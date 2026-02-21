The “Official Story:” Barack Obama graduated from Punahou School in Honolulu in 1979, then moved from Hawaii to Los Angeles in 1979 to attend Occidental College (Oxy) in Eagle Rock for two years. He supposedly chose the school partly for a scholarship and partly because he met a girl from California while she was vacationing in Hawaii. That partly girl is Alexandra (Alex) McNear.

Alexandra (Alex) McNear

Yes, Barry attended Oxy as a freshman and sophomore from 1979 to 1981. That’s where the truth ends, and the legend resumes.

We once again enter the door which leads to the growing legend: you unlock this door with the key of imagination, beyond it is another dimension…a dimension of sound bites, a dimension of darkness, a dimension of mindlessness, you’re moving into a land of both shadow and imaginary substance, of stranger things, and nightmares presented as dreams, you’ve just crossed over into The Barry Zone.

In Dreams from My Father, Barry explicitly states that he chose Oxy after high school in part because of his romantic interest in Alexandra McNear, a girl born in Chicago, who moved to Brentwood, California, then enrolled at Oxy.

False.

While we are on the subject of Barry’s ongoing re-writing of his past, in our previous Substack, we debunked Barry’s “dream” that he attended Oxy on a “scholarship,” which was actually financial aid:

David Garrow, “Rising Star: The Making of Barack Obama – The Definitive Biography of the Formative Years and Forces Behind the 44th President,” May 9, 2017:

Barry did not receive a full scholarship to Oxy, despite claiming so in his 1995 memoir Dreams from My Father. Instead, he received need-based financial aid, which covered part but not all of his costs…one of several inaccuracies in the memoir…“a work of historical fiction” that exaggerates or invents details to craft a more dramatic narrative.

Sorry Barry, you did not follow Alex McNear to Occidental College after meeting her in Hawaii. You met Alex for the first time her after starting at Oxy. She was a fellow student and the editor of the campus literary magazine, Feathered Serpent. Does that jog your less than lucid memory?

While some biographical accounts and political discussions do place the initial Barry-Alex “meeting” at Occidental College in 1979, the consensus among primary historians—most notably Pulitzer Prize-winner David Maraniss, who interviewed McNear extensively—is that they were mere “acquaintances” at Occidental but did not start a romantic relationship until the summer of 1982, after he had already transferred to Columbia University in New York.

For Barry, the period of social exploration, political awakening, and personal identity formation, though marked by sexual ambivalence and drug use continued.

David Garrow, “Rising Star: The Making of Barack Obama – The Definitive Biography of the Formative Years and Forces Behind the 44th President,” May 9, 2017:

McNear donated or sold letters Barry wrote her to Emory University via an intermediary in the rare book world, aiming to “preserve them for historical study while maintaining some control over sensitive content.” As of 2026, no additional letters have been publicly added to the collection, and access remains appointment-based. Why the restrictions?

McNear also shared the letters with biographer David Garrow, while redacting sensitive portions (e.g., references to homosexuality in Obama’s writings) to control what enters the public domain. Garrow: “she wanted to have her role known” through the letters, but this appears limited to archival and biographical contexts rather than personal matters. Again, why? Here’s why:

The letters Barry wrote to Alex between 1982 and 1984 are widely considered the most revealing window into his transition from a “lost” college student.

Barry wrote the letters primarily while he was a student at Columbia University and she was finishing her degree at Occidental College. In 2017, Emory University made the 30 pages of correspondence public, with restrictions. Why the restrictions?

Barry’s Philosophical Meanderings

The most famous letter, dated November 1982, contains a highly convoluted discussion of gender.

The “Androgynous Mind”: Drawing on the literary theories of Virginia Woolf, Barry wrote that he believed everyone possesses an “androgynous mind” that seeks to encompass all of humanity.

“Seeks to encompass all of humanity?” Sounds like Obama Momma Stanley Ann’s deep dive into Subud affected (infected?) Barry? Subud is a spiritual movement that originated in Indonesia, emphasizing a direct, personal experience of divine power rather than formal doctrines or rituals. The name “Subud” is an acronym derived from Sanskrit-rooted Javanese words: susila (good character or well-disposed), budhi (inner force or intelligence), and dharma (surrender to the universal order or God’s will), collectively interpreted as living in harmony with divine guidance.

Barry’s Musings on Gender and Sexuality

Quote: “In regard to homosexuality, I must say that I believe this is an attempt to remove oneself from the present... You see, I make love to men daily, but in the imagination.”

Supposedly Barry had “made a choice” to live as a man in the physical world, viewing his heterosexual identity as a “contingency” of his physical existence, while relegating his inner desire for sex with males to his hidden fantasy land. Tell that to Larry Sinclair, who exposes the dark side of The Barry Zone in his 2009 book, “Barack Obama & Larry Sinclair: Cocaine, Sex, Lies & Murder?”

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

