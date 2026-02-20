Obama: CIA Legend, Pt 28 - Barry & "Oxy"

Barack Obama graduated from Punahou School in Honolulu in 1979, then moved from Hawaii to Los Angeles in 1979 to attend Occidental College (Oxy) in Eagle Rock for two years. The official story is that Barry chose the school partly for a scholarship and partly because he met a girl from California while she was vacationing in Hawaii.

It was a period of social exploration, political awakening, and personal identity formation, though marked by ambivalence and drug use. As for the “scholarship,” that is another “Barry Embellishment.”

David Garrow, “Rising Star: The Making of Barack Obama – The Definitive Biography of the Formative Years and Forces Behind the 44th President,” May 9, 2017:

Barry did not receive a full scholarship to Oxy, despite claiming so in his 1995 memoir Dreams from My Father. Instead, he received need-based financial aid, which covered part but not all of his costs. Garrow describes this as one of several inaccuracies in the memoir, labeling Dreams overall as “a work of historical fiction” that exaggerates or invents details to craft a more dramatic narrative.

Barry attended Oxy from 1979 to 1981 on this aid, and records indicate he graduated from college without significant student loan debt, suggesting the assistance was substantial but not a “full ride” merit scholarship. This aligns with Oxy’s general financial aid policies at the time, which focused on need-based grants rather than full merit awards for most students.

Garrow also describes Barry’s social circle at Occidental College as diverse and countercultural, noting how he immersed himself in discussions that blended activism and rebellion: “We smoked cigarettes and wore leather jackets. At night, in the dorms, we discussed necolonialism, Franz Fanon, Eurocentrism, and patriarchy.”

Garrow highlights the group’s self-perception: “We weren’t indifferent or careless or insecure. We were alienated.” He further explains Barry’s integration into this scene:

Barack’s ambivalence about those activities was crystal clear... this lost boy, who had no group, who had no community, and they knew him from before, from Oxy, and embraced him warmly.

Garrow portrays Barry’s early political engagement at Oxy as tied to anti-apartheid efforts and broader ideological discussions, quoting a forum event:

A forum on South Africa—Including the Film The Rising Tide,” with speakers such as David Ndaba... the African National Congress’s representative to the United Nations.

Garrow emphasizes Barry’s sense of ‘global struggle:”

There’s a struggle going on. It’s happening an ocean away. But it’s a struggle that touches each and every one of us. Whether we know it or not. Whether we want it or not. A struggle that demands we choose sides.

Garrow also captures Barry’s emerging life “purpose:“

I don’t know what it is, but I feel I have a destiny, and I feel I have a purpose. I feel I have something that is being asked of me to do; I just don’t know what it is, and I need to... go someplace that challenges me, that forces me to focus and that gives me a sense of direction and personal identity, some kind of avenue to ask myself good questions,’ so that ‘I will be prepared... I need to be prepared so that if the moment comes, I’m ready for it.

Garrow delves into Barry’s internal search for belonging, quoting his always conflicted cultural and racial reflections:

“I’ve got to bail. I’ve got to get myself to where it’s cold. I have to be in the library” and someplace where he would have “‘access to a black cultural experience that I don’t actually know’” and that would “‘make me an American and not just this cosmopolitan guy.’”

Then Garrow describes this as a period of solitude and growth: “an intense period of study... I (Barry) spent a lot of time in the library. I didn’t socialize that much. I was like a monk.”

Garrow notes an “extremely important” period “when I (Barry) grew as much as I have ever grown intellectually. But it was a very internal growth,” one that left him “painfully alone and really not focused on anything, except maybe thinking a lot.” On racial identity, Garrow writes:

“In terms of his performed demeanor, diction, speech style, he was white, not black,” and quotes observations like “He found a way to be part of the black community and live beyond the black community... He discovered he could live in both worlds.” He also addresses mixed-race ambivalence: “For persons of mixed race to spend a lot of time insisting on their mixed race status touches on a fear” that a darker complexion is innately inferior... “To me, defining myself as African American already acknowledges my hybrid status.”

Garrow highlights Barry’s mixed feelings toward college life and expectations, quoting Mentor Frank’s warning:

Understand something, boy. You’re not going to college to get educated. You’re going there to get trained. They’ll train you to want what you don’t need... Until you want to actually start running things, and then they’ll yank on your chain and let you know that you may well be a well-trained, well-paid nigger, but you’re a nigger just the same.

Garrow captures Barry’s personal uncertainty: “he seemed unsure of where he belonged” and “didn’t know where he was going,” and describes Barry’s relational “ambivalence:“

…somehow splitting himself off from people is necessary to his feeling of following some chosen route which basically remains undefined... he is so wary, wary. Has visions of his life, but in a hiatus as to their implementation—wants to fly, and hasn’t yet started to take off.

In interviews, Garrow further reflects on this phase:

What we see previously in Barack’s life — in Hawaii and when he’s in New York after college — the drug use and the aimlessness that characterized Barack’s life before Chicago.

Garrow directly addresses Barry’s less than studious habits at Oxy:

Obama also realized that the beer drinking, pot smoking, and cocaine snorting that Oxy, like Punahou, offered him, and that had cemented his reputation as ‘a hard-core party animal’ to some friends, was incompatible with any self-transformation into a more serious student and person.

Barry’s lifestyle was not exactly moderate amid his ambivalence, Garrow:

We dabbled in drugs,” but with Barack “there wasn’t anything excessive by him, by my standards... for every five lines that somebody did, he would have done half.

Garrow extends this thought by trying to mitigate and explain away habits that remind one of Bill Clinton’s “But when I was in England I experimented with marijuana a time or two, and I didn't like it. I didn't inhale it, and never tried it again.” Right, but:

According to convicted drug smuggler Roger Reaves, who later wrote a memoir about his life in the drug trade, and encountered Bill Clinton during Clinton’s time as governor of Arkansas in the 1980s, described Clinton’s “nose as a cocaine vacuum.” So much for the first hand accounts of proven liars.

Garrow points out discrepancies with Obama’s memoir: “…Obama’s cocaine use extended into his post-college years, longer than Obama had previously acknowledged.” and “The future president dabbled heavily in marijuana and more than occasionally in cocaine in college…”

