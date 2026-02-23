Obama: CIA Legend, Pt 31 - Barry Enters Columbia

Barry waved Allah Haviz (“May Allah Be Your Guardian,” the Pakistani Urdu go-to phrase for “goodbye”) to Oxy and some of his many wealthy elite Pakistani friends such as his freshman roommate Imad Husain, and ventured to the Big Apple for yet another new beginning in The Barry Zone. Mysteries never cease, such as the admission itself.

Brent Edward, “Secrets Behind Obama’s Columbia Past Revealed,“ digitalchew.com:

How Did Obama Get Into Columbia? Columbia University is known for its tough transfer policies, rarely accepting students from other colleges. Yet, Obama transferred from Occidental College, which wasn’t as prestigious. The big question is: How did he get in? Some suggest he might have enrolled as a foreign exchange student, possibly using Indonesian citizenship, which could have disqualified him from the presidency.

From Jerome Corsi’s “The Obama Nation: Leftist Politics and the Cult of Personality“:

The “mystery” of his academic records: Obama’s life reads like a “classic intelligence agency disinformation operation.” His college years are characterized by “hidden aspects... lies, mysteries, [and] disinformation.” Why do Obama’s Columbia transcripts remain private? Would they reveal poor grades or inconsistencies?

The "secrets" in the Columbia files: Is there an application for aid reserved for foreign students. Obama may have represented himself as a foreign exchange student from Kenya or Indonesia to secure financial aid or admission.

Radical Influences: Obama’s path to Ivy League institutions was paved by radical mentors. For example, did Percy Sutton (the former Manhattan Borough President and attorney for Malcolm X) play a role in "clearing the path" for Obama?

Other than traditional merit: Obama's acceptance to Columbia University (and later Harvard Law)…the process was opaque and potentially influenced not only by outside radical connections, but possible intelligence community, racial, or other factors.

AZ Quotes, Wayne Allyn Root:

Here’s my gut belief: Obama got a leg up by being admitted to both Occidental and Columbia as a foreign exchange student. He was raised as a young boy in Indonesia. But did his mother ever change him back to a U.S. citizen? When he returned to live with his grandparents in Hawaii or as he neared college-age preparing to apply to schools, did he ever change his citizenship back? I’m betting not.

Investor’s Business Daily Editorial, “Was Barack Obama A Foreign Exchange Student?,” 08/09/2012:

Root (Wayne Allyn) asks if Obama’s grades were good enough to get into Columbia. We have a copy of Mitt Romney’s high school report card, which was deemed by the Boston Globe important enough to reveal to the world, but President Obama’s Columbia transcripts remain a mystery. Root asks another question, namely how did young Obama, raised by a single mom and from a modest background, pay for all this education? Root wonders if one of the secrets in Columbia’s files is perhaps an application for aid given to poor foreign students.

Student Obama spent two years at Columbia after transferring there from Occidental College in Los Angeles. And for all the impression he made on his classmates, he might as well have been in the witness protection program.

The Wall Street Journal reported in 2008 that Fox News called that random group of 400 Columbia classmates and never found one who had ever met Obama.

Per The Obama Nation:

The Transfer: Obama’s transfer from Occidental College to Columbia was a move that allowed Obama to reinvent himself or further distance himself from his earlier life.

The Shift in Identity: The move from Los Angeles to New York allowed Obama to transition from his identity as "Barry" Obama at Occidental College to the more serious "Barack" Obama at Columbia. This transfer not just as a change of schools, but was a calculated step in a broader process of self-reinvention.

In our previous Substack post, Obama: CIA Legend, Pt 30 - Barry & Pakistan, the facts tell a markedly different story:

Before Barry officially enrolled at Columbia University as a junior in the fall of 1981, that summer, he traveled to Pakistan.

Barry stayed in Pakistan for approximately three weeks, accompanied by two Pakistani college friends from Oxy: Wahid Hamid and Mohammed Hasan Chando (Kenyan of Indian descent).

Barry had an international circle of friends — “a real eclectic sort of group,” says Vinai Thummalapally, who himself came from Hyderabad, India. (Having a circle of friends - kinda strange for a “monk.”)

When Barry arrived in New York, he already knew Sohale Siddiqi — a friend of Chandoo’s and Hamid’s from Karachi who had visited Los Angeles.

In Barry’s memoir, “Dreams From My Father,” Siddiqi is identified only as “Sadik” — “a short, well-built Pakistani” who smoked marijuana, snorted cocaine and liked to party. (Do monks live with drug using and sex starved party animals?)

Do those dots connect? You decide.

Next time in the search for truth in The Barry Zone: Did Barry Hit The Books?

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

