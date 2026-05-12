Obama: CIA Legend - Liar-in-Chief, Pt 6

Hussein enabled ISIS to rise from a "JV team" (his own 2014 dismissal of the terrorist group) to a caliphate controlling territory the size of the United Kingdom across Iraq and Syria, with the group conducting or inspiring major terrorist attacks in Paris, Brussels, San Bernardino, and Orlando, while his rules of engagement were overly restrictive and politically driven.

Trump by contrast, upon taking office in 2017, loosened those rules of engagement, delegated greater authority to battlefield commanders, dramatically intensified the air campaign, and within two years ISIS had lost virtually all of its territorial caliphate — culminating in the October 2019 special forces raid in northwestern Syria that killed ISIS founder and leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. That action followed the 2020 killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, the most consequential elimination of a terrorist leader. Military analysts and regional experts conclude that Trump's less restrictive, more operationally aggressive approach achieved in two years what Hussein's weak “strategy” had failed to accomplish in the preceding several years.

Hussein’s Typically Hollow Words

ObamaWhiteHouse.archives.org, “Remarks by the President at MacDill Air Force Base,” September 17, 2014:

In a world where technology provides a small group of killers with the ability to do terrible harm, it is America that has the capacity and the will to mobilize the world against terrorists –- including the group in Syria and Iraq known as ISIL. Our intelligence community, as I said last week, has not yet detected specific plots from these terrorists against America. But its leaders have repeatedly threatened America and our allies. And right now, these terrorists pose a threat to the people of Iraq, the people of Syria, the broader Middle East -- including our personnel, our embassies, our consulates, our facilities there. And if left unchecked, they could pose a growing threat to the United States. So, last month, I gave the order for our military to begin taking targeted action against ISIL. And since then, our brave pilot and crews –- with your help -– have conducted more than 160 airstrikes against these terrorists. Because of your efforts, we’ve been able to protect our personnel and our facilities, and kill ISIL fighters, and given space for Iraqi and Kurdish forces to reclaim key territory. They’ve helped our partners on the ground break ISIL sieges, helped rescue civilians cornered on a mountain, helped save the lives of thousands of innocent men, women and children. That’s what you’ve done. Now going forward, as I announced last week, we’re going to degrade and ultimately destroy ISIL through a comprehensive and sustained counterterrorism strategy. And whether in Iraq or in Syria, these terrorists will learn the same thing that the leaders of al Qaeda already know: We mean what we say; our reach is long; if you threaten America, you will find no safe haven. We will find you eventually.

Did Hussein really say regarding ISIL, “We will find you eventually?” Or did he really mean, we will fund you secretly?”

What Did Hussein Actually Do?

Mallory Shelbourne, TheHill.com, “Study shows US weapons given to Syrian rebels ended up in ISIS hands,” December 14, 2017:

Weapons the United States originally supplied to Syrian rebels have ended up in the hands of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS), according to a study released Thursday. A 200-paged report by Conflict Armament Research analyzed more than 40,000 weapons retrieved from ISIS in the past three years, finding cases in which the weapons were originally supplied by the United States, Saudi Arabia, Sudan and Libya. “In summary, evidence collected by Conflict Armament Research indicates that the United States has repeatedly diverted EU-manufactured weapons and ammunition to opposition forces in the Syrian conflict,” the report says. “[ISIS] forces rapidly gained custody of significant quantities of this materiel.”

The United States, under former President Obama, had provided rebel factions fighting the Assad regime with weapons through a covert CIA program that President Trump reportedly ended earlier this year. That program differed from the Pentagon’s train and equip program under Obama, which was focused solely on fighting ISIS.

Was Hussein’s “train and equip” program really focused on fighting ISIS (or ISIL as Hussein prefers), or was it merely “Fast and Furious” Middle Eastern style? A gun running scheme supposedly aimed at nabbing the bad guys which actually arms the bad guys so they can kill the good guys? Never forget Brian Terry.

Andrew J. Tabler, WashingtonInstitute.org, “‘Uncoordinated Deconfliction’ in Syria: A Recipe to Contain, Not Defeat, ISIS,” January 26, 2015:

Following the outbreak of the Syrian uprising in 2011, the United States discarded its policy of "constructive engagement" with the regime and called on Assad to "step aside." Yet as the conflict progressed and President Obama decided not to decisively arm the rebels or enforce his "redline" on regime chemical attacks, jihadists such as ISIS and al-Qaeda affiliate Jabhat al-Nusra quickly filled opposition-controlled areas of Syria, providing strategic depth for offensives back into Iraq. The dramatic ISIS campaign against Mosul, the collapse of the U.S.-trained Iraqi security forces, and the execution of U.S. hostages led President Obama to call for the group's destruction. To reach this goal, the U.S.-led coalition launched a two-pronged approach: a bombing campaign and the arming of selected anti-ISIS forces in Iraq and Syria.

Hussein’s strategy was doomed to fail (purposely?) and resulted in the death of innocents such as American humanitarian aid worker Kayla Mueller who was kidnapped, tortured, raped repeatedly by Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Mueller’s family later confirmed that she had died.

NOTE: al-Baghdadi, who claimed to be a descendant of Hussein’s secretly beloved “Prophet Muhammad,” was the leader of ISIS from 2010 until he was killed by U.S. forces under the Trump administration in 2019.

Presidency.UCSB.edu, “Trump Campaign Press Release - FACT: The Obama-Biden Administration Failed to Take Out ISIS Terrorist Leader Al-Baghdadi,’ October 7, 2020:

When Biden was vice president in 2011, U.S. special forces located terrorist Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who would later become the bloodthirsty leader of the Islamic State (ISIS). They requested authorization for a drone strike to take him out, but it was delayed two weeks under the Obama-Biden Administration. According to U.S. special operations soldier Brett Velicovich: “So as the drone team looked down at the house through an infrared camera, the request to raid passed from one empty suit to another, from Iraq to Washington. Calls were made to bosses multiple times, pressing them to make a move, knowing that Baghdadi was in the house at that very moment. It was two weeks before they finally approved the mission.”

“But by that time it didn’t matter when the Iraqis finally stormed the house. The al-Baghdadi I knew doesn’t stay anywhere for two weeks.”

“The world’s most wanted terrorist could have very well met his maker that very night before he truly took the reins of ISIS years later.”

During Donald Trump's first administration (2017–2021), the U.S. military, in coordination with international partners, successfully destroyed the physical "caliphate" of ISIS in Iraq and Syria, eliminating their territorial control.

TrumpWhiteHouse.archives.gov, “The Trump Doctrine: Terrorists Lose and Peace Wins,“ October 30, 2020:

It’s hard to believe that just five years ago, Americans watched in horror as ISIS gained power and territory throughout the Middle East and terrorists killed 14 Americans on U.S. soil in San Bernardino, California. Today, the ISIS caliphate is destroyed. Terrorist leaders Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and Qasem Soleimani are dead. And instead of sending American troops to fight in endless wars or giving cash to terrorist sponsors in Iran, the United States is securing peace deals with our real allies across the Middle East, including Israel. “The facts speak for themselves,” foreign policy expert Harry Kazianis writes. “Trump has successfully aligned U.S. national security strategy with our national interests.”

Hussein lied, innocents died. Trump acted, terrorists redacted.

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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