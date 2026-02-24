Obama: CIA Legend, Pt 32 - Barry at Columbia

Barry had transitioned from egg to larva, to pupa…the cocoon stage at Columbia was preparing him to emerge as Barack the Butterfly. But first, back inside that cocoon, Barry’s structure was still in flux.

Investor’s Business Daily:

Student Obama spent two years at Columbia after transferring there from Occidental College in Los Angeles. And for all the impression he made on his classmates, he might as well have been in the witness protection program. The Wall Street Journal reported in 2008 that Fox News called that random group of 400 Columbia classmates and never found one who had ever met Obama.

The Obama Nation:

The Supposed "Lone Wolf" Existence: Barry’s story is that during the Columbia he lived a "monk-like." In his memoir, Dreams from My Father, Barry states he "didn’t have many friends" and "stayed in the library." Bunk. The lack of a social or political paper trail enabled Barry to burry his emersion into Pakastani culture.

In a previous Substack post, Obama: CIA Legend, Pt 30 - Barry & Pakistan, the facts tell a markedly different story:

Before Barry officially enrolled at Columbia University as a junior in the fall of 1981, that summer, he traveled to Pakistan.

Barry stayed in Pakistan for approximately three weeks, accompanied by two Pakistani college friends from Oxy: Wahid Hamid and Mohammed Hasan Chando (Kenyan of Indian descent).

Barry had an international circle of friends — “a real eclectic sort of group,” says Vinai Thummalapally, who himself came from Hyderabad, India. (Having a circle of friends - kinda strange for a “monk.”)

When Barry arrived in New York, he already knew Sohale Siddiqi — a friend of Chandoo’s and Hamid’s from Karachi who had visited Los Angeles.

Siddiqi, Hamid, and Chandoobecame Barry’s “inner circle.”

In Barry’s memoir, “Dreams From My Father,” Siddiqi is identified only as “Sadik” — “a short, well-built Pakistani” who smoked marijuana, snorted cocaine and liked to party. (Do monks live with drug using and sex starved party animals?)

Siddiqi, a Pakistani from Karachi, came to the U.S. on a tourist visa, overstayed the visa, and was working illegally as a waiter and salesman when Barry lived with him. In addition to being in the U.S. illegally, Siddiqi lied to get an apartment with Barry…and Barry went along with the fraud, as a “silent partner.” Imagine that.

The Associated Press, “Old friends recall Obama’s college years,” politico.com, May 16, 2008:

In about 1982, Siddiqi and Obama got an apartment at a sixth-floor walkup on East 94th Street. Siddiqi managed to get the apartment thanks to subterfuge. “We didn’t have a chance in hell of getting this apartment unless we fabricated the lease application,” Siddiqi said.



Siddiqi fudged his credentials, saying he had a high-paying job at a catering company

“Fudged his credentials,” as in lied about his status for being in the U.S., his employment, and his income. Fraud is par for the course in The Barry Zone.

It appears the location of the apartment was a primary lure for Barry, as a means to transition from black/white to all black.

Jim Gilmore, The Frontline Interviews, “Sohale Siddiqi,” pbs.org June 30, 2012:

(Gilmore): Did he (Barry) ever talk about the fact that one of the reasons he might have come to New York was -- I mean, you’re on the edge of Harlem where you were, the capital of black America in a lot of ways. Did that seem to draw him? Did he seem to be trying to figure out how to be black or something? (Siddiqi): That’s highly possible. I would say yes, but again, I’m just surmising here. But I thought so at the time that that’s what drew him to Columbia, yes. ... (Gilmore): What did he think? I know you can’t tell me what he thought, but what did you think that he thought? (Siddiqi): I don’t know what he thought, but I can tell you that I think that he decided at some point around that time that yes, he was black, or at least going to want to be black or represent himself as black.

So, Barry’s metamorphosis from Barry to Barack, from half-black to all-black, and from dreamer to outspoken radical was taking shape. Barack decided upon a career as a journalist.

1983 Article, page one, by Barack Obama: “Breaking The War Mentality” in Columbia University Sundial magazine, from the Columbia University archives:

How long would that journalism gig last? Not long…preparations for a higher calling were wrapping up.

Do those dots connect? You decide.

Next time in the search for truth in The Barry Zone: Barack off to Harvard

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

