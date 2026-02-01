Obama: CIA Legend, Pt 10 - Lolo Who?

Before we move on to Barry’s return to Blue Hawaii, it makes sense to try and make sense of Lolo, daddy number two.

First, do we dare try to nail down Lolo’s real name? Just a wild guess - the result will generate more questions than answers. Par for this course.

Records indicate that Barry’s daddy number two was born on January 2, 1935, in Bandung, in the West Java province of the Dutch East Indies (now Indonesia) as Soetoro Martodihardjo. “Soetoro” was not a last name but a given name, and in the Javanese tradition, if a surname is required, the father’s name (Martodihardjo) would be used.

As for his first name, “Lolo,” (as this story goes) was given to him by his childhood playmates as a nickname since they had difficulty pronouncing “ro” correctly with a rolled “r” which instead came out “lo.” That still does not make complete sense, but, what does in The Barry Zone, so let us move on.

Yet, just to over-complete the already complicated, Lolo Soetoro was also known in “EYD” as Lolo Sutoro. EYD is the official spelling system used in the Indonesian language. The current system uses the Latin script and is called Ejaan yang Disempurnakan, hence the acronym EYD. EYD translates to “Enhanced Spelling,” “Perfected Spelling,” or “Improved Spelling.” Now that is perfectly enhanced and improved, right?

Daddy number two was also known as Lolo Soetoro Mangunharjo or Mangundikardjo.

Let us summarize:

The Many Names of Daddy Number Two

Soetoro Martodihardjo (birth name - given name + father’s name) Lolo (childhood nickname) Lolo Soetoro (name he used in the United States) Lolo Soetoro Mangunharjo (full name variant)* Lolo Soetoro Mangundikardjo (alternate spelling of full name)* Lolo Sutoro (modern Indonesian spelling)

There is no record to explain the specific origin or meaning of "Mangunharjo/Mangundikardjo" or when/why he “adopted” these additional names. They simply appear in various records.

Lolo attended Gadjah Mada University in Yogyakarta, where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Geography in 1961.

Lolo was hired ~1961 as a geographer (“mapper”) for the Indonesian Army Topographic Service before leaving for the U.S.

From the timeline shown in the hardcopy version of “Where’s the Birth Certificate?” page 244:

According to a covertactionmagazine.com article of October 1, 2021, A Company Family: The Untold History of Obama and the CIA:

In March 1965, Ann married an Indonesian Lieutenant Colonel, Lolo Soetoro, whom she met at the University of Hawaii’s East-West Center, a “kinder, gentler version of the School of the Americas,” according to one writer, and “cover for a training program in which Southeast Asians were brought to Hawaii and trained to go back to create agent nets,” as U.S. Information Service (USIS) Director Frank Scotten described it.

A friend of Ann’s told her biographer that the marriage to Lolo was arranged, suggesting that Ann may have acted as a female “honeypot” for the CIA whose job was to recruit assets and help them obtain U.S. citizenship.

In 1966, Lolo was forced by the Indonesian government to return to Indonesia from Hawaii during a government-wide recall of students studying abroad following the 1965 failed coup.

Upon his arrival back in Indonesia, Lolo enlisted in Indonesian Army, working on mapping/surveying, and was immediately sent to the remote territory of Western New Guinea (now Papua), which Indonesia had recently acquired. He served there for roughly a year as a military geographer, surveying and mapping jungle terrain for government infrastructure projects.

Lolo ended his military career as a lieutenant colonel in 1970. He then worked as a manager for the American Union Oil company (Unocal) in Indonesia during the early 1970s. He worked as a government relations manager for the company, helping them manage operations in Indonesia.

During the Cold War, oil companies operating in strategic regions often had relationships with intelligence services. Indonesia’s oil resources and location made it a focus of US corporate and intelligence interests.

So, was Lolo just a mapper turned military officer then oil man? Or had he become a CIA asset? Or just a loving father?

From the hardcopy version of “Where’s the Birth Certificate?”

The impression Obama gives in Dreams is that the troubles in his mother’s marriage began immediately upon their arrival in Jakarta in 1967 or 1968. “Still, something had happened between her [Ann Dunham] and Lolo in the year that they had been apart,” Obama wrote on page 42 of Dreams. “On some nights, she [Ann Dunham] would hear him up after everyone else had gone to bed, wandering through the house with a bottle of imported whiskey, nursing his secrets,” Obama continued writing onto the next page.

…Ann Dunham returned to Indonesia after 1971, presumably returning to live in Jakarta with Lolo and with their daughter Maya. Soetoro returned to the United States after 1971, even achieving permanent resident status. Through 1974, Ann Dunham continues to fight with the U.S. government to get Lolo permission to return freely and live in the United States, typically signing her letters as S. Ann Soetoro, representing herself as a loving wife.

Whether Lolo’s nocturnal alcohol-laced wanderings precipitated a falling out, or the secrets just kept piling up to the point of irreconcilable differences, the fact is the second marriage ended due to “differing values:”

From the timeline shown in the hardcopy version of “Where’s the Birth Certificate?” page 246:

After the divorce, Lolo married Erna Kustina. She bore him two children, Yusuf Aji Soetoro (b. 1981) and Rahayu Nurmaida Soetoro (b. 1984) Encyclopedia Britannica. Lolo continued his work as a geographer until his untimely death on March 2, 1987 Pew Research Center. He remained employed with Union Oil Company (later Mobil Oil) in government relations, applying his geographical expertise to the energy sector.

Lolo died of a liver ailment in Jakarta in 1987 at age 52, and was buried in Tanah Kusir Cemetery, South Jakarta.

On September 14, 2010, Jason Smathers filed a Freedom of Information Act )FOIA) request for records relating to any of Lolo’s AKAs.

That FOIA request was denied.

As we close the chapter regarding the interesting times revolving around Barry’s daddy number two, the search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

