Obama: CIA Legend - Iran's BFF, Pt 9

In 2016, Hussein completed the full implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with Iran. The comprehensive nuclear deal had been reached in July 2015, and this marked the final shift from the 2014 interim JPOA to the long-term “agreement.”

Of course, the “agreement” was interpreted differently by the two parties. Hussein, supposedly acting on behalf of America, strutted like a peacock boasted about how his superior diplomacy had prevailed and would ensure sandbox world peace for eternity. Iran’s interpretation was that Hussein had achieved his public relations goal, while enabling the Murderous Mullahs to continue doing what they had done since 1979: chant “Death to America,” kill infidels, and build weapons that would bring on Armageddon and the return of the Mahdi.

Hussein’s Iran Plan Ushers In A New Era

Implementation Day (January 16, 2016) : Following IAEA verification that Iran had supposedly completed its initial nuclear commitments (dismantling thousands of centrifuges, reducing its low-enriched uranium stockpile by ~98%, shipping out enriched material, redesigning the Arak reactor, and providing enhanced IAEA access). The U.S. and international partners lifted or waived the bulk of nuclear-related sanctions. Hussein signed Executive Order 13716 to revoke several previous useless EOs (13574, 13590, 13622, 13645) and amend 13628, lifting secondary sanctions on Iran's financial, energy, and automotive sectors. This action implemented U.S. commitments to provide sanctions relief. Non-nuclear sanctions (on terrorism support, human rights abuses, and ballistic missiles) remained in place. Iran continued to evade all sanctions and never stopped supporting its terrorist proxies; jailing, torturing, and murdering dissidents, and cranked out ever more ballistic missiles.

“Coincidental” Developments on January 17, 2016:

Prisoner swap: Iran released four or five American prisoners/detainees held in Iran, in exchange for seven Iranians held or charged in the U.S.

Settlement of a decades-old financial dispute (pre-1979 arms deal): The U.S. paid Iran $1.7 billion ($400 million principal + $1.3 billion interest), delivered in cash (pallets of foreign currency) due to banking restrictions from remaining sanctions. The administration strongly denied this was “ransom” for the prisoners, calling it a separate legal obligation settled via the Hague Tribunal. Critics labeled it a ransom payment timed with the releases. Objective observers differ with Hussein’s cover story:

Fred Fleitz, NationalReview.com, “More U.S. Ransom Payments to Iran Revealed,” September 7, 2016:

Yesterday the Obama administration finally admitted that, in addition to the $400 million in foreign currency secretly flown to Iran on January 17, 2016, it also sent Iran two more planeloads of $1.3 billion in cash over the following 19 days. Since these payments coincided with the release of four Americans illegally held by Iran, they have been widely condemned as ransom. The Obama administration disputes this and claims that the payments were to settle a U.S. debt to Iran incurred during the rule of the Shah. However, after initially insisting there was no link between the $400 million payment and the release of the Americans, the administration said on August 18 that it delayed this payment as leverage to ensure that Iran would release the U.S. prisoners.

Of course the media and the vast phalanx of Obamanistas refused to connect those low hanging dots. The timing of events and use of “leverage” are not admissions of connectivity, after all:

There is a fifth dimension, beyond that which is known to man. It is a dimension as vast as space and as timeless as infinity. It is the middle ground between light and shadow, between science and superstition, and it lies between the pit of man's fears and the summit of his knowledge. This is the dimension of imagination. It is an area which we call The Barry Zone.

Ongoing implementation and certification : Throughout 2016, the administration repeatedly certified Iran’s compliance with the nuclear limits (based on IAEA reports) and continued waiving nuclear sanctions. Hussein marked the one-year anniversary of the JCPOA in July 2016, praising it as a success in extending Iran’s “breakout time” to at least a year.

Iran Sanctions Act renewal (H.R. 6297 - December 2016): Hussein magically allowed a 10-year extension of the Iran Sanctions Act to become law without signing it, merely stating that it was consistent with JCPOA commitments because the President retained waiver authority for nuclear-related sanctions. This was just a hollow gesture to Congress as a pretext to protect the deal from constitutional application.

The Rise and Fall of ”Pragmatic” Diplomacy

The Hussein approach continued Jake “Unfit For Any Office” Sullivan’s “pragmatic” diplomatic track formally initiated in 2014 peaked. Prioritizing verifiable limits on Iran’s nuclear program through sanctions relief and monitoring, while avoiding broader confrontation was doomed to failure (aka “The Real Plan”). The administration maintained sanctions on Iran’s regional behavior (support for proxies in Syria, Yemen, Hezbollah, etc.) and ballistic missiles. Again, Iran continued to evade all sanctions and never stopped supporting its terrorist proxies; jailing, torturing, and murdering dissidents; and cranked out ever more ballistic missiles.

Hassan Rouhani, Aljazeera.com, “Iran launches ballistic missiles during military drill,” March 6, 2016:

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) has launched several medium-range and short-range ballistic missiles in recent days as part of a military exercise, according to the official IRNA news agency. The missiles had a range of 300km to 2,000km, IRNA quoted General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, head of the IRGC’s aerospace division, as saying on Tuesday.

Republicans, Israeli officials, and objective Analysts Agree:

The deal was too lenient and did not address ballistic missiles, terrorism sponsorship, or human rights.

The administration was overly eager to declare compliance and lift sanctions, even amid reports of Iranian provocations (e.g., ballistic missile tests, which violated UN resolutions but not the JCPOA itself).

The cash payment and prisoner swap appeared linked, projecting weakness.

The Hussein “two-step” — downplaying or excusing Iranian actions to preserve the nuclear deal.

Dalia Dassa Kay, Rand.org, “Israel’s Iran Policies After the Nuclear Deal,” August 29, 2016:

Prime Minister Netanyahu called the agreement a “stunning historic mistake” and noted that Israel was not bound by the agreement. Differences with the prime minister emerged over his handling of the negotiations and the U.S. relationship but not his fundamental views of Iran. The Israeli security establishment is less hostile to the agreement than members of the political elite are, but its broader assessment of Iran is similar.

Obamanistas viewed 2016 as successful verification of the JCPOA’s early phase, with Iran rolling back key nuclear capabilities and the U.S. retaining leverage via remaining sanctions and the “snapback” mechanism. Iran’s violations on all fronts continued, and Hussein never triggered a snapback.

In summary, 2016 was the gratefully, the final year of the Hussein Reign, the JCPOA was in full effect, sanctions would be evaded for another decade, and Iran’s nuclear program and other destabilizing terrorist activities would bring the world to the brink of annihilation. Hussein slunk away from the White House to the cheers and adoration of Satan’s black sheep. Sanity would return to America in 2017 as Donald Trump prepared to assume office. The Deep State response was already well underway.

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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