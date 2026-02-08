Obama: CIA Legend, Pt 17 - Barry's BFF Ray

We left off in the last Substack post with the question, “What about the sexual issues? Just how deep does this go and dark does this get?” You will see the answer in this post…very deep and even darker.

We also questioned if “Frank’s Frankfurters” was Barry’s source for the drugs Barry used and his best friend, Keith Kakugawa, re-sold for his cocaine sales franchise? Secondarily, just what did Gramps, Barry’s grandfather on his mother’s side knew about Frank “The Mentor” Marshall Davis dealing drugs from his hot dog stand near the beach in Waikiki.

As stated in “The Obama Nation: Leftist Politics and the Cult of Personality,” Obama might have even dealt drugs during his youth, page 77:

“Still, Obama has yet to answer questions whether he ever dealt drugs...”

It is a mystery why Barry chose to disclose his past drug use in his autobiography at all. Sounds like he has been "living a lie," possessing a character inconsistent with the "New Age politician" image he presented to the public.

At this point in time, it is almost impossible to know what Gramps knew or did not know, and even if Barry knows, he’s not talking. Of course even if we sought answers even back then, we could only expect the same lies and obfuscation that continue to this day. As for Keith…

Keith Kakugawa (full name Keith Kiyoshi Kakugawa, born September 13, 1959, Barry’s best friend during high school at elite Punahou School in Honolulu (class of 1979). Keith appears in Barry’s fantasy tale, “Dreams from My Father,” as a composite character named “Ray.” Kakugawa has a long public criminal record spanning decades, primarily drug-related offenses, with a major sex crime conviction in 2013–2014.

“Ray” has multiple convictions for cocaine possession and sales. Court records in Los Angeles County and elsewhere, and various news reports, note his repeated prison terms, homelessness, and addiction issues in the 2000s. In 2007, while homeless and recently out of prison, he contacted Barry’s Senate office seeking help.

On September 13, 2013 (the day after his 54th birthday), Arcata Police Department in Humboldt County, California arrested Ray on multiple felony charges stemming from the brutal rape and beating of a woman: false imprisonment, sexual penetration by force, oral copulation by force, and battery. Ray was held on $400,000 bail. He later waived preliminary hearing and entered a negotiated plea. He pleaded guilty to sexual penetration (forcible) and became a registered sex offender.

From Rachel Quigley’s September 25, 2013, article in the Daily Mail, “President Obama’s best friend from high school ‘brutally beat and raped woman in her apartment’:”

Back in the day: President Barack Obama, left, and Keith Kakugawa, right, are seen in their high school yearbook pictures when they were ‘like brothers’ at Panahou school

Obama wrote in his autobiography of Kakugawa: ‘We’d fallen into an easy friendship, due in no small part to the fact that together we made up almost half of Punahou High School’s, pictured, black population

So, according to Barry, the only reason he befriended Ray was because he was black. Sounds kinda racist don’t it?

Quigley continues:

Keith knows a lot of secrets that could prove to be embarrassing for the commander-in-chief if they get out,’ he said. They are mostly youthful indiscretions, but he would know more about Obama’s teenage drug-taking than anyone. And now that he’s really desperate and facing a lengthy prison stretch, he could spill the beans.

Funny, I don’t remember the main stream media coverage on this incident, nor any reporters beating down the doors of the prison to dig up Barry’s dirt. Imagine if Ray were white and a friend of Donald Trump.

Barry fondly remembering Ray in his “Dreams:” “I enjoyed his company. He had a warmth and brash humor.”

But according to Quigley, that fond memory faded to black as soon as Barry’s relationship with Ray might taint Barry’s political career:

Kenneth Kakugawa said his son got in touch with Obama in 2007 during his first White House campaign but claims Obama brushed him off and passed him along to his assistant.

That was seven years before the sexual assault, but Barry surely knew what might be dredged up if he even acknowledged Ray’s existence, especially as he was the Agency pick for president in 2008.

Ray’s Post-2013 Record as a Registered Sex Offender

Repeated failures to register as a sex offender (transient and otherwise) and parole violations.

2022: Sentenced to prison for parole revocation/failure to register.

July 2023: Arrested in Eureka, CA, for failure to register as sex offender (transient), additional registration violation, and parole revocation.

2024–2025: Multiple Humboldt County jail bookings, including possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication, and parole holds/violations (e.g., December 2024 and 2025 entries).

Ray’s record is documented in California court filings (e.g., People v. Kakugawa, appellate references), Humboldt County jail reports, and contemporary news coverage (New York Post, Lost Coast Outpost, etc.). He has cycled through arrests, short incarcerations, and supervision for years, largely tied to drugs, parole non-compliance, and sex-offender registration failures.

But according the Barry, Ray “had a warmth and brash humor.” Too bad Barry didn’t try to save him when Ray reached out for help from his dear friend 19 years ago. How do you think Ray would describe Barry, past and present?

Filmmaker Joel Gilbert, one of the few people having poked around in The Barry Zone has some interesting insights into many of the otherwise hidden nuggets…we’ll save that for next time as the search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

Share

GodsFiveStones.com is a tax-deductible 501(c)3 foundation created by Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D., and Karladine Graves, M.D., managed by Capstone Legacy Foundation.

Corsi Nation Website: https://www.corsination.com

The Truth Central: https://www.thetruthcentral.com

Corsi Nation Sponsor

MyVitalC – ESS60 in Organic OliveOil

https://www.thetruthcentral.com/myvitalc-ess60-in-organic-olive-oil/