Obama: CIA Legend, Pt 27 - Barack Hussein Soebarkah?

On January 22, 2014, Jason Kissner posted the article Barack Hussein Soebarkah? on American Thinker.

Kissner, then Associate Professor of Criminology at California State University, Fresno, exposed yet another mysterious chapter in the identity morphology of Barry. Kissner begins…

One of the unexplained mysteries in the scanty documentation of the early life of the 44th President of the United States is the appearance of the name Soebarkah as his last name on an official document filled out by his mother.

We touched on this episode from another angle of The Barry Zone in our Substack Obama: CIA Legend, Pt 9 - Stateless Barry. It is time for a deeper dive. Buckle up.

From the timeline shown in the hardcopy version of “Where’s the Birth Certificate?” page 245:

Stanley (Ann Dunham/Soetoro) & Barry arrive in Indonesia from Hawaii in October of 1967. Ten months later (as seen above), Stanley renews her passport, while deleting Barry (Barack Hussein Obama [Soebarkah]).

Why erase Barry? A passport is not just an international travel document, it is a means of providing identification while in a foreign country. Did Lolo, daddy number two, adopt Barry? Maybe, maybe not. Circumstantial evidence suggests that Lolo may have adopted Barry, but no definitive proof has been found. Stanley in essence, without proof otherwise, rendered Barry “stateless!” Kinda thoughtless, ain’t it? Unless you accept his student registrations as documentation.

Kissner connects dots:

And yet, there is a very good -- and simple -- explanation for the seemingly random appearance of the sobriquet “Soebarkah” on Mother Soetoro’s passport application. Believe it or not, the reason may be linked to one Loretta Fuddy. Yes, that Loretta Fuddy -- the Hawaii state health director who approved the release of Obama’s long-form birth certificate and who has apparently succumbed to a nasty case of post random plane crash induced arrhythmia. Ann Soetoro and Loretta Fuddy appear to have one very odd thing in common: both have been linked to the Subud cult, which originated in, of all places, Indonesia and was founded by the Javanese Muslim Muhammed Subuh.

Muhammad Subuh Sumohadiwidjojo (June 22, 1901 – June 23, 1987), commonly known as Bapak (Indonesian for “father” or a respectful term for an elder man), was an Indonesian spiritual leader from Java who founded Subud.

Bapak reportedly had a profound mystical experience around 1925, during which he felt enveloped by a brilliant light and surrendered to what he described as the “Power of God” or “Great Life Force.” In 1933, he claimed this experience revealed his mission to share it with others. He began introducing the practice to small groups in Indonesia during the 1930s–1940s.

Subud spread beyond Indonesia in the late 1950s, starting with England in 1957, and grew to include thousands of members across 70+ countries. It has no formal doctrine, hierarchy of gurus, or required beliefs—members are encouraged to continue (or deepen) their own religion (Christianity, Islam, Judaism, etc.).

Loretta Fuddy’s Connection to Subud

Loretta Fuddy (1948–2013), born in Honolulu and known in Subud circles as “Deliana,” was a confirmed practitioner and leader in Subud.

She served as chairwoman of Subud USA (the U.S. national committee) from 2006 to 2008 and held other roles like regional helper earlier.

Fuddy was Hawaii’s Director of Health (2011–2013), where she notably authorized the release of Barack Obama’s long-form birth certificate in 2011.

She died as the sole fatality in a small plane crash (Cessna Grand Caravan ditching off Molokai) on December 11, 2013, after surviving the water landing but supposedly succumbing to arrhythmia; “miraculously” all of the other passengers survived.

Mike Billington, “Obama and the Indonesian Murder Cult,” December 4, 2015:

What is less well known is the role played by the Indonesian-based pseudo-religious cult Subud, an organization directly involved in carrying out the Indonesian massacres and an organization to which Barack Obama’s mother, Ann Dunham, had very deep ties. Although there is no publicly available paper trail proving that Ann Dunham was a member of the mystical cult Subud, it is known with certainty that she was very closely associated with many of its members, both Indonesians and western members living in Indonesia at that time.

We will deep dive into the Murder Cult angle in a future Substack.

By a Staff Reporter for the SubudVoice in 2011 (since scrubbed from the internet) “...A Singular Woman: The Untold Story of Barack Obama’s Mother, a biography of the mother of US President Obama, Ann DunhamSutoro, contains several references to Subud. As is generally known Obama lived with his mother in Jakarta for some years...”

Ann ‘found a group of young Americans and Britons enrolled in an intensive course in Bahasa Indonesia, the national language, at the University of Indonesia recalled Irwan Holmes, (a member of the original group). She was looking for teachers. A half dozen of them accepted her invitation, many of them members of an international spiritual organization, Subud, with a residential compound in a suburb of Jakarta..’

Kissner connects some interesting geographical dots:

Note also that the World Subud organization seems to have been based in, of all cities....wait for it...Chicago. Indonesia...Chicago...Hawaii... three locales linked to Obama's life.

Loretta was no Fuddy Duddy…

Loretta Fuddy was more than merely a follower of Subud; she worked her way up the ranks and became chairwoman of Subud USA, based in Seattle from 2006 to 2008, and was known to Subud not merely as Loretta Fuddy, but as "Deliana" Loretta Fuddy.

Seattle? Then Fuddy gets her dream job, or was it a CIA scheme? Kissner:

…of all the persons -- Christian, Jew, Muslim, Buddhist, Atheist, Hindu, or you-name-it -- that could have been installed as Director of the State Department of Health in Hawaii, Hawaii alighted on Fuddy -- a leader of a small cult with roots in Indonesia and connections to Ann Soetoro -- Obama's mother. Second, observe that Fuddy assumed the Director position in Hawaii in January 2011, just a few months before the release of Obama's long form birth certificate.

Is it possible there was Subud involvement as a CIA “mind-control cut-out,” or connections to figures like Bill Ayers, MKUltra, or Barry’s background via Stanley Ann’s time in Indonesia?

The search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

