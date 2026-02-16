Obama: CIA Legend, Pt 25 - Obama Momma's CIA Roots Exposed?

There is no direct evidence that Stanley Ann Dunham was involved in intelligence work. What we can say with confidence is that she worked in environments that had historical links to U.S. foreign policy and, in some cases, indirect CIA connections, but that does not mean that she herself had an intelligence role.

However, as shown in our previous three Substacks, Stanley Ann’s connections, movements, locations, relationships, and education would raise anyone’s eyebrows.

East-West Center

Stanley Ann Dunham (also known as S. Ann Dunham or Ann Dunham Soetoro), and Barry’s white mother, had a significant and multifaceted connection to the East-West Center (EWC) in Honolulu, Hawaii. The EWC, established by Congress in 1960 as a federally funded institution for cultural and technical interchange between the U.S. and Asia-Pacific nations, played a key role in her education, personal life, and legacy.

“Empire of the Son,” Thaddeus Russell, October, 2011, reason.com:

Let us begin with a physical fact: Obama literally would not exist without the Central Intelligence Agency. His father and mother met at the University of Hawaii’s East-West Center, which was created by Congress and directed by CIA operatives. Obama’s father was brought to the University of Hawaii by the Joseph P. Kennedy Foundation and the U.S. State Department at the request of Tom Mboya, a CIA-backed leader in the Kenyan independence movement. The dormitory where Obama Sr. lived at the East-West Center was funded by the Asia Foundation, also a creation of the CIA. According to a 1961 congressional report, the mission of the East-West Center was to inculcate pro-American sentiment in foreign students and thereby “win the battle for men’s minds.” John Witeck, a scholar who once worked at the center, has called it “a true cult of imperialism.”

Not only did Stanley Ann meet her first husband, Barack Obama Sr. (whom she married in 1961), at the EWC, she also met her second husband, Lolo Soetoro who arrived at the EWC in September 1962, (whom she married in 1965).

Jeremy Kuzmarov, October 7, 2021, (posted by mronline.org), “A Company Family: The Untold History of Obama and the CIA,” October 8, 2021:

In March 1965, Ann married an Indonesian Lieutenant Colonel, Lolo Soetoro, whom she met at the University of Hawaii’s East-West Center, a “kinder, gentler version of the School of the Americas,” according to one writer, and “cover for a training program in which Southeast Asians were brought to Hawaii and trained to go back to create agent nets,” as U.S. Information Service (USIS) Director Frank Scotten described it.

The second marriage to Lolo led to her move to Jakarta in 1967 with young Barry for several years of her anthropological fieldwork.

A 1978 U.S. Government Accountability Office (then General Accounting Office) report titled “East-West Center—Progress and Problems” (Report ID-78-11), dated February 15, 1978, submitted by Comptroller General Elmer B. Staats to Congress (likely tied to oversight of the Center’s early operations under the 1960 Mutual Security Act framework) described its mission in terms of building pro-U.S. attitudes among participants from Asia and the Pacific. This aligned with the Center’s founding in 1960 as a U.S. government-funded institution for “cultural and technical interchange” amid decolonization and anti-communist strategies.

The exact wording—”inculcate pro-American sentiment in foreign students and thereby ‘win the battle for men’s minds’”—appears in secondary sources critiquing the EWC as an instrument of U.S. imperialism, rather than in the Center’s official mission statements (which emphasize mutual understanding and nonpartisan dialogue).

Stanley Ann’s ties to the EWC were foundational: facilitating her entry into international studies, introducing her to key personal relationships, and supporting her research. She received funding from the EWC’s Technology and Development Institute for her graduate research (1973–1978), supporting her work in economic anthropology, rural industries, and development in Indonesia (e.g., blacksmithing, women’s roles in cottage economies, and microfinance models).

Let’s end with this thought. Whether directly involved at one point or another in a field role for the CIA or a feeder agency, Stanley Ann Dunham’s entire career was supported, one way or another, by the U.S. intelligence community.

You decide what that means.

The search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

