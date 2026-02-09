Obama: CIA Legend, Pt 18 - Barry'd Facts

Filmmaker Joel Gilbert, one of the few researchers having done a deep dive into The Barry Zone, provides valuable insights into many of the otherwise buried (Barry’d) facts.

Before the 2012 election, Gilbert released his film “Dreams From My Real Father: A Story of Reds and Deception,” shining light on the darkness of The Barry Zone. However, the darkness won that battle, and Barry was declared the victor of the election in November.

Fast forward to 2014, Barry was winding down his mission (setting in motion the destruction of the United States), and was preparing to pass the baton to Hillary Clinton to finish U.S. off. The Democrat machine was continuing to do its part, seeking out and taking out all truth seekers. Joel Gilbert was in the crosshairs.

A key component of the Democrat playbook is appointing leftist operatives at all levels and all elements of the government, including the FEC. The operatives are to relentlessly crush opposition and ensure the Left gains and retains total power.

On February 10, 2014, the Democrat members of the FEC succeeded in filing a complaint against Gilbert alleging violations in connection with the production and distribution of the “Dreams From My Real Father” film’s DVDs during the 2012 campaign.

If the Democrats were to prevail, Gilbert would have been forced to reveal the names of the donors to the project. Of course the Democrats argued that their pursuit to that end was in the name of transparency. In reality, it was done so the donors would be subject to media, professional, and social backlash (boycotts, protests, online harassment), resulting in them being “canceled,” and silencing any further alternative voices.

From April 7, 2016 Jerome Corsi WND article “Dems on FEC vote to punish anti-Obama filmmaker:”

NEW YORK – The Federal Election Commission complaint against the free distribution of his 2012 anti-Obama film was a “dangerous development” threatening free speech, filmmaker Joel Gilbert told WND after the three Democrats on the six-member panel were prevented from punishing him. In a case spotlighting regulation of conservative media, the three Democrats on the FEC alleged Gilbert violated reporting rules when he mailed out DVDs of his movie, “Dreams from My Real Father: A Story of Reds and Deception,” during the 2012 election campaign.

The three Democrats on the FEC were dead set on taking Gilbert, and free speech, out. Even unproven theories, if not allowed to be presented to the public, would greatly curtail free speech. Per the WND article:

Gilbert’s film poses the provocative theory that Barack Obama’s real father is the late Communist Party USA propagandist Frank Marshall Davis, who was known to be a mentor during Obama’s teen years. “This is a dangerous development; free speech is literally hanging in the balance,” Gilbert said of the Democrats’ attempt to punish him. “It’s a harbinger of the intolerant suppression of First Amendment rights we should fear if Hillary Clinton or Bernie Sanders should win the White House.” Gilbert said the punishments could have included heavy fines, restrictions on his speech and even referral to the Justice Department for criminal prosecution. He predicted a “dire future” for conservatives if a Democrat wins the White House this fall.

In March 2016, the FEC issued its ruling on the matter, which was split 3–3 between Republican and Democratic commissioners. That even split resulted in a ruling that determined that the DVD mailing was to be considered as “press” and therefore not subject to donor disclosure, effectively closing the matter without Gilbert having to disclose his donors.

Again from the April 7, 2016 article:

Gilbert emphasized the FEC was restrained in his case only because the Republican commissioners respected the law, contending the Democrats were pursuing a political agenda. “We’ve seen Barack Obama politicize the Supreme Court,” he argued. “No doubt a Hillary Clinton administration would appoint a leftist activist to fill Justice Scalia’s spot. So too, Hillary will seek to tip the balance across the legal system, including the FEC, to undermine the First Amendment.” He said “the Marxist playbook is to use the tools of state to implement a permanent hold on power.” “We’ve seen them use the IRS, Justice Department, and Homeland Security to pursue a one-party state,” Gilbert said. “Next in the firing line are the Supreme Court and the FEC.”

The battle continues, the Left never stops.

Ray Speaks:

In December 2016, Gilbert personally visited and interviewed Keith Kakugawa (“Ray” in Barry’s “Dreams From My Father” fantasy) at Corcoran State Prison in California, where Kakugawa was serving time on drug-related charges. Gilbert publicly posted a photo of himself outside the prison and announced the visit on X (formerly Twitter):

The interview focused on Kakugawa’s recollections of the Obama family and his perspective on their history.

According to Kakugawa, Stanley Ann Dunham’s relationship with Lolo Soetoro…the marriage and subsequent move to Indonesia served as a way to distance the family from their previous circumstances in Hawaii.

Kakugawa’s personal memories contradicted the narrative presented in Barry’s memoir, Dreams from My Father, particularly in regard to the family’s social and financial standing during their time in Hawaii. Kakugawa stated that while the family was not wealthy, they were not social outsiders. He noted that the "turmoil" Barry faced during those years was less about a struggle for social or racial identity and more about Barry’s own personal "longing and loneliness" related to his family structure.

Again, according to Kakugawa, the “Ray” character in Barry’s book (which was supposedly based on Kakugawa) misrepresented his actual experiences and relationship with the family.

Kakugawa asserts that Barry’s family financial situation was relatively functional within their middle-class context. He challenged the degree of hardship portrayed in Dreams. The family was well-supported by the grandparents’ employment and that the narrative of "struggle" was merely for dramatic effect.

As for Barry’s emphasis on racial issues, Kakugawa explicitly stated that their long talks during their youth were "not about race." He argued that Dreams' focus on racial identity as a primary source of conflict was not true. According to Kakugawa, the actual social reality of their group of friends in Hawaii was more fluid and less defined by the racial tensions than typical teenage issues.

In summary, Kakugawa suggests Barry received a standard middle-class upbringing, and his primary conflicts were personal rather than social or racial.

Key Points from the Prison Interview (as reported by Gilbert)

Kakugawa told Gilbert:

Obama spent several hours per week with Frank Marshall Davis during his high-school years in Honolulu.

Obama discovered (or was told) that Davis was his real biological father.

This relationship was central to Obama’s radicalization.

On November 17, 2020, Barry published the third part of his trilogy of personal tribulation, Gilbert was continuing to expose what was hidden in The Barry Zone.

In his conversations with Gilbert, Kakugawa spoke about being marginalized in the "official" version of the life story. He suggested that people who knew the family personally were excluded from the narrative because their recollections might contradict the public version of events.

Both Kakugawa and Malik Obama feel their personal knowledge and relationships have been omitted or suppressed in favor of a curated political biography. Why is so little known about Malik? We’ll save that for next time as the search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

Share

GodsFiveStones.com is a tax-deductible 501(c)3 foundation created by Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D., and Karladine Graves, M.D., managed by Capstone Legacy Foundation.

Corsi Nation Website: https://www.corsination.com

The Truth Central: https://www.thetruthcentral.com

Corsi Nation Sponsor

MyVitalC – ESS60 in Organic OliveOil

https://www.thetruthcentral.com/myvitalc-ess60-in-organic-olive-oil/