Obama: CIA Legend, Pt 16 - Barry's Reefer Madness

We ended the last post (Obama: CIA Legend, Pt 15 - Barry the Misfit) reporting that when Barry, at age 10, returned to Hawaii from Indonesia during the summer of 1971, he had already learned how to move between different social groups despite always feeling out of place.

As time went on, he resorted to drugs and alcohol in order to cope. Barry from his 1995 memoir Dreams from My Father: A Story of Race and Inheritance:

I had discovered that it didn’t make any difference if you smoked reefer in the white classmate’s sparkling new van, or in the dorm room with some brother you’d met down at the gym, or on the beach with a couple of Hawaiian kids who had dropped out of school…. Everybody was welcome into the club of disaffection. And if the high didn’t solve whatever it was that was getting you down, it could at least help you laugh at the world’s ongoing folly and see through all the hypocrisy and bullshit and cheap moralism.

Compare Barry’s statement above regarding his circumstances as he saw them, to the worldview held by his mentor Frank Marshall Davis, in that previous Substack post. The decision Gramps and mother Stanley Ann made to inject Frank into Barry’s life obviously had gone horribly wrong. Wrong, unless you wanted the boy to grow up a racist, conflicted, twisted, angry, and resentful wreck. Given the opportunity to experience an environment the unfortunates in Hawaii would die for, Barry, was inclined to disregard every blessing he had been afforded and become laser focused on painting everything black. Black in both a racial and lightless sense. Thanks Frank.

Barry passing off his drug use as recreational and fitting with his Hawaiian experience was akin to Slick Willy floating the canard that he only tried marijuana once but did not inhale.

From my WND article “Marxist ‘mentor’ sold drugs with Obama, October 30, 2008:

HONOLULU, Hawaii – The late Marxist activist Frank Marshall Davis, frequently accompanied by young Barack Obama and his grandfather Stanley Armour Dunham, sold marijuana and cocaine from a "Chicago style" hot dog cart Davis operated near his home on Kuhio Avenue in Waikiki in the early 1970s, WND has established.

So mentor Frank was a drug dealer, in addition to being a communist, black supremacist, sexual deviant, and pornographer. His mentorship profile continues to come into focus and what it reveals is not the stuff a future world leader would want to admit as even a passing acquaintance, let alone the primary molder of his character.

A credible source, a well-known resident of Honolulu who spoke at length with WND on condition he not be named, disclosed that Davis was the source of drugs consumed by Obama. Davis was also the author of an autobiographical novel boasting of "swinging" and sex with minors, a copy of which WND obtained from Andrew Walden, a resident of Hilo on the island of Hawaii and publisher of the Hawaii Free Press.

Well, apparently, we need to add to Frank’s already depressing resume: pedophile.

Obama was a young kid, about 14 or 15 years old," the source told WND. "I was told his name was Barry, and there was no doubt Barry knew Davis was selling marijuana and cocaine as well as hot dogs from the stand.

Could Frank have been Barry’s source for the drugs Barry’s best friend, Keith used to ply his cocaine sales franchise as well? Surely, it cannot become darker than this, can it?

Barry was also there with an older white gentleman I’m told was Stanley,” the source said. “I thought Stanley was Barry’s father.” WND has established that Stanley was Stanley Armour Dunham, Obama’s grandfather. “I bought cocaine from Davis at the hot dog stand,” the source said. “The first purchase I made was in 1975. In total, I bought 14 purchases of cocaine from Davis. I bought what Davis called an ‘8-ball’ that consisted of about 3.6 grams of cocaine. An ‘8-ball’ cost $300.”

Barry was there with Gramps? Did Gramps, with his “progressive” views, and long time friendship with “The Mentor” know and approvc of what Frank was offering customers besides frankfurters?

What about the sexual issues? Just how deep does this go and dark does this get?

The search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

