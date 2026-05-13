Obama: CIA Legend - Liar-in-Chief, Pt 7

The truth is to Barack Hussein Obama as Kryptonite is to Superman. As such, he has protected himself behind a lead shield of media Newspeak and Deep State attack dogs.

The most famous example of Hussein’s aversion to truth and willingness to spin any falsehood to achieve a goal was his false promise regarding his Healthcare Trojan Horse - ObamaCare: "If you like your health care plan, you can keep it." He knew that his claim was a lie, but he needed the public to buy into the false assurance that their medical plan decisions were protected. The only protection provided was for healthcare industry giants.

Hussein once claimed that the budget sequester was not something he proposed, though it was later established that his administration's advisers actually devised the plan.

Now out of office, Hussein’s primary task to avoid being held accountable for his lies and criminal actions through repeating the talking points that have enabled him to walk in public wearing his Emperor’s New Clothes.

One of Hussein’s most obvious favorite yarns is his “dedication to impartiality.”

Hussein’s conversation with Steve Scully at the Jefferson Educational Society on Tuesday, September 16, 2025 in Erie, PA.

And so, I think all of us, Democrats and Republicans and folks in between, we had disagreements, but we agreed on the basics. We agreed on rule of law, and we agreed on independent judiciaries.

The truth: Judges appointed by Hussein have been at the forefront of numerous legal challenges and rulings against Trump administration policies, particularly regarding immigration, the 1798 Alien Enemies Act, and executive authority. These judges have frequently blocked initiatives and ruled as judicial activists and leftist political hacks in black robes. The poster boy for leftist judicial activism:

James Emanuel "Jeb" Boasberg (born 1963) is the Chief Judge of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia. He was nominated by Hussein in January 2011, confirmed March 14, 2011, and took the bench on March 17, 2011. He became Chief Judge on March 17, 2023.

LawEnforcementToday.com, “Far-left DC judge exceeded his authority under the Alien Enemies Act by trying to overrule Executive Branch,” March 19, 2025:

Federal District Judge James Boasberg, a partisan hack who was prominent in the incarceration of January 6 political prisoners, granted a temporary restraining order (TRO) in an attempt to stop the Trump administration from deporting violent members of the Tren de Aragua criminal gang, which President Trump has declared to be a threat to national security as a terrorist organization. The administration invoked the Alien Enemies Act to remove the members from the U.S.

As Hussein continued the “conversation,” his nose grew ever longer.

And we said that the Justice Department has to be scrupulously non-political, so that people trust the FBI, and they trust the Justice Department.

In reality, Hussein ensured that Benedict Arnold has lost his place in the annuls of American history as our country’s the most prominent traitor to a demonic JV Team of miscreants.

DNI.org, “New Evidence Uncovers Obama-Directed Creation of False Intelligence Report Used to Launch Years-long Coup to Undermine President Trump and the American People,” July 23, 2025:

The ODNI records released on Friday, Senator Chuck Grassley’s release on Monday of the appendix to the DOJ OIG’s June 2018 report known as the “Clinton annex,” and the HPSCI oversight report released today confirm a treasonous conspiracy led by President Obama and his national security team, including James Clapper, John Brennan, and James Comey, to manipulate and manufacture intelligence that promoted a contrived false narrative falsely claiming: “Putin aspired to help President-elect Trump’s election chances, when possible, by discrediting Secretary Clinton.” President Obama directed the creation of this January 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment after President Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, and it served as the basis for what was essentially a years-long coup against the duly elected President of the United States, subverting the will of the American people and attempting to delegitimize Donald Trump’s presidency. “The stunning revelations these intelligence documents expose should concern every American. There is irrefutable evidence detailing how President Obama and his national security team directed the creation of an Intelligence Community Assessment that they knew was false, promoting the contrived narrative that Russia interfered in the 2016 election to help President Trump win, as though it were true.” - Dni Tulsi Gabbard

Again from Hussein’s “conversation:”

And we put in inspector generals to make sure that we rooted out corruption, and we protected whistleblowers.

The Facts: from Our Substack, “Obama’s Panoply of Firsts, Pt 5 - Hussein Fires Honest IG For Trying to Hold A Hussein Supporter Responsible For His Crimes”

In June 2009, President Barack Obama removed Gerald Walpin, the Inspector General (IG) of the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS), which oversees AmeriCorps. Walpin, originally appointed by President George W. Bush in 2007, had investigated Kevin Johnson (then-mayor of Sacramento, former NBA star, and a known Obama supporter and political ally).

Walpin’s office found that Johnson’s nonprofit, St. HOPE, had “misused” $850,000 in AmeriCorps grants. Allegations included using federal funds for personal errands (e.g., washing Johnson’s car), political activities, and other improper purposes. There were also related concerns regarding inappropriate conduct with students.

Finally (for this post), we present just another whopper from Hussein’s eerie Erie blatherfest:

And we held up free speech as an example for the world. This is what happens when the marketplace of ideas can actually operate. And we don’t go around punishing people for what they think and what they say.

Hussein’s Marketplace of Darkness

Hussein’s administration aggressively prosecuted whistleblowers, surveilled journalists, and wielded regulatory powers like the Sword of Damocles. Key actions included unmasking political opponents as “national security threats,” using the Espionage Act to prosecute leakers, seizing the phone records of journalists, and political opponents, and implementing campus policies that restricted speech.

“Unmasking“ of American identities in intelligence reports during the 2016 election transition, falsely stating it was for national security, not political purposes. Hussein tasked former National Security Adviser Susan Rice to target Trump associates through “incidental” surveillance of foreign officials. The illegal operation was focused on taking down General Michael Flynn, President Trump's first National Security Advisor, through a series of staged events, unwarranted investigations, and lawfare legal battles that led to his resignation after only 23 days in office, his coerced bogus guilty plea for supposedly lying to the FBI, a plea that was later rescinded.

Prosecution of Whistleblowers & Sources: The administration used the Espionage Act to prosecute government leakers more than all previous administrations combined. A most notable case: the imprisonment of John Kiriakou.

Surveillance of Journalists: In 2013, the DOJ secretly seized two months of phone records for Associated Press reporters and editors, an “unheard of” overreach, to identify the source of a leak.

Targeting Journalists: The administration named Fox News reporter James Rosen as a “co-conspirator” in a warrant to track his emails and movement, and forced New York Times reporter James Risen to risk jail by refusing to identify a source.

Attack on Free Speech on Campus: The Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights expanded the definition of sexual harassment to include “unwelcome” speech, leading to the regulation of speech on university campuses.

Attack on Online Speech: FCC and FEC proposals were viewed as attempts to regulate online political speech, and the DOJ targeted individuals for internet videos deemed supportive of terrorism, even if they did not incite violence.

Hussein has stated that his administration was "scandal-free" or "historically free of scandal." In a 60 Minutes interview and other appearances, he noted, “I didn't have scandals, which seems like it shouldn't be something you brag about," later clarifying, "Nobody in my administration got indicted,"

…to which we say, “Justice is coming, buckle up Barry!”

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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