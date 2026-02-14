Obama: CIA Legend, Pt 22 - Obama Momma's CIA Roots Exposed?

There is no direct evidence that Stanley Ann Dunham was involved in intelligence work. What we can say with confidence is that she worked in environments that had historical links to U.S. foreign policy and, in some cases, indirect CIA connections, but that does not mean that she herself had an intelligence role.

However, Stanley Ann’s connections, movements, locations, relationships, and education would raise anyone’s eyebrows.

It raised Jeremy Kuzmarov’s eyebrows, “A Company Family: The Untold History of Obama and the CIA,” October 8, 2021:

Obama’s record as president should not have been surprising given his family background. His mother, Ann Dunham, worked for U.S. government agencies and allied NGOs—the Ford Foundation, Asia Foundation, Development Alternatives Inc., and United States Agency for International Development (USAID)—in Indonesia in the 1960s and 1970s as well as Ghana, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, India, and Thailand. Ann had training in the Russian language which, with everything combined, made her a “CIA recruiter’s wet dream.” The microfinancing projects that she worked on to help turn traditional craft industries into sustainable businesses were designed to “tether third world masses to the mentality of finance capitalism,” as Obama’s unauthorized biographer put it.

USAID

USAID has a long, complicated history of overlap and cooperation with the CIA, especially during the Cold War. In the 1960s–70s, USAID programs were sometimes used as cover for CIA officers and operations, particularly in politically sensitive countries. Aid funds in that era were often allocated by “country intelligence teams” at U.S. embassies that included the CIA station chief, giving the Agency significant influence over how assistance supported U.S. strategic goals.

Shortly after moving to Jakarta in 1967 with her son Barack (then age 6) and husband Lolo Soetoro, Stanley Ann Dunham worked from 1968–1970 as an assistant to the American director of Lembaga Indonesia-Amerika (LIA), a binational cultural/educational organization funded by the United States Information Service (USIS) and housed at USAID offices in the U.S. Embassy compound. She supervised English-language classes for Indonesian government employees and businessmen preparing for U.S.-funded graduate studies abroad. She described this period (about two years) as “horrible” in personal letters, citing dissatisfaction with the job and cultural challenges.

Kuzmarov:

After her arrival in Indonesia, Dunham taught English at the American Embassy in Jakarta, which also housed one of the largest CIA stations in Asia and had significant satellite stations in Surabaya in eastern Java and Medan on Sumatra.

Stanley Ann Dunham worked for the Provincial Development Program during the 1970s–1980s. USAID funded the Provincial Development Program (PDP I) under Indonesia’s Ministry of Industry, implemented through contractor Development Alternatives, Inc. (DAI). Dunham worked as a rural industries consultant in Central Java from October 1978–December 1980, promoting small-scale non-agricultural enterprises and addressing poverty through grassroots initiatives. This overlapped with her DAI role.

Kuzmarov:

Dunham also worked for the Indonesian-American Friendship Institute in Jakarta, a suspected CIA front. One of her closest colleagues, Adi Sasono, had been the leader of the Muslim students during the overthrow of Sukarno.

She received ongoing funding from 1988–1995 as a consultant and research coordinator for Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI)—Indonesia’s oldest and largest bank—her microfinance work (including the world-leading KUPEDES rural credit program) was funded in part by USAID (along with the World Bank). She helped refine and expand sustainable microloan systems for poor farmers, rural entrepreneurs, and women, which remain in use by the Indonesian government today.

Kuzmarov:

Dunham’s boss at USAID in Indonesia, Dr. Donald Gordon Jr., author of Credit for Small Farmers in Developing Countries for USAID (1976), was identified in Julius Mader’s 1968 book, Who Who’s in the CIA, as a CIA agent.

In part two, we will look into Stanley Ann Dunham’s association with the Asia Foundation and Development Alternatives Inc.

The search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

