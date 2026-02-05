Obama: CIA Legend, Pt 14 - Frank Enters The Barry Zone

In 1970, Barry was introduced to Frank Marshall Davis, who would become his mentor, by his maternal Grandfather, Stanley Armour Dunham (Gramps). Gramps met and became friends with Frank Marshall Davis during the 1960s in Hawaii. Their racial and radical worldviews were compatible, and were soon to be passed on to Barry.

Gramps was born March 23, 1918, in Wichita, Kansas. He grew up during the depression following his mother’s suicide. He became a rebel, train hopping around the country. He married Madelyn Lee Payne on May 5, 1940. They moved to Berkeley, California, then moved to El Dorado, Kansas. They soon considered the faith and values of rural Kansas suffocating and moved to Seattle, Washington in 1955. They began attending the East Shore Unitarian Church, "the little Red church on the hill"—for its liberal theology and politics.

Frank Marshall Davis was born on December 31, 1905, in Arkansas City, Kansas. He studied journalism in college but dropped out without a degree. In 1927, he moved to Chicago to work for various black newspapers. In 1931, he moved to Atlanta, Georgia and worked for more black publications. In 1935, he published a book, Black Man’s Verse, then returned to Chicago. Davis later started a photography club.

From Dr. Jerome Corsi’s June 14, 2012 WND article “Was communist mentor intimate with Obama’s mother?”

Later in his life, Frank Marshall Davis spoke about a publishing venture he started that failed. My assumption is that Davis may have tried to create his own fetish or nude magazine in Hawaii and that he sold his photographs to others when the venture failed.

The Kinky Commie.

In that same article, Dr. Corsi comments on filmmaker Joel Gilbert’s 2012, documentary titled Dreams from My Real Father.

In his film, Gilbert documents that Ann Dunham gave her father, the “Gramps” of Obama’s autobiography, instructions to make sure young Barry would be taken regularly to visit Davis.

and follows with:

Obama chronicles his childhood interaction with Frank Marshall Davis in his autobiography by mentioning ‘Frank’ 25 times, the only person Obama refers to by using his real first name instead of a completely fabricated pseudonym,” Gilbert stressed.

So, Frank, The Mentor, was a purveyor of pornography and also an avid communist. What flavor of communist? Literally a card-carrying member of the Communist Party USA, who so concerned the FBI that they compiled a report on him containing over 600 pages. His Communist Party USA card number, revealed in FBI files, was CP number 47544. The cover page for the report:

Corsi noted in “Obama Nation: Leftist Politics and the Cult of Personality:”

On December 5, 1956, Frank Marshall Davis appeared in executive session before the U.S. Senate subcommittee investigating 'the scope of Soviet activity in the United States. It was one of the McCarthy-era committees seeking to expose communist considered to be a security threat. A year earlier, in 1955, the Commission on Subversive Activities organized by the government of the territory of Hawaii identified Davis as a member of the Communist Party USA.

It appears Frank was on the earlier version of the “Watch List.” A communist pornographer of such deep wisdom that Barry would consult him in times of trouble.

Dr. Corsi continues:

…it is "conceivable Davis was a mentor for Obama whom Obama sought for wisdom in crises, such as that experienced with his grandmother, even if Obama ultimately concluded Frank Marshall Davis 'fell short' and his view of race was 'incurable'

It only gets wilder and weirder, so buckle up, as the search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

