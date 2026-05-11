Obama: CIA Legend - Liar-in-Chief, Pt 5

Hussein Sets the Stage For the “New World Order”

Remarks by President Obama in Address to the United Nations General Assembly, United Nations General Assembly Hall, September 24, 2014:

America is committed to a development agenda that eradicates extreme poverty by 2030. We will do our part to help people feed themselves, power their economies, and care for their sick. If the world acts together, we can make sure that all of our children enjoy lives of opportunity and dignity.

Not So Fast, Hussein

The demonic plan by the global elite (the “Owners”) was in motion as Hussein’s promises of prosperity were mere ploys to enact a single system of tyrannical governance. Fortunately for humanity, that ploy has been exposed.

Todd S. Callender J.D., Jerome R. Corsi Ph.D., Craig D. Campbell, Ph.D., “Disease X and Military Martial Law: Defeating the Globalist Plan to Depopulate the World and Enslave the Remnant,” April 29, 2025 (starting on page 211 of the paperback version), Todd Callender exposes the truth:

The United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development was adopted by all of its member states in 2015. Originally, the Convention was called “The Agenda for the 21st’ Century.” The UN has promoted the Agenda as the blueprint for “peace and prosperity” for everyone, focusing on the themes of sustainability, poverty eradication, and environmental protection. Per the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs Sustainable Development website. At its heart are the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which are an urgent call for action by all countries - developed and developing - in a global partnership. They recognize that ending poverty and other deprivations must go hand-in-hand with strategies that improve health and education, reduce inequality, and spur economic growth – all while tackling climate change and working to preserve our oceans and forests. While the 17 enumerated goals sound like the solution for all failed human endeavors on our planet, the reality is quite the opposite, as their sinister intention is to eliminate all private property rights, borders, and 7 billion people. The Owners intend to enslave the remnant of humanity, and live blissful lives without the useless eaters getting in the way. The 17 propagandized goals are as follows:

Goal 1: End poverty in all its forms everywhere

Goal 2: End hunger, achieve food security and improved nutrition and promote sustainable agriculture

Goal 3: Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages

Goal 4: Ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all

Goal 5: Achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls

Goal 6: Ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all

Goal 7: Ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all

Goal 8: Promote sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all

Goal 9: Build resilient infrastructure, promote inclusive and sustainable industrialization and foster innovation

Goal 10: Reduce inequality within and among countries

Goal 11: Make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable

Goal 12: Ensure sustainable consumption and production patterns

Goal 13: Take urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts

Goal 14: Conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development

Goal 15: Protect, restore and promote sustainable use of terrestrial ecosystems, sustainably manage forests, combat desertification, and halt and reverse land degradation and halt biodiversity loss

Goal 16: Promote peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development, provide access to justice for all and build effective, accountable and inclusive institutions at all levels

Goal 17: Strengthen the means of implementation and revitalize the global partnership for sustainable development

Coming from a business background, my immediate question in reaction to this fanciful wish list, is how does anyone measure any of these goals to determine true progress let alone ultimate achievement? Some nations are sure to fall short of achieving one or more of these dreams. How will we know? What is to be believed from member states ruled by tyrants with a track record of being less than honest? Let’s just throw out a wild example - Communist China. Since I’m pitching, let me throw out just one no so random example of Communist Chinese Party lies – the origin of COVID-19. Sounds related, yes? Even the WHO, lead by CCP anointed Ghebreyesus, who parroted every false report and notion put out by the CCP regarding the bioweapon, Communist China has set him up as the fall guy for covering up the leak. Your veracity must be pretty shot when even your own puppet master rats you out. Monarchies and dictatorships were the norm for national leadership until the United States created a constitutional republic. Speaking of veracity, we had to scour through dozens of search results to find one that properly defines the US as a republic, not today’s popular false notion of a pure democracy. Agenda 2030 creates the new framework for a return to governance of, by, and for the autocrats. The Owners are salivating at the prospect. The Sustainability Goals should go without saying, but things that cannot be measured cannot be obtained. Call it Todd’s “Rule of the Obvious.”

If Hussein’s Fantasies Were Fish, We’d All Have A Fry

Hussein concluded his 9/24/14 speech to the UN:

The people of the world now look to us, here, to be as decent, and as dignified, and as courageous as they are trying to be in their daily lives. And at this crossroads, I can promise you that the United States of America will not be distracted or deterred from what must be done. We are heirs to a proud legacy of freedom, and we’re prepared to do what is necessary to secure that legacy for generations to come. I ask that you join us in this common mission, for today’s children and tomorrow’s.

Meanwhile, back on earth…

You Will Do What I Say, Or Else

2014 was one of the most turbulent and politically rancorous years of Hussein's pResidency, marked by significant foreign policy crises, domestic controversies, major executive overreach, and a sweeping electoral repudiation in the midterms. It was also the year in which Hussein most aggressively turned to unilateral executive action after realizing that the Republican-controlled Congress would not rubber stamp his legislative agenda. It’s not nice to say “No” to the anointed one. Is that why Hussein was trying to use the UN to force US to shut up and just obey the Owners?

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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