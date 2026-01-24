Obama: CIA Legend, Pt 3 - Mystery Birth

Share

Obviously, a baby does not know where he or she is being born, but usually the mother knows. Or does she?

Per the hardcopy version of “Where’s the Birth Certificate” on Page 97:

The mystery surrounding Barack Obama’s birthplace only deepened among conflicting reports that he was born at Queen’s Medical Center and at the Kapi’olani Center for Women and Children, both in Honolulu. Obviously, it is not possible for any person to be born in two different hospitals. Two days after highlighting the controversy in a July 7, 2009 article: “Obama Birth Mystery: More than One Hospital.” WND (World Net Daily) published a letter purportedly sent by Obama to Kapi’olani hospital only days after taking office, claiming he was born there.

That letter has been scrubbed from the internet, hence only a screenshot copy of the letter printed in the “Where’s the Birth Certificate?” book was available for this post.

The transcript of the letter: (Emphasis added on the portion of the sentence in which Barry claims to have been born there.)

THE WHITE HOUSE

WASHINGTON

January 24, 2009

Kapi’olani Medical Center

Dear Friends,

I am writing to share congratulations on the centennial celebration of the Kapi’olani Medical Center for Women & Children.

Kapi’olani was one of Hawaii’s earliest hospitals, and it has served many generations of Hawaii’s people with distinction. The Medical Center reaches out to children of all backgrounds, and treats more than 62,000 children per year. As a beneficiary of the excellence of the Kapi’olani Medical Center – the place of my birth – I am pleased to add my voice to your chorus of supporters.

Hawai’i has always been a home to me, and I’m pleased to take part in your celebration. Thank you for your hard work, and I wish you all the best for the next one-hundred years.

Sincerely,

(Signature)

Barack Obama

Until WND published the article, Obama-supporting media sources and Internet blogs claimed that Barry was born at Queen’s Medical Center. Following a series of WND exposé articles beginning in July 2009, those websites and other sources scrubbed previous stories claiming Obama was born at Queen’s Medical, to substitute the Kapi’olani Center, apparently taking their lead from Obama’s letter of Jan. 24, 2009, in order to align with the new White House dictate designating the revised birth hospital in Barry’s “official” nativity story.

Continuing from “Where’s the Birth Certificate” Pg 98:

If Obama was born in a hospital in Hawaii, there had to be an attending physician, just as the hospital had to generate a long form-birth certificate. But no doctor has ever been identified as having been present for Obama’s birth in Hawaii. After two years in office, along with refusing to authorize the release of his actual birth certificate. The Obama camp has been unwilling or unable to identify the physician who delivered Obama. The question is: if President Obama’s official story does not identify the hospital where he was born and the physician who attended his birth, why should the The American public accept the assertion that he was born in Hawaii? Journalists and other investigators are trained to recognize that if one part of an official story is inaccurate or false, then the whole story should be questioned. The sine qua non of Obama’s birth story has been to insist he was born in Hawaii. This is the one fact he cannot afford to have uncovered as a fabrication. If Obama was born outside the United States, he almost certainly is ineligible to be president, since his father was a foreigner, and his mother, at age eighteen, was too young to convey citizenship to her son under the requirements of U.S. Code Section 301, (a) (7).

Stay tuned for further revelations as we continue to connect the dots.

