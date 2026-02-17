Obama: CIA Legend, Pt 26 - Barry's Communist "Baptism"

THE RADICALIZATION OF BARRY, A JOURNEY INTO DARKNESS BEGINS

The man referred to as “Frank” in Barry’s memoir Dreams from My Father is Frank Marshall Davis, who befriended Obama’s maternal grandfather, became Barry’s mentor, and was a key influence on his worldview.

rt.com published an Interview on May 21, 2009, an excerpt follows…

Jerome Corsi:

Let's just start with the radical politics. One of Barack Obama’s mentors, the one that he talks about in his own autobiography, is Frank Marshall Davis. He was a long-time member of the Communist party, was a very far leftist radical poet and a journalist from Chicago, and wrote two autobiographical pornographic books. And Barack Obama openly talks about it in the autobiography “Dreams from my Father” – he and his grandfather who knew and spent time with Frank Marshall Davis, drank whisky together, smoked marihuana, and talked about Communist politics. And that's when Barack Obama was in high school. And I trace Barack Obama’s radical leftist roots all the way through Saul Alinsky’s organization that he worked for in Chicago, developing community projects. Saul Alinsky wrote rules for radicals, taught that redistribution of wealth was the aim of gaining power – that’s a radical socialist ideal – and Barack Obama told the same to Joe the Plumber during the campaign: He was going to re-distribute wealth, and I think now in the presidency we’re seeing massive social welfare programs and taxation, which is really a form of class warfare, when Barack Obama says he wants to tax the rich. So again what I predicted in terms of the radical nature of his politics is being born out in his presidency.

How did Frank, who was born in Arkansas City, Kansas, moved to Chicago to escape the white culture, sojourn to Hawaii?

Washington University in St, Louis, “FBI File on Frank Marshall Davis,”

Davis moved to Hawaii with his second wife in 1948, and there wrote a weekly column, “Frank-ly Speaking,” for the Honolulu Record, a newspaper published by the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU). On the evidence of his FBI file, nearly 700 pages compiled between 1944 and 1963, Bureau agents read this column closely and faithfully, systematically comparing its contents to the “Communist Party line.”

The International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU), emerged from the bloody 1934 West Coast Waterfront Strike and San Francisco General Strike, which involved over 130,000 workers and resulted in police killings of strikers. Communist Party USA (CPUSA) members played a pivotal role in organizing within the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) Local 38-79, building rank-and-file influence through militant strategies inspired by earlier Communist trade union work.

Founded in 1937, ILWU has a well-documented historical association with the CPUSA and broader left-wing radicalism, particularly during the 1930s through the 1950s. This connection stemmed from the union’s militant organizing roots, key leaders’ political alignments, and the broader context of the Great Depression, New Deal-era labor struggles, and Cold War anti-Communist purges. Frank was born in 1905, and had already been radicalized and the movement perfectly fit his persona.

A sample of Franks “poetry” from “Livin’ the Blues: Memoirs of a Black Journalist and Poet,” 1992, Page 134 (1926-1929):

See how the muscles ripple under my night-black skin

My strength comes not from resting

You should be proud of me Chicago

I’ve got a lion’s heart and a six-shooter

I’ve got a fighter’s fist and five newspapers

I’ve got an eye for beauty and another for cash

Nothing you’ve go I can’t have

Surely Mentor Frank recited such nurturing verses to Mentee Barry. Frank, who introduced Barry to adult beverages and drugs (Substack “Obama: CIA Legend, Pt 16 - Barry’s Reefer Madness”)? Frank was the antidote to Dr. Martin Luther King’s dreams and set the tone for Barry’s dreamcraft that became America’s nightmares.

Frank, with a history of supporting Soviet and Chinese communist policies in his writings from the 1940s and 1950s, including opposition to U.S. efforts against Stalin and Mao, and advocacy for communist control in regions like Korea and Vietnam.

Davis’s communist background is evidence of a “Marxist mentor” shaping Barry’s worldview toward anti-American or socialist leanings. Of course Barry, and his later in life intelligence community guidance counsellors framed the relationship more of a way for Barry to navigate racial issues rather than ideological indoctrination. We are to believe Davis’s impact was centered on empathy, dignity, and fighting injustice. A mentorship that occurred against the backdrop of Barry’s own identity quest, helping him reconcile his absent father’s legacy with his American upbringing.

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

