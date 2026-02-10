Obama: CIA Legend, Pt 19 - Malik Speaks

Malik Obama, the Kenyan-American older half-brother of Barry, has transformed from a close friend and confidant into a vocal critic.

Malik Obama states that his personal knowledge of Barry and their relationship has been omitted or suppressed in Barry’s memoirs in favor of a “curated political biography.” Why has Malik Obama been Barry’d?

How did Malik Obama morph from being aligned with the Muslim Brotherhood (one of half-brother Barry’s favorite terrorist groups) to Barry’s Big Bad Brother nemesis?

Jerome Corsi, September 5, 2013 article in WND.com, “Egypt eyes Obama’s brother for terror list:”

According to Egyptian newspaper and television reports, Malik Obama has become a target in an Egyptian government terrorist investigation because of his role as an owner and investment adviser for the Sudan-based Islamic Dawa Organization, or IDO, and the organization's umbrella group, the Muslim Brotherhood.

Malik Obama’s alleged ties to the Muslim Brotherhood was primarily based on a criminal complaint filed by an Egyptian lawyer and public accusations from a former judge, rather than a formal government-led probe that resulted in a conviction or legal action.

Legal experts noted that the case lacked concrete evidence and predicted it would lead to no legal consequences. There is no public record of the Egyptian government ever pursuing charges, issuing an arrest warrant, or officially placing Malik on a terrorist list following these 2013 claims.

Interesting that this was all going down during the “Arab Spring” and resulting military takeover in Egypt (subject for another post), now back to Malik:

Based on his public statements, interviews, and social media, Malik claims to know a side of Barry that is distant, self-important, and “fake.”

Malik Obama’s public allegations and statements regarding Barry:

Arrogance and Distance

“Fake” Personality: Malik frequently refers to his half-brother as “fake” and a “snake,” claiming he does not live by the values he preaches.

“Snob” Mentality: Malik has stated that after becoming president, Barry changed, became “cold and ruthless,” and “snobbish.”

Jon Levine, “Barack Obama’s half-brother rips ‘cold and ruthless’ ex-president,” New York Post, August 1, 2020:

A “cold and ruthless” President Obama abandoned his Kenyan family in their greatest hours of need, according to a new tell-all by estranged half brother Malik Obama.

“He got rich and became a snob,” Malik, 62, told The Post via Skype from his home in the Kenyan village of Nyang’oma Kogelo.

Neglect of Family: Malik alleges that Barry abandoned his Kenyan family and failed to support his relatives or the foundation Malik set up in their father’s name.

Levine continues:

President Obama also informed his brother (Malik) that his aunt, Hawa Auma Hussein, the only surviving full-sibling of their father, wouldn’t be making the guest list for the inauguration. While Obama was in the White House, Aunt Hawa lived in near-poverty working as a charcoal seller, in a collapsing house, according to local Kenyan media. When Barack Obama visited Kenya in July 2015, brother Malik made a personal appeal on behalf of Hawa during a family dinner. “It was awkward as I tried to convey Auntie Hawa’s wishes to her nephew. She wanted him to look out for her, build her a house, etc. I told him he owed it to her, to the family for him to do anything, something,” Malik writes. “Barack said that he was broke.”

Desire for Worship: Malik has claimed that Barry “wants people to worship him.”

Levine again:

“What I saw was he was the kind of person that wants people to worship him. He needs to be worshiped and I don’t do that. I am his older brother so I don’t do that.”

Political and Personal Allegations

Still Controlling the Party: As of late 2024, Malik believes Barry is “still running the country” and the Democratic Party behind closed doors, specifically claiming he orchestrated the replacement of Joe Biden with Kamala Harris in 2024.

Barry’s Birth Place: Malik promoted a birth certificate on Twitter in 2020 suggesting Barry was born in Kenya.

“Pact with the Devil:” Malik has publicly claimed that his half-brother has “made a pact with the Devil.”

Disapproval of Policies: Malik has criticized Barry’s presidency, including the intervention in Libya and his foreign policy decisions.

Background on Their Relationship

Former Closeness: Barry and Malik were once close, with Malik acting as best man at Barry’s wedding to Michelle, and Barry serving as best man at one of Malik’s weddings.

The Split: The relationship strained when Malik felt “jilted” by the lack of support and financial assistance from his famous half-brother.

Malik, who was born in Nairobi and is now a U.S. citizen, has written a book titled Big Bad Brother from Kenya.

Malik Obama’s self-published memoir, Malik Obama BIG BAD BROTHER FROM KENYA: Abon’go Malik Obama That’s the Way It Is, was released on July 11, 2020. In the 435-page book, Malik details his life story and his deteriorating relationship with his half-brother, Barry.

Key Themes and Claims

A “Cold and Ruthless” Transformation: Malik alleges that Barry changed after attaining power and wealth, describing him as “cold and ruthless ,” a “snob,” and someone who “wants to be worshipped”.

Family Neglect: A central grievance in the book is Barry’s refusal to support his extended family in Kenya. Malik highlights a specific instance where Barry reportedly contributed only $5,000 toward the $20,000 cost of repatriating their Aunt Zeituni Onyango’s remains to Kenya after she died in 2014.

Questioning Barry’s Narrative: Malik disputes parts of Barry’s famous memoir, Dreams from My Father, calling it filled with “embellishments” and inaccuracies regarding their family history.

Time to delve into the Michelle (Michael?) mystery, next time as the search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

Share

GodsFiveStones.com is a tax-deductible 501(c)3 foundation created by Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D., and Karladine Graves, M.D., managed by Capstone Legacy Foundation.

Corsi Nation Website: https://www.corsination.com

The Truth Central: https://www.thetruthcentral.com

Corsi Nation Sponsor

MyVitalC – ESS60 in Organic OliveOil

https://www.thetruthcentral.com/myvitalc-ess60-in-organic-olive-oil/