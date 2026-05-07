Obama: CIA Legend - Liar-in-Chief, Pt 1

People have differences of opinion regarding the meanings of words. Those differences can be stark and even startling at times. Even the definition of simple words can be confused by talented liars. Take for instance the word “is.” In order to evade justice and serve out the rest of his sex-stained time in the Oval Office, Bill Clinton pretended to be confused by the meaning of a basic two letter word even a child understands.

Content.time.com, “Top 10 Unfortunate Political One-Liners,” Bill Clinton when

“That depends on what the meaning of ‘is’ is.” The lowest point in President Clinton’s public life, the Sept. 1998 release of the Ken Starr report also provided what might have been the lowest and most desperate of legal defenses: Clinton reached new depths of word-parsing during his videotaped August 17 testimony in front of a grand jury. Until then, America hadn’t been sure there was more than one definition of “is.” Just to be clear, there isn’t.

Lies, lies, and more lies to further the Clinton’s love of money and power.

To the Clintons, lying merely became a way to amass hundreds of millions of dollars in personal net worth, while building a $2 billion empire in the Clinton Foundation.

Jerome R. Corsi, “Partners in Crime: The Clintons’ Scheme to Monetize the White House for Personal Profit,” August 2, 2016:

The Clinton lies are not just incidental, but a core functional requirement of their “criminal enterprise.”

“To the Clintons, lying is a tactical necessity, a way to camouflage their self-interest as public service.”

The Clinton Foundation: Is a “slush fund” disguised as a global philanthropy.

Financial Disclosures: The Clintons use shell corporations to hide kickbacks and personal income.

Pay-to-Play: Public policy was sold under the guise of diplomatic or charitable initiatives.

Enter Barack Hussein Obama

Hussein transformed lying into a science…the science of destruction. His primary goal is to destroy America and all of its democratic institutions, paving the way for a communist/islamist state. Satan’s dark anti-Eutopia Caliphate.

Hussein on the Need for Judicial Integrity

Hussein appointed far-Left Harvard Law School professor Laurence Tribe as the first Senior Counselor for Access to Justice in the Department of Justice in March 2010. Tribe, who taught Hussein at Harvard and served as a key informal advisor to Hussein on judicial appointments, particularly Supreme Court nominees. Tribe ensured that Hussein’s judicial selection process would be based upon demographic diversity and ability to swing all of the courts to the left.

ObamaWhiteHouse.Archives.gov, Conversation on the Supreme Court Nomination, University of Chicago Law School, Chicago, Illinois, April 8, 2016:

There’s no doubt that in making my appointments, the values of the justice matter to me. And what I mean by that is not how they’d rule on a particular issue. In fact, we're very careful when I interview candidates not to ask them about a particular case or controversy that might make it seem as if I want a particular outcome. But what I've been consistently looking for…is people who, number one, have intellectual integrity. And what that means is, is that they look at the facts and the law, and even if it's uncomfortable to them, they don't like the outcome, they follow the law, and they recognize that that's their job.

Hussein’s Appointments Contradict His Definition of Judicial Integrity

Hussein set the table for Hillary to win the presidency in 2016 and drive the U.S. over the Left Cliff.

Reuter.com, “Obama’s judges leave liberal imprint on U.S. law,” August 26, 2016:

His appointments of dozens of judges to the country’s influential federal appeals courts have tilted the judiciary in a liberal direction that will influence rulings for years to come and be further entrenched if Democrat Hillary Clinton wins this November’s presidential election. A Reuters review of rulings by the courts over the last two years shows Obama’s appointees to the appeals courts have influenced major legal battles likely to ultimately reach the Supreme Court. Obama-appointed judges have voted in favor of broad civil rights protections, major Obama administration regulations and gun regulations and against Republican-backed voting rules.

Civil Rights Protections?

HRW.org, “Barack Obama’s Shaky Legacy on Human Rights,” January 9, 2017:

But the truth is, a careful review of Obama’s major human rights decisions shows a mixed record. In fact, he has often treated human rights as a secondary interest — nice to support when the cost was not too high, but nothing like a top priority he championed.

Obama’s efforts to close Guantánamo have been equally halfhearted. Early in his tenure, he moved slowly, enabling Congress to adopt legislation — which he refused to veto — imposing various obstacles to transferring detainees overseas and barring their transfer to the United States even for trial.

On another front in the fight against terrorism, Obama has greatly stepped up the use of aerial drones without sufficient clarity about the legal framework for targeted killing.

With respect to surveillance, Obama seems to have continued and expanded programs begun by George W. Bush that lead to massive invasions of privacy.

Obama pushed a reluctant Congress hard for immigration reform, and by executive order tried to shelter longtime residents from deportation — particularly youth who had grown up in the United States.

Hussein Denies Voter Fraud

CBSNews.com, “Obama: “The real voter fraud is people who try to deny our rights,” April 11, 2014:

The president cited multiple studies showing scant evidence of voter fraud, including a Justice Department analysis that showed that only 40 voters out of 197 million were indicted for fraud between 2002 and 2005.

"We're not going to let voter suppression go unchallenged," Mr. Obama said, noting that the Justice Department has taken on more than 100 voting rights cases since 2009. He also urged Congress to update the Voting Rights Act in response to last year's Supreme Court ruling.

Hussein rails against “birthers” who legitimately question his dubious country of origin, while also railing against the “deniers” who insist the obvious voter fraud irrefutably evidenced at godsfivestones.com does not exist.

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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