Obama: CIA Legend, Pt 24 - Obama Momma's CIA Roots Exposed?

Again, there is no direct evidence that Stanley Ann Dunham was involved in intelligence work. What we can say with confidence is that she worked in environments that had historical links to U.S. foreign policy and, in some cases, indirect CIA connections, but that does not mean that she herself had an intelligence role.

However, as detailed in our Substack, Stanley Ann’s connections, movements, locations, relationships, and education would raise anyone’s eyebrows.

James Petras, “The Ford Foundation and the CIA: A documented case of philanthropic collaboration with the Secret Police,” December 15, 2001:

The CIA uses philanthropic foundations as the most effective conduit to channel large sums of money to Agency projects without alerting the recipients to their source.

Ford Foundation

During the early Cold War, the CIA sought “plausible deniability” for funding cultural and intellectual initiatives (e.g., anti-communist journals, conferences, and organizations) by channeling money through seemingly independent foundations. The Ford Foundation became one of the most prominent vehicles for this CIA activity due to its enormous resources (it was the largest philanthropic entity in the world at the time) and leadership overlaps with U.S. intelligence and foreign policy circles.

Petras:

…the Ford Foundation-CIA connection was a deliberate, conscious joint effort to strengthen U.S. imperial cultural hegemony and to undermine left-wing political and cultural influence….(demonstrated by) the historical links between the Ford Foundation and the CIA during the Cold War, by examining the Presidents of the Foundation, their joint projects and goals as well as their common efforts in various cultural areas.

From 1958 to 1965, the Foundation’s chairman was John J. McCloy. McCloy was involved with the establishment of the Office of Strategic Services (OSS, predecessor to the CIA) during WWII, and had close relationships with CIA directors such as Allen Dulles. Under McCloy, the Foundation knowingly employed former intelligence personnel and set up internal mechanisms to handle CIA requests.

Petras:

As High Commissioner in Germany, McCloy had provided cover for scores of CIA agents (Saunders p. 141). McCloy integrated the FF (Ford Foundation) with CIA operations. He created an administrative unit within the FF specifically to deal with the CIA. McCloy headed a three person consultation committee with the CIA to facilitate the use of the FF for a cover and conduit of funds. With these structural linkages the FF was one of those organizations the CIA was able to mobilize for political warfare against the anti-imperialist and pro-communist left. Numerous CIA “fronts” received major FF grants. Numerous supposedly “independent” CIA sponsored cultural organizations, human rights groups, artists and intellectuals received CIA/FF grants.

The CIA funneled money through the Ford Foundation (and vice versa) to support organizations such as the Congress for Cultural Freedom (CCF)—a major anti-communist intellectual network that published journals (e.g., Encounter), sponsored conferences, and promoted liberal anti-Marxist views. The Ford Foundation provided substantial grants to the CCF starting in the late 1950s, helping “launder” CIA funds after initial covert support.

Francis Stonor Saunders, “Who Paid The Piper : The CIA And The Cultural Cold War,” January 1, 2000:

During the Cold War, writers and artists were faced with a huge challenge. In the Soviet world, they were expected to turn out works that glorified militancy, struggle and relentless optimism. In the West, freedom of expression was vaunted as liberal democracy’s most cherished possession. But such freedom could carry a cost…the extraordinary energy of a secret campaign in which some of the most vocal exponents of intellectual freedom in the West were instruments - whether they knew it or not, whether they liked it or not - of America’s secret service.

Stanley Ann Dunham served as Program Officer for Women and Employment in the Ford Foundation’s Southeast Asia regional office in Jakarta, Indonesia, from January 1981 to November 1984.

Richard M. Bissell, “Reflections of a Cold Warrior: From Yalta to the Bay of Pigs,” April 1, 1996, devotes a chapter (“Transition: The Ford Foundation to the CIA”) to the institutional overlap and transitions of personnel between the Ford Foundation and intelligence roles, shedding light on organizational dynamics and networks connecting philanthropic and intelligence circles.

Whether directly involved at one point or another in a field role for the CIA or a feeder agency, Stanley Ann Dunham’s entire career was supported, one way or another, by the U.S. intelligence community.

You decide what that means.

The search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

Share

GodsFiveStones.com is a tax-deductible 501(c)3 foundation created by Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D., and Karladine Graves, M.D., managed by Capstone Legacy Foundation.

Corsi Nation Website: https://www.corsination.com

The Truth Central: https://www.thetruthcentral.com

Corsi Nation Sponsor

MyVitalC – ESS60 in Organic OliveOil

https://www.thetruthcentral.com/myvitalc-ess60-in-organic-olive-oil/