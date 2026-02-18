Obama: CIA Legend, Pt 26 - Barry's AB Normal DNA

What goes around comes around. The acorn and the oak tree deja vu.

“The Other Barack: The Bold and Reckless Life of President Obama’s Father,” authored by Sally H. Jacobs in 2011 exposed the dark sides of Barry’s father (if he truly was the sperm donor).

From the NPR interview with Jacobs on “Fresh Air,” July 1, 2011:

Jacobs tells Fresh Air's Dave Davies that the president's father grew up in an extremely strict household. His father, Onyango, who later changed his name to Hussein, regularly beat his wives and children with a four-pronged whip. He also forced his children to recite long lists of memorized facts before their meals.

So Barry’s grandfather used a whip to keep his subordinate humans in line. Akin to the popular image of a slave master, and a factoidologist to boot.

In 1959, Obama Sr. went to study at the University of Hawaii, Manoa, in Honolulu, where he stood out for his fastidious dressing habits, his forays into public speaking and his fabulous dancing skills.

No wonder Stanley Ann Dunham was smitten. Sr possessed all the important qualities for a temporary spouse.

"A woman who had known him in Hawaii told me of how she ... would go down to some of the famous nightclubs with him and start to dance," says Jacobs. "And everybody would watch because he was so beautiful on the floor — and also because he was a black man. Blacks were very few in number in Honolulu and he was the first African student at the University of Hawaii."

A novelty and spectacle, Sr was on the move. But Sr had a history in Kenya, surely Stanley Ann would do a background check before committing.

Obama Sr. told Dunham that he had divorced Kezia Aoko, his wife in Africa, but that wasn't true. He also did not reveal that he had had two children with Aoko, who, like Obama Sr., was a member of the Luo ethnic group.

Sr also lied to immigration officials about his marital status, and the reality of Sr’s complicated family status presented a problem for Stanley Ann and even unborn Barry.

Later on, Obama Sr. told immigration officials that he thought of himself as divorced in Kenya before he arrived in the United States. Jacobs says that Obama Sr.'s immigration files also show that Obama Sr. and Dunham may have considered putting President Obama up for adoption before he was born.

But Sr had already planned out his path forward. Sounds kinda “Me-centric.” A family tradition that would haunt America years later.

"And he says, 'Don't worry, my wife is pregnant. But she's making arrangements with the Salvation Army to give the baby up,' " says Jacobs. "Now did that really happen? It's not clear. Members of the family on both sides say they've never heard of it ... [But] Obama Sr. had every reason to not want to have that baby in his life at the time. He was, at the time, up for the renewal of his visa. The last thing they were going to look kindly on, if they chose to see it this way, was a bigamist with a mixed-race baby. So Obama Sr. would say that the baby was going to vanish and that baby would be the [future] president of the United States."

Arrangements? Bigamy? Vanish? But it all worked out for Barry 44.

Of course, that baby didn't vanish. Shortly after Dunham gave birth to Barack Obama Jr. on Aug. 4, 1961, in Honolulu, she moved with him to Seattle. Obama Sr. stayed in Hawaii, leaving a year later to go to Harvard University for a graduate fellowship in economics. In 1964, Dunham filed for divorce. That same year, Obama Sr. returned to Kenya, which had just obtained its independence the year before, and got a job in management at Shell.

Well, happy endings after all, Sr free to continue his wild and crazy lifestyle with a new job…a new beginning, time to buckle down, work hard, and succeed!

"Obama [Sr.] makes it less than a year," says Jacobs. "He wasn't fired exactly, but he was not asked back. So he left Shell and gets another potentially terrific job — this one at the Central Bank of Kenya. Again, he runs into trouble within months. He shows up late, he drinks on the job, he has to borrow money and he is asked to leave."

There seems to be a pattern of repeated opportunities squandered. But, when you are able to erase history, replace facts with dreams, it all works out, at least it did for Barry.

Obama Sr. returned to the U.S. in 1971 because his life was falling apart. A third wife was planning to leave him, he had no job and he had suffered massive injuries in a car accident. He spent a short amount of time with his son Barack Jr. in Hawaii and then returned to Kenya, where a second car crash cost him his legs. In 1982, Obama Sr. was in a third car accident and died from his injuries.

Tragic ending for a wasted life, leaving broken lives in his wake. Little did Sr know that Barry, with CIA legend crafters, media shields, and a Democrat party for which power trumps all, would bring the Obama name back from the ashes (at least temporarily).

"If Obama the president had had [Barack Obama Sr.] as a father, I think it's fair to say that he wouldn't be the president," she says. "I think he would have had to wrestle with a neglectful father, an insecure person and someone who probably would have prevented him from following the path he close. In Dreams, you feel Obama Jr. struggling with [questions like] 'Who am I? What kind of a man am I? What will I be?’”

So how did that turn out for Barry…the higher you climb, the further you fall. The rise to unwarranted heights is over, and the fall is now well underway as reality is entering The Barry Zone for the first time. Like father, like son. Buckle up Barry.

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

