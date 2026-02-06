Obama: CIA Legend, Pt 15 - Barry the Misfit

From “The Obama Nation: Leftist Politics and the Cult of Personality:”

What Obama had experienced to young adulthood was not intense racial injustice, but the abandonment of his father, followed by the abandonment of his mother. His white Midwestern grandparents loved him enough to provide him room and board in their home, modest as it may have been, and to pay a tuition his mother most likely could not afford, and which his father showed no interest in paying, even if he had the means. Yes, Obama was mixed-race, but what had he suffered from being born to an African father and a white mother? Beyond a confused identity, Obama never suffered poverty.

Barry developed a feeling of being a "misfit" or an outsider early on in life, and that fact became the central theme of Barack Obama's first memoir, Dreams from My Father. He describes a complex, often lonely search for identity that was shaped by his unique upbringing.

As the son of a White mother from Kansas and a Black father from Kenya (or Black communist from Kansas), growing up in the 1960s and 70s left him without a clear "tribe." He often felt he wasn't "Black enough" for some or too different for others.

For example, while receiving his Islamic education at Besuki school in Indonesia, the Muslim kids threw stones at Barry as he was darker skinned than them. Being mixed-race and the new kid most likely contributed to his reception.

Moving from Hawaii to Indonesia (at age 6) and then back to Hawaii (at age 10) meant he was constantly the "new kid." In Indonesia, he was the American; in Hawaii, he was a scholarship student at an elite prep school (Punahou) at which most students were wealthier than him.

Barry’s father (if it truly was Obama Sr.) left when he was two years old. Obama spent much of his life chasing a "ghost," trying to reconcile his fantasy of a heroic image of his father presented by his mother with the reality of a man he barely knew.

This feeling of being an outsider is often what critics interpret as "mystery" or "concealment." From a psychological perspective, it led to several of Barry’s adaptation behaviors. He learned early on how to adapt his language and demeanor to fit into different worlds—the streets of Jakarta, the elite halls of Punahou, or the South Side of Chicago.

He went by "Barry" for years to fit in and sound more "typically American." His transition back to "Barack" in his 20s was a deliberate choice to use his heritage as an advantage, though some skeptics viewed this shift as a way of manipulating his persona.

This trajectory resulted in Barry becoming a chameleon who was "at home everywhere and nowhere," a trait he eventually used as a political asset to appeal to a wide range of voters.

In addition, the chaotic early life Stanley Ann had created for her son resulted in Barry suffering from economic insecurity. His stepfather, Lolo, transitioned from a free-spirited student to a corporate employee for an American oil company. This shift in family dynamic and the exposure to Indonesia's stark poverty vs. growing wealth deeply impacted Obama's world view.

Barry developed a racial identity crisis. Hawaii is often called a "melting pot," but Barry noted that there were very few Black people. He often felt like a "token" or a curiosity. His grandparents occasionally expressed the prejudices of their generation, which added to his internal conflict.

Add to that mix, the influence of Barry’s mentor Frank Marshall Davis, who was obsessed with his deep seated conviction that he was oppressed because of being Black.

From the book, Livin’ the Blues - Memoirs of a Black Journalist and Poet Page 3:

We are niggers, the scum of the nation, and even our black brothers outside laugh bitterly and derisively as the tell us, “Niggers ain’t shit!” Our high school education has prepared us only to exist as a low level with the degrading status quo. Nevertheless, I know I am superior to Negroes reared in Dixie for they have not attended school with whites. I view them with contempt; they are my inferiors.

Frank developed and exhibited both an inferiority and superiority complex from at early age. As Barry’s mentor, it is easy too see how Frank’s toxic worldview infected his mentee.

A reviewer of “The Obama Nation” sums it all up:

But it is obvious that Obama has daddy issues, mommy issues and abandonment issues. He takes Obama's feelings about his abandonment by his African father, shame about his white mother, guilt at racist feelings towards his white grandmother, and his perceived inadequacies of his white grandfather, as well as being called fat and funny looking by his Indonesian schoolmates and the obvious racial rage he felt through high school and college, and ties it all into his adult worldview"

Barry had a variety of issues early in life, which were not mitigated, but rather intensified by the time he spent with Frank.

From the book, Livin’ the Blues - Memoirs of a Black Journalist and Poet Page 5:

Add to Frank’s twisted view that all Whites are evil and all Blacks are victims, his admission that if he had remained in Kansas, instead of being a positive influence to create a better environment, he would have resorted to violence as his way of expressing dissatisfaction. Angry, obsessed, and violent is no way to go through life.

While in Indonesia, Barry created a “shell” to protect himself. His exposure to the life lessons that Frank surely shared with him added a thick black coating to that shell. In Hawaii, Barry resorted to drugs and alcohol to cope. Barry learned to move between different social groups despite always feeling out of place. We will expand on these issues in further posts.

The search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

