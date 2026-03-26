Obama: CIA Legend - New Leftist Foundations

We continue with the little-known open side of Obama’s adventures, setting the stage for tearing the curtain to expose the hidden dark side of The Barry Zone in future Substacks.

The 2019 Summit: In October, the third annual Obama Foundation Summit was held in Chicago based on the theme "Places Reveal Our Purpose." The event brought together hundreds of Leftist leaders-to-be from around the world for further grooming, indoctrination, energizing, and mobilizing to further poison the world with Leftist community-based activism.

Asia-Pacific Expansion: The Foundation launched its Leaders: Asia-Pacific program in 2019, selecting 200 Leftist potential future leaders from 33 nations and territories for a one-year “leadership development program.” The World Economic Forum Obama style.

Obama made Indonesia a cornerstone of his quest to cast his dark shadow internationally through the Obama Foundation. What a surprise! Honoring his true heritage. Obama’s focus shift away from America as he developed a Leftist Mentorship Model based upon his personal development and presidential legacy. The indoctrination Obama received from his various hate-America “mentors” is now being passed on to the next generation.

Obama Clone 0001

Hatta Kresna Aditya: Founder of Rahsa Nusantara, an organization focused on “empowering Indigenous communities” (no whites allowed) through “environmental protection” (climate alarmism). The Green New Scam Goes Global.

In Indonesia, the name “Hatta” is associated with Mohammad Hatta, the country’s first Vice President and a “Nationalist-Muslim” displayed a deep devotion to Islam.

While Hatta’s exact city of birth is not in the public record (sound familiar?), his professional and academic roots are firmly planted in West Java, Indonesia.

Aditya’s background and professional practices reflect a strong alignment with Islamic values and traditional Indonesian spirituality. Like the vast majority of people in Bandung and West Java, Hatta comes from a Muslim background.

Following in the footsteps of the Obama Foundation’s values, Hatta is a vocal advocate for diversity. He often speaks about how "diversity is strength" and works to empower “marginalized” groups. DEI goes global.

Obama’s Library From Hell Takes Shape

Presidential Center Progress: While the physical construction in Chicago faced legal and regulatory hurdles which were not fully cleared until later, 2019 was a major year for finalizing the architectural designs.

Higher Ground Productions

2019 marked the debut of the Obamas’ media hope and change aspirations through their production company, Higher Ground Productions, in partnership with Netflix. The production company consistently promotes a progressive worldview by pushing the narratives of systemic inequality, labor rights, and social justice. Go figure.

The “Don’t Be a Purity Act” Speech: Appearing at a Democracy Alliance event in November 2019, Obama cautioned Democratic candidates against “revolutionary” rhetoric that might alienate moderate voters, urging them to stay rooted in the “real world” concerns of average Americans. Lessons learned, or delivered with a wink and a nod?

“Democracy Reform:” Obama continued to work closely with Eric Holder and the National Democratic Redistricting Committee (NDRC) to ensure the 2020 census would include illegals, and use lawfare in subsequent redistricting battles to prevent the Republican party from undoing decades of Democrat gerrymandering.

Collin Anderson, “FLASHBACK: Obama Launched His Political Career Through Gerrymandering,” July 2, 2019:

Former president Barack Obama took to Twitter on Monday to decry "politicians manipulating maps" for political gain, but a look back to his early days in Illinois shows he used his redistricting power as a state senator to launch his political career.

Long before All on the Line was formed this year, it was Obama taking advantage of the redistricting power he had as a member of the Democratic majority in the Illinois state senate. In a move once described by the New Yorker’s Ryan Lizza as “the most important event in Obama’s early political life,” the then-Illinois lawmaker had his district redrawn to include a neighborhood that would prove critical to his political rise. In the process of drawing new district lines to help Democrats in upcoming elections, Obama redrew his own South Side Chicago district to extend north to include the city’s affluent Gold Coast neighborhood, and he gained new wealthy and influential constituents.

Obama’s superiority complex has resulted from the combination of hypocrisy, hubris, ambition, and unaccountability. Perhaps that last characteristic is about to change…we can only hope.

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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