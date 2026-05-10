Obama: CIA Legend - Liar-in-Chief, Pt 4

Hussein while campaigning for his puppet Joe Biden, November 2, 2020:

He (Trump) told his supporters, don't tell anybody, but he's going to fire Dr. Fauci after the election.

By the end of 2020, it was becoming clear that COVID-19 was created in a lab using gain-of-function processes, Fauci was behind it all, and had lied to Trump and everyone else all along. Firing Fauci would be the first step in preventing him from doing further damage. Hussein continued:

So just in case you were worried that Trump had been taking COVID too seriously, he's stated publicly he's going to fire the one person in the administration. A carryover was also the president when I was in there, helped me deal with Ebola and H1N was one of the people who was at the front lines of dealing with HIV/AIDS, one of the world's leading experts on infectious disease, one of the few people in this administration who's been taking this seriously all along, and what'd he say? His second term plan is to fire that guy.

So, why fire his royal highness of vaccines, Lord Fauci? His track record was spotless, right?

Phil Magness, TheDailyEconomy.org, “Fauci Was Duplicitous on the AIDS Epidemic Too,” February 23, 2021:

In May 1983, amid the rapidly escalating AIDS crisis, a doctor at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) promoted a stunning theory about the newly encountered disease in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA). Noting that the same issue of the journal contained an article documenting one of the first cases of the immunodeficiency disease’s appearance in an infant, the author sounded an alarm about “the possibility that routine close contact, as within a family household, can spread the disease.”

The author of the article has since attained widespread familiarity. It was Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, a rising star within the NIH bureaucracy.

We now know of course that Fauci’s theory was wrong. HIV, the virus that was later discovered to cause AIDS, only transmits by exposure to infected bodily fluids such as blood, or by sexual contact. The infant infection discussed in the same JAMA issue involved vertical transmission from the mother to child during pregnancy.’

Although his speculative commentary had triggered a national media frenzy over unfounded fears of AIDS transmission through routine contact, Fauci himself emerged relatively unscathed from the episode. He did so by deploying an all-too-familiar tactic from his Covid-19 commentary: the political pivot, executed in front of a fawning news media.

Fauci & COVID-19 was merely deja vu all over again. Hussein continued the lies:

I mean, they've (Trump administration) already said they're not going to contain the pandemic. Now they want to fire the one person who could actually help them contain the pandemic.

One of Fauci’s primary pandemic containment recommendations was for all of humanity, including babies, to wear cloth masks to prevent the spread. Let’s explore that whopper…

Todd S. Callender J.D., Jerome R. Corsi Ph.D., Craig D. Campbell, Ph.D., “Disease X and Military Martial Law: Defeating the Globalist Plan to Depopulate the World and Enslave the Remnant,” April 29, 2025:

Although trusted by the public four years ago, the case can be made that Fauci is both a malevolent fraud and chronic liar. When left-leading Slate is lowered to admitting Fauci’s lies, and reduced to explaining them away as “noble,” there is fire beneath that smoke. Although some have claimed that the evidence changed substantively in the early weeks of March, our assessment of the literature does not concur. We believe the evidence at the time of Fauci’s 60 Minutes interview was largely similar to that in April 2020. Thus, there are two ways to consider Fauci’s statement. One possibility is, as he says, that his initial statement was dishonest but motivated to avoid a run on masks needed by health care workers. The other is that he believed his initial statements were accurate, and he subsequently decided to advocate for cloth masks to divert attention from surgical or N95 masks, or to provide a sense of hope and control to a fearful and anxious public.

So, the need for “hope and control” is to be understood with the same unquestioned benevolence as “hope and change”? The lofty pontifications of the Vaxer in Chief elevated to the same level as still vaunted Divider in Chief? (Hussein)

Watch this June 12, 2020 interview by Dr. Jerome Corsi, Ph.D. and Dr. Karladine Graves of former Fauci associate, whistleblower Dr. Judy Mikovits, for the truth about Fauci, masks, and related topics. Back to Hussein:

Thanks to the work of the Biden administration, Dr. Fauci, we already have millions of kids around the country who have gotten vaccinated, which means that if you’re still thinking about it, you know, get informed, talk to somebody you trust, your family doctor, your pediatrician, a school nurse. They’ll tell you it’s safe, it’s effective. This vaccine is tailored for kids. And then come on down and buy a spot to get vaccinated. You can get it for free just by going to vaccine.gov. It’ll tell you exactly where you can go to get vaccinated. And make sure to do it as you (Fauci) said for your kids your entire family as well.

This X post, by The SCIF, May 9, 2026 adds important details and an appropriate conclusion:

“Obama and Dr. Fauci lied about COVID, its origins, the dangers of the vaccine, and funded it with your taxpayer dollars through USAID.

In the 1990s, only a couple hundred deaths occurred a year related to vaccines. In 2021 there was 21,000 deaths, and today there are over 39,000 deaths associated from the COVID vaccine alone.

While COVID was being created, over 200 virologists and scientists signed a letter to Obama demanding he stop Dr. Fauci’s gain-of-function research on man-made viruses.

What did Obama and Fauci do? They moved the project overseas to hide it from oversight. After the pandemic was initiated, they pushed the vaccine to reduce the population and get rich, when the FDA and pharmaceutical companies knew the risks of the vaccine, they hid the findings and pushed it anyway, while you and your family members suffered.

They used the pandemic to reduce the population, get rich, take away rights, while rigging elections to conduct regime change operations, installing puppet regimes to forward the global elite cabal’s agenda.

Nothing that happened was organic, it was all planned. Indict and prosecute every single one of them. NEVER forget what they did to us because it’s not over.”

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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