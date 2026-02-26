Obama: CIA Legend, Pt 34 - Barack's ChiTown Activism

Barack in Chicago, the Black Butterfly Has Landed

In early 1985 Barack was hired by Gerald Kellman for the Developing Communities Project (a church-based organizing effort on Chicago’s South Side). He relocated to Chicago in June 1985 to begin full-time work as a community organizer, a role he held until 1988.

The Chicago Period began in 1985, when some leftists were looking for someone who could recruit in a black neighborhood in the south side of Chicago and Obama applied for the position as a community organizer for the Developing Communities Project (DCP) of the Calumet Community Religious Conference (CCRC) in Chicago. The "Project" was funded with a $25,000 grant by Bill Ayers'' Woods Fund.

So, at age 24, Barack Obama became a community organizer targeting the declining and predominantly Black neighborhoods on Chicago’s Far South Side. The DCP operated in areas like Roseland and the Altgeld Gardens public housing project, drawing on the community organizing principles of Saul Alinsky, which emphasized grassroots mobilization, confronting power structures, and building anti-American coalitions.

Both the CCRC and the DCP were built on the Alinsky model of community agitation, wherein paid organizers learned how to “rub raw the sores of discontent,” in Alinsky’s words. Alinsky viewed as supremely important the role of the organizer, or master manipulator, whose guidance was responsible for setting the agendas of the People’s Organization. “The organizer,” Alinsky wrote, “is in a true sense reaching for the highest level for which man can reach -- to create, to be a ‘great creator,’ to play God.” One of Obama’s early mentors in the Alinsky method was Mike Kruglik, who had this to say to an interviewer of The New Republic, about Obama: “He was a natural, the undisputed master of agitation, who could engage a room full of recruiting targets in a rapid-fire Socratic dialogue, nudging them to admit that they were not living up to their own standards. As with the panhandler, he could be aggressive and confrontational. With probing, sometimes personal questions, he would pinpoint the source of pain in their lives, tearing down their egos just enough before dangling a carrot of hope that they could make things better. ” The agitator’s job, according to Alinsky, is first to bring folks to the “realization” that they are indeed miserable, that their misery is the fault of unresponsive governments or greedy corporations, then help them to bond together to demand what they deserve, and to make such an almighty stink that the dastardly governments and corporations will see imminent “self-interest” in granting whatever it is that will cause the harassment to cease.

Barack was a natural agitator….aggressive, confrontational, and manipulative. Obama had found his true calling. Barack the Black Butterfly was learning to spread his wings and fly.

Jerome Corsi, “The Obama Nation: Leftist Politics and the Cult of Personality” (2008), summary of his statements regarding Barack’s early career as a community organizer in Chicago (1985–1988):

This period formed the foundation for his “extreme leftist” ideology and political ascent. His radical influences and tactics became linked with those of Saul Alinsky, known for his book “Rules for Radicals” (1971).

Barack’s time as a community organizer with the DCP on Chicago’s South Side was not mere grassroots work but an immersion in “radical” methods designed to agitate and seize power. Obama was deliberately trained in Alinsky’s approach, which emphasized confronting authority, mobilizing the dispossessed through conflict, and using “Machiavellian” strategies to achieve social change.

Page 159 of the book: Obama “was instructed in the Machiavellian power politics of Saul Alinsky’s radical activism.” Alinsky’s tactics are manipulative and extremist, and shaped Obama’s worldview by teaching him to view politics as a zero-sum game of “haves” versus “have-nots,” with organizers stirring unrest to build power bases.

Barack’s role at DCP involved organizing residents in deindustrialized neighborhoods affected by steel mill closures, thereby advancing a leftist agenda. This work connected Obama to “Communist and socialist mentors” in Chicago (and earlier in Hawaii [Frank Marshall Davis]), positioning it as the start of his ties to radical figures. Barack’s organizing efforts were influenced by Alinsky’s emphasis on multi-issue coalitions, faith-based institutions (like churches), and grassroots empowerment, evidence of Obama’s “far-left domestic policy” leanings.

Barack remained with the DCP until 1988, when he left to attend Harvard Law School. This period profoundly shaped his worldview; Obama later described it as “the best education I ever had,” surpassing his time at Harvard, and devoted about one-third of his memoir Dreams from My Father (1995) to recounting these experiences.

This early career phase laid the foundation for Barack’s later political trajectory, emphasizing grassroots empowerment and anti-establishment coalition-building, themes that echoed in his state senate work, brief U.S. Senate tenure, and destructive and divisive presidency.

Barack’s presidency would repeat “failed extremist politics,” weakening the U.S. through naïve policies and radicalism.

Do those dots connect? You decide.

Next time in the search for truth in The Barry Zone: Harvard

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

