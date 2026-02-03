Obama: CIA Legend, Pt 12 - Strained & Estranged

NOTE TO READER: Information presented as fact regarding the events that occur in The Barry Zone differ wildly. We are using an “augmented majority report” approach…taking the documentation reported by a consensus of the most reliable sources, and filtering out political bias and speculation as much as possible.

From “Where’s the Birth Certificate?”:

The impression Obama gives in Dreams is that the troubles in his mother’s marriage began immediately upon their arrival in Jakarta in 1967 or 1968. “Still, something had happened between her [Ann Dunham] and Lolo in the year that they had been apart,” Obama wrote on page 42 of Dreams. “On some nights, she [Ann Dunham] would hear him up after everyone else had gone to bed, wandering through the house with a bottle of imported whiskey, nursing his secrets,” Obama continued writing onto the next page.

By 1971, Stanley decided that life with Lolo was not what she hoped, and decided to make a change.

Timeline:

Summer 1971: 10 year old Barry returns alone to Hawaii from Indonesia to live with Stanley Ann Dunham’s parents.

Fall 1971, Barry starts fifth grade in the elite private Punahou School.

October 21, 1971: Stanley Ann Dunham arrives in Hawaii from Indonesia.

Sometime in December, 1971: Obama Sr. arrives back in Hawaii from Kenya.

Sometime in January 1972, Obama Sr. returns to Kenya.

“After” January 1972: Stanley Ann Dunham returns to Indonesia to live with Barry’s 1 & 1/2 year old half-sister Maya Kassandra Soetoro (by Stanley and Lolo Soetoro).

August 1972: Stanley Ann Dunham returns to Hawaii from Indonesia with Maya. Stanley made the decision to leave Indonesia (and effectively end her marriage to Lolo) to pursue graduate studies in Hawaii and be with her son.

Chaos in The Barry Zone, That Must Have Hurt:

From Avner Falk’s 2009 research paper: “The riddle of Barack Obama: A psychoanalytic study,” page 337:

If indeed Stanley Ann was deeply – though ambivalently – attached to her father, whose first and last names she bore, then marrying someone who was as unlike her father as possible was exogamy, and she may have married the Kenyan as a way of telling herself, “it is not my father I want, it is someone totally different.” We have further proof of that in that she later married an Indonesian. Both exogamous marriages failed, however, perhaps due to the neurotic choice of mates and Ann’s difficult character. The family tradition of repeated physical or emotional abandonments, beginning with the suicide of Barack’s paternal great-grandmother, Ruth Lucille Armour Dunham, was continued by Barack’s father and mother. Her first husband abandoned her and her son, and the second was abandoned by her.

A girl named Stanley…Barry’s mother must have struggled growing up having been given her father’s first name, the Dunham gender reversed version of “A Boy Named Sue.” Stanley Ann obviously had daddy issues which resulted in an unconventional lifestyle. Unconventional could have been Barry’s middle name. The psyche churning mixture of abandonment, conflict, sexual and racial identity, ambivalence and confusion was bound to have an effect.

Kenyan journalist Phillip Ochleng, author and friend of Obama Sr., regarding the “Scar” of Abandonment: Ochieng noted that “while Barack Obama Sr. was ebullient, charismatic, and arrogant, his son—the future president—displayed a more controlled, sober personality, which he attributed to the different circumstances of their lives. The elder Obama abandoned the family, leaving a lasting, deep-seated ‘scar’ on “Junior” (as he was referred to by Kenyan relatives).”

"this is the most moving theme in Barack Obama's book -- the scar that this fact left in Junior's mind, the enduring crisis of identity that will not go away."

“The riddle of Barack Obama: A psychoanalytic study,” page 338:

Back home in Hawaii, Barry Soetoro became Barry Obama again, resuming his father’s identity. …Barry…did not identify with the African-American student community. In that year he saw his father for the first and only time since age two, and it was not a happy meeting.

“Hey, Barry, I’m your dad, and I’m out of here.” The brief reunion of birth father and son must have been even more strange and impactful. “Where am I,” compounded by, “Who am I,” and topped off with, “Why are you leaving…again?”

Unrealistic expectations collided with the aftermath of rash decisions made from wishful thinking. “The riddle of Barack Obama,” page 338:

…unhappy in her marriage, in 1972 Stanley Ann Dunham Obama Soetoro left Lolo Soetoro and Indonesia, taking their two-year-old daughter Maya with her, returning to Hawaii, and reuniting with her son Barry and with her parents.

So, failed marriage number one was soon followed by failed marriage number two. “The riddle of Barack Obama,” page 338:

During most of the 1970s, Barry Obama’s mother was divorced from her first husband and separated from the second.

Stanley Ann was emotional, volatile, and rash. How does that square with this quote about his mother from preface to the 2004 edition of Barry’s, Dreams from My Father: A Story of Race and Inheritance?

I think sometimes that had I known she would not survive her illness, I might have written a different book—less a meditation on the absent parent, more a celebration of the one who was the single constant in my life. In my daughters I see her every day, her joy, her capacity for wonder. I won't try to describe how deeply I mourn her passing still. I know that she was the kindest, most generous spirit I have ever known, and that what is best in me I owe to her.

Barry’s mental construct sounds like someone confronted with a reality so hurtful and emotionally damaging that he has replaced it with a preferred fantasy.

If Stanley Ann was the single constant in Barry’s life, that might explain some of the radical turns he would begin to take.

The search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

