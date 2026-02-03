Obama: CIA Legend, Pt 11 - Aloha Hou!

In this post, we try to connect the dots regarding the return to Hawaii. First shot out of the box, and The Barry Zone takes on a whole new dimension.

From the timeline shown in the hardcopy version of “Where’s the Birth Certificate?” page 245-6:

So, Barry hands his “passport” to grandpa and grandma Dunham. What passport? As noted in our previous Substack post, Obama: CIA Legend, Pt 9 - Stateless Barry, “Stanley & Barry arrive in Indonesia from Hawaii in October of 1967. Ten months later, Stanley renews her passport, while deleting Barry (Barack Hussein Obama [Soebarkah]).

No official U.S. State Department record, biography, or fact-check confirms issuance of a separate U.S. passport to him under “Soebarkah” or any name during his Indonesia years (1967–1971).

My grandparents laughed and pointed at me and waved some more until the customs official finally tapped me on the shoulder and asked me if I was an American,” Obama wrote, describing his return-alone trip from Indonesia. “I nodded and handed him my passport.

A valid U.S. passport (or sometimes proof of citizenship) is required for a U.S. citizen to return from overseas. In this case a nod and wink from a stateless traveler was enough. Ah, that Barry charm.

Alternate explanation: Sure, a grandparent will laugh at anything their grandchild does… or was it a ruse? Grandpa waved and pulled the good ole’ Jedi mind trick: “This is not the stateless one you’re looking for.” Surely this event was covered in Barry’s best seller, “Dreams of My Passport.”

Barry was flying solo. Stanley arrived separately with the only passport issued by the State Department, but of course, that passport had already expired. Details, details.

Based upon biographical details, Ann Dunham sent 10-year-old Barry back to Hawaii from Indonesia in mid-1971 to live with her parents (Stanley and Madelyn Dunham) and attend the Punahou School.

From the timeline shown in the hardcopy version of “Where’s the Birth Certificate?” page 246:

So, Stanley renewed her passport in 1968, and it was valid until July 18, 1970. She was then allowed to fly on a passport that had expired the prior year. So, why even renew a passport if an expired one is accepted?

Was Grandpa there again with his Jedi mind magic?

To date, Barry has refused to release to the U.S. public his State Department passport records and international travel documentation. Why?

Ah, the happy family reunited. Palm trees, sand, and tropical breezes. The stuff of marital bliss.

The search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

