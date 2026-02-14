Obama: CIA Legend, Pt 23 - Obama Momma's CIA Roots Exposed?

In our previous Substack, we explored the connection between Stanley Ann Dunham and USAID, which has been recently exposed as merely a funnel of American tax payer funds to NGOs and other Deep State and Deep Blue organizations.

Repeating the intro to that Substack, and then exposing the Obama Mamma’s history with the Asia Foundation, and Development Alternatives Inc.:

Again, there is no direct evidence that Stanley Ann Dunham was involved in intelligence work. What we can say with confidence is that she worked in environments that had historical links to U.S. foreign policy and, in some cases, indirect CIA connections, but that does not mean that she herself had an intelligence role. Of course that does not mean that she did not serve the intelligence state.

Be that as it may, Stanley Ann’s connections, movements, locations, relationships, and education would raise anyone’s eyebrows.

It raised Jeremy Kuzmarov’s eyebrows, “A Company Family: The Untold History of Obama and the CIA,” October 8, 2021:

Obama’s record as president should not have been surprising given his family background. His mother, Ann Dunham, worked for U.S. government agencies and allied NGOs—the Ford Foundation, Asia Foundation, Development Alternatives Inc., and United States Agency for International Development (USAID)—in Indonesia in the 1960s and 1970s as well as Ghana, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, India, and Thailand. Ann had training in the Russian language which, with everything combined, made her a “CIA recruiter’s wet dream.” The microfinancing projects that she worked on to help turn traditional craft industries into sustainable businesses were designed to “tether third world masses to the mentality of finance capitalism,” as Obama’s unauthorized biographer put it.

Asia Foundation

The Asia Foundation has well-documented historical ties to the CIA, especially during the Cold War era. The Asia Foundation grew out of the U.S.-backed Committee for a Free Asia, created in the early 1950s as part of Washington’s anti‑communist strategy in Asia. Declassified and historical accounts describe the Foundation as having been established and initially funded and controlled by the CIA to conduct cultural, educational, and political influence activities in Asia that official U.S. agencies could not openly undertake.

In 1967, public revelations (including press reports) showed that the Asia Foundation had been receiving CIA funds indirectly through private foundations and other conduits, which its trustees acknowledged while denying that the Agency directed specific programs.

David H. Price, “Cold War Deceptions: The Asia Foundation and the CIA,” March 19, 2024, from the book description:

During the early Cold War, the Central Intelligence Agency created dozens of funding fronts to support work that aligned with CIA goals, from clandestine operations and research to liberal anticommunist programs. While investigative journalists and congressional inquiries exposed many of these fronts, little is known about their daily internal workings.

…the foundation, secretly created and funded by the CIA, tried to shape Asian political, economic, intellectual, and cultural developments during the early years of the Cold War…unwitting scholars were used to support pro-American and anticommunist positions…political forces shaped disciplinary knowledge and how these past events connect to the present.

CIA and other archival records indicate that the organization’s early budget and expansion across multiple Asian countries were heavily underwritten by covert U.S. intelligence funds, with programs aligned to U.S. psychological warfare and anti‑communist objectives.

Foreign Relations of the United States (FRUS), 1964–1968, Volume X

Declassified State Department documents confirm that The CIA covertly funded The Asia Foundation. When the CIA - Asia Foundation link was drawing unwanted attention: “Pursuant to recommendations… the Director of Central Intelligence has ordered that covert funding… shall be terminated at the earliest practicable opportunity.” — CIA memorandum, April 12, 1967.

The Foundation sponsored research, conferences, publications, and cultural projects aimed at shaping elite and public opinion in Asia against communism and radical nationalism, a classic “soft power” mission integrated into CIA political and psychological operations.

Declassified files suggest it also helped create and support groups and networks that could provide political intelligence, contacts, and, in some cases, a stay‑behind or support infrastructure for U.S. operations in crisis situations.​

Kuzmarov:

While Ann’s recruitment as a CIA agent has never been openly acknowledged, she was among the few U.S. government employees with the language skills and access to fulfill this role effectively. Development projects in the region were explicitly designed to pry villagers away from the PKI orbit, and Ann’s work would have contributed to this.

From August 1972 to July 1973, Stanley Ann Dunham received a grant from The Asia Foundation to fund her graduate work in anthropology at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. This supported her early research and fieldwork interests in economic anthropology, rural development, and Indonesian village industries (e.g., blacksmithing and women’s roles in cottage economies).

Development Alternatives Inc.

Development Alternatives Inc. (now DAI Global) is widely described in critical and investigative sources as closely intertwined with U.S. foreign‑policy and intelligence objectives, though it is not officially acknowledged as a CIA front by the U.S. government.

DAI began in 1970 as Development Alternatives, Inc., a private development consulting firm that became a major contractor for USAID and other U.S. government agencies.

The company presents itself as a mainstream international development firm working on governance, economic growth, and technical assistance projects worldwide, funded primarily through overt contracts and grants.

Stanley Ann Dunham served as a rural industries consultant in Central Java for the Provincial Development Program (PDP I) under Indonesia’s Ministry of Industry from October 1978 to December 1980.

Perhaps a more current example of the continuing CIA/USAID/DAI connection and their combined activities will enable a backwards looking perspective.

The Gross Affair

Alan Gross, an American subcontractor working for DAI under contract with USAID was arrested by Cuban authorities at the airport in Havana in early December 2009. He was preparing to leave the country after his fifth trip under the USAID-funded program.

The U.S. government and Gross’s family maintained he was not involved in intelligence work and was instead merely helping members of Cuba’s Jewish community gain internet access.

U.S. Congressional Research Service (CRS) Reports are authoritative legislative research papers prepared for members of Congress. Cuba: U.S. Policy and Issues for the 113th Congress contains detailed, cited facts about Gross’s arrest and the USAID program.

In March 2011, a Cuban court found Gross guilty of “Crimes against the Cuban state.” He was sentenced to 15 years in prison, but was released in 2014.

Is it possible that some of the activities in which Stanly Ann Dunham was involved in for USAID/DAI were intelligence community related? You decide.

The search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

