Obama: CIA Legend, Pt 13 - Ka Panahou - The New Spring

Punahou School mission: From under the hala tree, we weave a mat that seats many, our home to dream and discover our purpose and kuleana to Hawai'i and the world.

Barry’s dream to discover his purpose in the world was being realized as he prepared to take his seat on that mat. It was quite a unique journey.

Barry spent the last part of the 3rd grade, and all of the 4th grade at the state primary school SDN Besuki Menteng 01 (Besuki), in Indonesia (January/February 1970 to June/July 1971 - about 1.5 years). As detailed in our previous post Obama: CIA Legend, Pt 9 - A Formative 4 Years. “At Besuki, Muslim students were taught by Muslim teachers, and religion is a part of daily instruction. Barry was registered as a Muslim, and prayed at an onsite Mosque.”

Leaving Islamic immersion behind and moving back to secular Hawaii was quite an adjustment for Barry. His transition from Muslim education in Indonesia to secular/elite education in Hawaii created a void. His non-religious grandparents attempted to fill that void by having Barry attend Unitarian Sunday school (1971-72).

Unitarianism is a theological movement defined by its core belief that God is a single entity, directly opposing the traditional Christian doctrine of the Trinity (Father, Son, and Holy Spirit). There is no required creed or dogma. Members are encouraged to seek their own "truth and meaning." Atheists and agnostics are welcome.

In his 2006 book, “The Audacity of Hope: Thoughts on Reclaiming the American Dream,” Barry admits to his mother's “secular worldview” and describes his upbringing as “without organized religion.” A lack of organized religion? Really? Barry skipped over the fact that he was bathed in Islam for a year and a half in Indonesia. Isn’t that part of his “upbringing?” I guess not when you are being groomed to run for President of a Judeo-Christian country.

As a child of the new spring, Barry was all set to continue his education.

From the hardcopy version of “Where’s the Birth Certificate?” page 317:

Obama attended the Punahou School in Honolulu, one of Hawaii’s most expensive private schools. He enrolled in the sixth grade when he was 10 years old, immediately after returning from Indonesia in 1971, and remained until he finished high school. The Boston Globe reported that in 1979, the year Obama graduated, tuition for high school students at Punahou was $1,990, a sizable expense given that Hawaii’s median family income that year was around $22,750. Obama reportedly received a scholarship to attend Punahou, although the school has refused to release Obama’s financial records. At issue is whether or not Obama applied for financial aid by registering at Punahou as a foreign student. Did Obama qualify for foreign aid because he had been adopted by his Indonesian stepfather and had been registered for four years in Jakarta schools as an Indonesian citizen?

Under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA), educational institutions are legally prohibited from disclosing a student’s “education records”—which include grades, financial aid applications, and disciplinary files—to third parties without the student’s written consent. Only the student )or parent of a minor) has the right to access or authorize the release of these records. Why doesn’t Barry just give that consent and end the speculation?

Barry’s classmates came from wealthy families, owning split-level homes with pools. During this period, he lived in a modest apartment with his grandparents. Stanley Ann arranged for Barry’s admission to the school, but his grandparents (primarily grandmother Madelyn) and the school's financial aid program paid for his tuition during his eight years at Punahou (1971-1979).

Barry’s grandmother, Madelyn Dunham, worked at the Bank of Hawaii and grandfather, Stanley Armour Dunham, was a furniture salesman.

So, the Dunham’s and Stanley Ann Obama/Soetoro pooled their meager resources, relied upon the financial support of others, and provided for Barry’s continuing elementary and secondary school education. How did that turn out? We will explore Barry’s response to the blessings he received next time as the search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

