Obama: CIA Legend - Liar-in-Chief, Pt 2

Obama has long identified as a Christian. Furries identify as animals, does that make them four legged creatures? So, surely Obama the Christian is not really Hussein the Muslim. Let’s try a deep dive into The Barry Zone for the answer.

In a 2015 naturalization ceremony speech (responding to anti-Muslim sentiment), the pResident Barack Hussein Obama stated:

“We can never say it often or loudly enough: Immigrants and refugees revitalize and renew America.”

Hussein compared Muslim “immigrants” of today to Catholic immigrants of the past. Let us compare a prominent Muslim immigrant of today to a prominent Catholic immigrant of the past.

Omar Abdel-Rahman

Commonly known as “The Blind Sheikh”, was a blind Egyptian Islamist cleric and jihadist leader. He entered the U.S. in July 1990 on a tourist visa issued by the U.S. Embassy in Khartoum, Sudan. He remained in the U.S. due to a series of bureaucratic escalations and errors even though he should have been deported.

In 1995, Abdel-Rahman and nine followers were convicted in a major terrorism trial on charges including:

Seditious conspiracy — plotting a “war of urban terrorism” against the United States.

Planning to bomb major New York landmarks (e.g., United Nations headquarters, Lincoln and Holland Tunnels, George Washington Bridge).

Plotting to assassinate Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak during a 1993 visit to New York.

Other terrorism-related charges.

So, this is an example of how Muslims “revitalize and renew” America. Now for something completely different, an example of a Catholic immigrant of the past:

Francesca Saverio Cabrini

Cabrini arrived in New York City in 1889. Despite arriving with no money and facing initial resistance from local church leaders, she immediately began organizing help for the immigrant community.

Mother Cabrini who started “Missionary Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus:”

Cabrini organized catechism and education classes for the Italian immigrants and provided for the needs of the many orphans. She established schools and orphanages despite tremendous odds. Soon, requests for her to open schools came to Frances Cabrini from all over the world. She traveled to Europe, Central and South America and throughout the United States. She made 23 trans-Atlantic crossings and established 67 institutions: schools, hospitals and orphanages. Her activity was relentless until her death. On December 22, 1917, in Chicago, she died. In 1946, she was canonized a saint by Pope Pius XII in recognition of her holiness and service to mankind and was named Patroness of Immigrants in 1950.

Comparing new comers Mother Cabrini and Omar Abdel-Rahman highlights two fundamentally different ways of influencing immigrant and religious communities in America. Cabrini the Catholic became a symbol of social integration and institutional building, while Abdel-Rahman the Muslim became a symbol of violence, radicalization, and the destruction of America from within during the late 20th century. Hussein is the model for taking this jihad into the 21st century.

But, we’ve come a long way since the 1990’s, and under the influence of Barack Hussein Obama, we’ve put our differences aside as hope and change lead us into a more perfect union, right?

Thomas J. Sugrue, Giolderlerhrman.org, “A More Perfect Union? Barack Obama and the Politics of Unity,” Summer 2013:

On March 18, 2008, Obama delivered perhaps the most famous address of his entire career, in response to the release of excerpts from controversial sermons by his Chicago minister, the Reverend Jeremiah Wright Jr. In his speech, "A More Perfect Union," Obama distanced himself from Wright but also took the occasion to offer a history lesson on race and civil rights in the United States.

He began the speech by referring to “our ancestors” and “We the People” and “our founding documents.” His words echoed Abraham Lincoln; he consummated the address with a long quote from George Washington.

Obama also laced the address with Christian language, drawing from “the words of Scripture” and referring to "the God-given promise that all are equal, all are free, and all deserve a chance to pursue their full measure of happiness." References to the founders and the Christian Bible are commonplace in major presidential addresses, but they took on particular significance in 2009, after a campaign in which Obama faced charges that he was un-American. A vocal minority wrongly believed that he was born outside the United States or that he was a Muslim.

In the end, whether on race or the role of government, whether on the market or on Islam, Obama’s First Inaugural Address demonstrated the President’s ideological and political commitment to finding common ground through reason and persuasion. Over the ensuing years of his presidency, that belief in unity—at home and abroad—would be put to a test far more difficult than the President, in his soaring rhetoric in late January 2009, could ever have imagined.

How does that optimistic appraisal square with a more realistic appraisal of how Hussein actually governed as pResident?

Bradford Richardson, TheHill,com, “Republican: Obama most ‘racially divisive’ president since Civil War,” January 15, 2016:

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) on Thursday said President Obama is the most “racially divisive” president America has seen since slavery was abolished. “There probably has not been a more racially divisive, economic divisive president in the White House since we had presidents who supported slavery,” Brooks said on “The Dale Jackson Show,” as first reported by BuzzFeed News.

“He’s clearly the most racially divisive president we’ve had since I’ve been alive,”

Hussein and the Blind Sheikh became the divisive models for many Muslim “leaders” in the U.S. to this day. For example, Imam Imran Salha claims that Islam offers the only path forward for America.

News-Pravda.com, “Imam, Muslim mosque leader in Michigan calls ‘Islam America’s Last Hope,’” November 29, 2025:

Imam, Muslim mosque leader in Michigan calls ‘Islam America’s Last Hope’ He calls to replace America’s laws with Sharia Law He specifically says Muslims will overtake white people with Sharia Law They aren’t yelling this overseas, this is in Michigan

Imam Salha says this loudly and often:

And they want to show us morality? You want to teach me how to be refined? Excuse me, you are the ignorant and I am the knowledgeable. Please step aside because the last hope for America is in Islam. We are the ones that will remind them of the truth. We are the leaders of the world. We are the masters. We are the teachers. Don’t worry about the filet mignon and the unseasoned chicken of the white man that colonized our lands. We will bring Sharia to your chicken. We will bring spices into your kitchens. Mashallah. For you to be welcomed into the wonderful world of the non-colonized cuisine. Oh Allah, save the oppressed people in Palestine, Gaza, Sudan, Africa, and Kashmir. Oh Allah, save the oppressed people all over the world. Oh Allah, curse the Zionist aggressors. Oh Allah, annihilate them, for they are no match for You. Oh Allah, we make You our shield against them, and take refuge in You from their evil. Make us rejoice with victory an conquest soon, oh Lord of the Universe.

Obama the Christian Unifier-In-Chief or Hussein, the Muslim Divider-In-Chief?

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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