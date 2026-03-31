Obama: CIA Legend - Protector of Democracy?

Hussein took time out from his criminal conspiracy to overthrow America, tear up the Constitution, and burn the Bill of Rights, to motivate the Democrat base in Pennsylvania with an oral fantasy perhaps inspired by George Orwell’s Ministry of Truth from 1984.

The Ministry of Truth (Newspeak: Minitrue) - the Orwellian government department responsible for propaganda and the systematic falsification of history to maintain Big Brother’s power. The Ministry: the antithesis of its name, managing media, entertainment, education, and news to curate a fictional reality for the citizens of Oceania…in this application, Blue America. Obama is America’s Minister of Newspeak.

Watch Obama’s closing message to voters in Philadelphia, November 5, 2022:

There’s this common thread. There’s this thing that binds us together as Americans. I believe that no matter who we are or where we come from, what we look like, who we love, what our last name is, how we worship. I believe that all of us matter. The kind of slash and burn politics that we’re seeing right now, that doesn’t have to be who we are. We can be better. and and it has nothing to do by the way with political correctness or being too woke, it’s about fundamental values that my grandparents from Kansas taught me. Values I grew up with, values you grew up with. Values we try to teach our kids, values we learn in churches and Mosques and synagogues and temples. Honesty, fairness, opportunity, hard work values but Josh Shapiro and John Fetterman stand for, values that Joe Biden stands for, values that were enshrined in our founding documents a few miles from here. A clarion call for freedom and equality that Philly’s own Liberty Bell represents. That’s what America stands for. That’s who we are. So, if you’re anxious and frustrated right now, don’t complain ,don’t mope, don’t tune out, get off your couch and do what? (VOTE!) put down your phones and do what? (VOTE!) Vote for Josh Shapiro, vote for John Fetterman, vote for leaders who will fight for you and your family. Vote for folks who will fight for that big inclusive, hopeful, forward-looking America that we believe in. Who will work with Joe Biden to build a country that is more fair and more just and more equal and more free. That’s our test, let’s get to work. I love you Philly!

How many lines of white powder did Barry have to ingest before delivering that boat load of balderdash with a straight face?

(Fortunately for US, Fetterman has become the Senator that Obama was portraying, but the exact opposite of what Obama was hoping he would be…independent and patriotic.)

Putting This in Perspective

Obama and Biden held campaign rallies for Pennsylvania's Democrat gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro and Democrat U.S. Senate candidate Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Nov. 5, 2022, in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.

Marc Levy et al, ADN.com, “Obama to Democrats: ‘Sulking and moping is not an option’” November 5, 2022:

Even before arriving in Pennsylvania, Biden was dealing with a fresh political mess after upsetting some in his party for promoting plans to shut down fossil fuel plants in favor of green energy. While he made the comments in California the day before, the fossil fuel industry is a major employer in Pennsylvania.

PITTSBURGH — The Democratic Party’s most powerful voices warned Saturday that abortion, Social Security and democracy itself are at risk as they labored to overcome fierce political headwinds — and an ill-timed misstep from President Joe Biden (plant closure announcement) — over the final weekend of the 2022 midterm elections. “Sulking and moping is not an option,” former President Barack Obama told several hundred voters on a blustery day in Pittsburgh. “On Tuesday, let’s make sure our country doesn’t get set back 50 years.”

The nerve. In 2008, America was coalescing, realizing Dr. Martin Luther’s vision presented in his ”I Have a Dream” speech as the “March on Washington,” in 1963.

We must forever conduct our struggle on the high plane of dignity and discipline. We must not allow our creative protests to degenerate into physical violence. . . . The marvelous new militancy which has engulfed the Negro community must not lead us to distrust all white people, for many of our white brothers, as evidenced by their presence here today, have come to realize that their destiny is tied up with our destiny.

I have a dream today . . . This will be the day when all of God’s children will be able to sing with new meaning. “My country, ’tis of thee, sweet land of liberty, of thee I sing. Land where my fathers died, land of the pilgrim’s pride, from every mountain side, let freedom ring.” And if America is to be a great nation, this must become true. So let freedom ring from the prodigious hilltops of New Hampshire. Let freedom ring from the mighty mountains of New York. Let freedom ring from the heightening Alleghenies of Pennsylvania. Let freedom ring from the snowcapped Rockies of Colorado. Let freedom ring from the curvaceous slopes of California.

Unity, freedom, equality of opportunity. Obama turned that dream into the nightmare from which we are emerging just now. His election rhetoric of “hope and change,” stands in stark contrast to his conduct for the past 28 years, and the Newspeak continues.

Bill Clinton joined Obama and Biden later that same day in Philadelphia.

Levy:

Clinton addressed increasing fears about rising crime as he stumped for New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, whose election is at risk even in deep-blue New York. He blamed Republicans for focusing on the issue to score political points. “But what are the Republicans really saying? ‘I want you to be scared and I want you to be mad. And the last thing I want you to do is think,’” Clinton said.

Don’t be scared of criminals, don’t be mad as the Democrat administration allows millions of invaders flood across the border. How dare Republicans criticize the exploding crime rates in blue states and cities! After all Biden was into equal opportunity, dispersing the hoard across all states. The Democrat position: sit back and enjoy being robbed, raped, and murdered by illegals and revolving door criminals. After all, the Democrats need violent predators to vote for them, so just put up with the collateral damage you sob sisters.

Don’t believe your lying eyes, the Obama/Biden/Harris vision of America’s future can only be realized if you vote Democrat. Imagine the 2028 presidential choices to be presented to Democrat voters…Harris 2.0, Newsome, AOC. Talk about a dystopian future.

1984:

Winston kept his back turned to the telescreen. It was safer, though, as he well knew, even a back can be revealing. A kilometre away the Ministry of Truth, his place of work, towered vast and white above the grimy landscape. This, he thought with a sort of vague distaste.

WAR IS PEACE



FREEDOM IS SLAVERY



IGNORANCE IS STRENGTH

So, yes, let’s all get ready to VOTE!

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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