Obama: CIA Legend, Pt 33 - Barack The Graduate

Barack Obama graduated from Columbia University in 1983 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science, specializing in international relations. He had transferred to Columbia as a junior in the fall of 1981 from Occidental College and lived off-campus in New York City during his time there.

After his Columbia University graduation in spring 1983, Barack Obama lived and worked in New York City, primarily in two short-term jobs.

1983–1984: Financial Researcher/Writer at Business International Corporation (BIC)

In late summer 1983, shortly after graduating with a B.A. in political science, Obama took a job as a research associate in the financial services division of Business International Corporation, a small Manhattan-based publishing and consulting firm (later acquired by the Economist Group) that produced newsletters and reports for multinational corporations on global markets and finance.

He edited the reference service Financing Foreign Operations, writing articles for the weekly Business International Money Report, researching foreign exchange trends, and interviewing business experts.

He worked there for a little more than a year (until around mid-to-late 1984). In his memoir Dreams from My Father, Obama later described the job as unfulfilling and “working for the enemy.”

Early 1985: Brief Role at New York Public Interest Research Group (NYPIRG)

After leaving BIC, Obama worked for about three months in early 1985 as a project coordinator for the New York Public Interest Research Group (a Ralph Nader-affiliated advocacy organization) on the City College of New York campus.

The short-term position focused on public interest and consumer issues, serving as a bridge while he actively sought community-organizing roles.

Preparing to Move to Chicago (Spring–June 1985)

Throughout 1984 and early 1985, Obama wrote letters to civil rights organizations and Black elected officials seeking community organizing work but received little response.

Why Chicago?

In a prior Substack, we described in detail the profound influence Barry’s mentor, Frank Marshall Davis had on the oft abandoned, deeply confused and identity seeking young lad. These influences were often amplified during Obama’s presidential campaigns - Davis’s radical leftist views (e.g., on race, class, and anti-capitalism) profoundly shaped Obama.

Was the Chicago move a subconscious or deliberate retracing of Davis’s path to engage in similar activism? Author Paul Kengor in his book The Communist (2012), seems to agree. (From the book description):

Dutifully serving the cause (of communism), he (Davis) edited and wrote for communist newspapers in both Chicago and Honolulu, courting contributors who were Soviet agents. In the 1970s, amid this dangerous political theater, Frank Marshall Davis came into Barack Obama’s life.

Kengor posits that Obama visualized Davis upon arriving in Chicago, seeing it as a continuation of his mentor’s ideological journey.

Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor, made public statements in February 2015 criticizing then-President Barack Obama, including claims that Obama had been influenced by communists from a young age through his association with Frank Marshall Davis. Giuliani labeled Davis a “communist mentor.” Giuliani’s later asserted at a private dinner for Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker that Obama “doesn’t love America,” which he later expanded upon in interviews.

Rudy Giuliani describe Davis as Obama’s “communist mentor” influencing his worldview: In a February 21, 2015, interview with the New York Post: “From the time he was 9 years old, he was influenced by Frank Marshall Davis, who was a communist.”

Giuliani has been proven correct, yet the iron dome of internet protection covering Barack and like minded America haters remains intact.

Do those dots connect? You decide.

Next time in the search for truth in The Barry Zone

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

Share

GodsFiveStones.com is a tax-deductible 501(c)3 foundation created by Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D., and Karladine Graves, M.D., managed by Capstone Legacy Foundation.

Corsi Nation Website: https://www.corsination.com

The Truth Central: https://www.thetruthcentral.com

Corsi Nation Sponsor

MyVitalC – ESS60 in Organic OliveOil

https://www.thetruthcentral.com/myvitalc-ess60-in-organic-olive-oil/