Saudi billionaire? The Bad Fairy? You decide.

Next time in the search for truth in The Barry Zone:

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

