Obama: CIA Legend, Pt 20 - The Legendary Michelle

Michelle Robinson’s Chicago roots, community organizing experience, and Princeton education reinforced racial division and institutional critique of America.

The marriage of Barry and Michelle is a partnership in a “cult of personality” built on grievance politics. Michelle Obama shares Barry’s radical leftist worldview—one focused on racial division, community organizing tactics for power redistribution, and criticism of American institutions. She was heavily influenced by radical black power thinkers who promoted a “black racist” or separatist perspective that prioritizes racial identity over integration.

From “Obama Nation: Leftist Politics and the Cult of Personality,” pp. 230-235:

At Princeton, Michelle revealed her embrace of “black separatism” and racial grievances:

“based [her thesis] on Stokely Carmichael’s ‘Black Power,’ arguing that African-Americans at a white university like Princeton could not have an authentic experience because they were feeling alienation.”

The angry Obama:

Michelle, in her public persona and speeches displays her resentful and grievance-orientation. During Barry’s runs for public office, she was a campaign liability due to her overt anti-American bitterness.

For example, during a February 18, 2008, rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Michelle Obama said: “For the first time in my adult life, I am really proud of my country because it feels like hope is finally making a comeback.”

Michelle made a blanket statement that only the ascension of her half-black husband to the presidency forced her to admit that America is not evil as she obviously believed before, and apparently has reverted to believing today.

From the Transcript: Michelle Obama’s DNC speech, August 18, 2020:

…George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and a never-ending list of innocent people of color continue to be murdered, stating the simple fact that a Black life matters is still met with derision from the nation’s highest office.

So, the former first lady is emersed in media and Democrat false narratives that stoke racial tension and misrepresent the true nature of the American society.

The transcript continues:

So if you take one thing from my words tonight, it is this: if you think things cannot possibly get worse, trust me, they can; and they will if we don’t make a change in this election. If we have any hope of ending this chaos, we have got to vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it. I know Joe. He is a profoundly decent man, guided by faith. He was a terrific vice president. He knows what it takes to rescue an economy, beat back a pandemic, and lead our country. And he listens. He will tell the truth and trust science. He will make smart plans and manage a good team. And he will govern as someone who’s lived a life that the rest of us can recognize.

Oh my. Not only is Michelle angry, she’s delusional. Her hate drove her to madness, and the stolen 2020 election has born the fruit of that darkness. Lost in a world of lies, hate, and deception, the Obama’s are also misguided in their own “faith.”

Michelle’s Black Liberation Theology

Michelle was raised as a United Methodist and joined Trinity United Church of Christ. Its former pastor Reverend Jeremiah Wright, and its high-profile association with Barack Obama erupted during the 2008 presidential campaign.

The church, located on Chicago’s South Side, follows Black Liberation Theology, which “seeks to reconcile the Gospel with the struggles of the African American experience.”

Black Liberation Theology, pioneered by James Cone, has Marxist roots. It focuses more on political victimhood and wealth redistribution than on traditional Christian salvation. It presents a framework for “social justice” and “racial equality.”

Trinity uses language that is exclusionary and Afrocentric to the point of being anti-white. The church defends this commitment as a way to empower a “marginalized community” to be "unashamedly Black and unapologetically Christian."

Reverend Jeremiah A. Wright Jr. led Trinity for 36 years, from March 1, 1972 until he officially retired as Senior Pastor on May 31, 2008. However, following his “retirement,” he was named Pastor Emeritus, meaning he continued to provide its leadership.

The Obamas joined the church in 1988 while Barry was a 26-year-old community organizer. He famously described his conversion experience and “altar call” at Trinity in his memoir Dreams from My Father, specifically during a sermon by Wright titled “The Audacity of Hope” (which later became the title of Obama’s second book).

The Obamas officially resigned their membership on May 31, 2008, the same day Wright “resigned,” during the height of Barry’s presidential campaign. Why? Well, there was a G_D good reason.

God Damn America

In a 2003 sermon, Wright blasted U.S. foreign policy and perceived domestic racism, saying, “No, no, no, not God Bless America, God damn America... for killing innocent people.”

The re-broadcasting of that quote from the sermon during the 2008 presidential campaign was dragging down Barry’s poll numbers, so action to make the issue go away was mandatory. (Did Barry just rely on those beloved daily calls to prayer after that for spiritual guidance?)

Jerome Corsi, October 2, 2012, WND article, “Trinity Church members reveal Obama shocker!”

Over the past several months, WND investigators have interviewed a number of members of the church who claim the president benefited from Wright's efforts to help black men who engage in homosexual activity appear respectable in black society by finding them a wife.

It was more that Wright served as a matchmaker,” said Carolyn, a 20-year member of Trinity who has played a role in church administration and knows the Obamas personally. He kept his eye on the young guys coming up in Trinity,” she said, “and if he spotted someone that acted or looked gay, then Wright would give them kind of a guidance counselor-type direction on how to keep down low – how to do the things they wanted to do, but then also getting married and looking ‘respectable’ – being part of black society.”

"That's what Wright did for Obama," she claimed. "He connected Obama in the community, and he helped Obama hide his homosexuality."

Wright officiated the wedding of Barack and Michelle Obama at the church in 1992.

Michael LaVaughn Robinson, Big Mike…Just Another Legend?

Tomato, tomatoe. XX, XY, or XYZ?

You say Michelle, I say Michael, or to be accurate, Barry himself said Michael:

September 30, 2011, "Change of Office" Staff Ceremony (at ~13 minutes):

Barry: “Secretary Pineta, thank you for your introduction and for your extraordinary leadership. Members of Congress, Vice President Biden, Members of the Join Chiefs, service secretaries, distinguished guests, and men and women of the finest military in the world. Most of all, Admiral Mullen, Deborah. (Pause) Michael and I also want to acknowledge…" What? Say again? Who? Michael…did he say “Michael?…yes, he said “Michael!!” You know, aka Michelle.

A few years later, an off-handed remark by iconic American comedian, actress, writer, producer, and television host Joan Rivers caused another stir.

July 1, 2014. Impromptu street “interview” with Rivers outside a Barnes & Noble bookstore in New York City:

Reporter: “And do you think that the country will see the first gay president or the first woman president?”

Joan Rivers: “ We already have it with Obama, so let’s just calm down.”

Reporter: “Got it.”

Rivers: “You know Michelle is a tranny.”

Reporter: “I’m sorry, she’s a what?”

Rivers: “A transgender, we all know.”

Reporter: “Oh my gosh.”

September 4, 2014, Rivers dies from complications following minor throat surgery.

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

